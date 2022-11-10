Coco Wok Thai Cuisine 1435 S State St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Coco Wok Thai Cuisine, we provide the authentic Thai dishes from our experienced chef. We proud to use the best ingredient from the local sources. Our mission is to make sure our customer happy with every dish they order.
Location
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Publik Coffee West Temple - 975 S W Temple
No Reviews
975 S W Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
4.8 • 106
1000 S MAIN ST SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
View restaurant
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery - Monday Home Delivery
No Reviews
1000 S Main St Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Salt Lake
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near South Salt Lake