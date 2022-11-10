Coco Wok Thai Cuisine 1435 S State St

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine imageView gallery

1435 S State St

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Order Again

Popular Items

P1. Pad Thai
P3. Drunken noodles
C3. Yellow curry

CoCo Starter

Bao bun with crispy pork belly, vegetables and signature hoisin sauce
S1. Thairancini Rice Balls

S1. Thairancini Rice Balls

$8.00

Rice ball filled with slow cooked massaman beef and mozzarella cheese.

S2. Thai Egg Rolls

S2. Thai Egg Rolls

$8.00

Vegetarian deep-fried spring rolls. Marinated in a black pepper and light soy sauce. Mixed with cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, and wrapped in a spring rolls skin. Serve with sweet chili sauce.

S3. Curry Puff

$8.00Out of stock

Fried puff pastry filled with yellow curry, ground chicken, potatoes and yams. Served with sweet chili sauce.

S4. Chicken Satay

S4. Chicken Satay

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

S5. CoCo Pork Bun

S5. CoCo Pork Bun

$8.00

bao bun with crispy pork belly, vegetables and signature hoisin sauce.

S6. CoCo Roasted Duck Buns

S6. CoCo Roasted Duck Buns

$8.00

Bao bun with roasted duck, vegetables and signature hoisin sauce.

S7. Crispy Tofu

S7. Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Vegetarian deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

S8. Duck Taco

S8. Duck Taco

$8.00

Roasted duck on top of tortilla, served with signature hoisin sauce.

S.9 Salt & Pepper Calamari

S.9 Salt & Pepper Calamari

$10.00

Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.

S.10 Thai Dumplings

S.10 Thai Dumplings

$8.00

Deep fried dumpling serve with sweet chili sauce.

S11. Curry Dumplings

S11. Curry Dumplings

$8.00

Steamed pork dumpling served in green curry sauce.

S12. Crab Cheese Wonton

S12. Crab Cheese Wonton

$8.00

Fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese, imitation crab, served with sweet chili sauce

S13. Coconut Shrimps

S13. Coconut Shrimps

$8.00

Fried coconut batter shrimp serve with sweet chili sauce.

S14. Dynamite

S14. Dynamite

$8.00

Deep fried chicken wings with hot spicy sauce (Thai Style).

Coco Fresh Spring Rolls

F1. Veggies spring rolls

F1. Veggies spring rolls

$8.00

Freshly rolled with crispy green and tofu, serve with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.

F2. Coco Chicken spring rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Poached coconut chicken with snow peas and ginger, served with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.

F3. Shrimp spring rolls

F3. Shrimp spring rolls

$8.00

Steamed prawn and crispy green, serve with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.

F4. Pork Belly spring rolls

F4. Pork Belly spring rolls

$8.00

Crispy pork belly and crispy green, serve with signature sauce and peanut sauce.

F5. Roasted Duck spring rolls

F5. Roasted Duck spring rolls

$8.00

Roasted duck and crispy green served with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.

F6. Soft shell crab spring rolls

F6. Soft shell crab spring rolls

$12.00

Soft shell crab, avocado and crispy green served with coco signature sauce and peanut sauce.

Coco Salads

Deep Fried tofu, mixed green salad and sesame dressing.
G1. Beef salad

G1. Beef salad

$16.00

Filled steak, grilled eggplant, cherry tomato, lettuce, and thai herbs in signature dressing.

G2. Salt and pepper calamari salad

$14.00

Fried calamari, cherry tomato, lettuce, and thai herbs with lime and chili vinaigrette.

G3. Tofu salad

G3. Tofu salad

$12.00

Deep fried tofu, mixed green salad and sesame dressing.

G4. Thai papaya salad (Som Tum)

G4. Thai papaya salad (Som Tum)

Shredded green papaya, lime juice, tomatoes, garlic, green beans topped with ground peanuts served with sticky rice and fresh lettuce (Choose your spicy level).

G5. Coco lettuce wraps

G5. Coco lettuce wraps

$13.00

Ground chicken or pork seasoned with special sauce, yellow onion, carrot, fresh ginger and raisin served with lettuce

G6. Larb

G6. Larb

$13.00

Coco curry

C1. Red curry

C1. Red curry

$15.00

Traditional thai red curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil.

C2. Green curry

C2. Green curry

$15.00

Traditional thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea lime leaf and thai basil.

C3. Yellow curry

C3. Yellow curry

$15.00

Traditional thai yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk, turmeric powder with potatoes and carrots.

C4. Massaman curry

C4. Massaman curry

$15.00

Flavored with Massaman curry paste with an edition of Persian spices, slowed cooked potatoes, carrot, topped with roasted peanuts.

C5. Panang curry

C5. Panang curry

$15.00

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, coconut milk, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea and thai basil.

Coco Special curry

C6. Pineapple curry

C6. Pineapple curry

$17.00

Traditional thai red curry with coconut milk slow cooked pineapple, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea lime leaf, and thai basil.

C7. Avocado curry

C7. Avocado curry

$17.00

Thai favorite curry with panang chili paste, avocado, coconut milk, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea and thai basil

C8. Mango curry

C8. Mango curry

$17.00

Traditional thai green curry with coconut milk sweet mango, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime, and thai basil

C9. Pumpkin curry
$17.00

$17.00

The wok

Red and bell peppers, yellow onion, garlic, chili, eggplant, and thai basil.
S1. Basil and chili
$14.00

S1. Basil and chili

$14.00

Carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and thai basil

S2. Ginger and shallot

S2. Ginger and shallot

$14.00

Carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, ginger, tomato and shallots.

S3. Mild Thai curry

S3. Mild Thai curry

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic and coconut milk.

S4. Satay peanut sauce

S4. Satay peanut sauce

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, satay sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

S5. Oyster and soy sauce

S5. Oyster and soy sauce

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, mushroom, baby corn and garlic.

S6. Sweet and sour

S6. Sweet and sour

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, shallot, pineapple and tomato.

S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam

S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, chili jam, shallot and cashew nuts.

S8. Garlic and black pepper

S8. Garlic and black pepper

$14.00

carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, shallot, garlic and black pepper.

S9. Spicy eggplants

S9. Spicy eggplants

$14.00

Red and green bell peppers, yellow onion, garlic and chili, eggplant, thai basil

Coco fried rice

Thai fried rice with egg, tomato, carrot, yellow and green onions.
R1. Thai Fried Rice

R1. Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai fried rice with egg tomato, carrot yellow and green onion.

R2. Cashews Nut Fried Rice

R2. Cashews Nut Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with chili jam, yellow onion, red and green bell peppers, and cashew nuts.

R3. Pineapple Fried Rice

R3. Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with yellow curry powder, egg, yellow and green onion, carrot, tomato, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nuts.

R4. Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with garlic, chili, yellow onion, thai basil, red and green bell peppers.

Coco Popular dish

flat wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, baby corn, carrot, thai basil, tomatoes, thai spices.
P1. Pad Thai

P1. Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried thin rice noodle with pad thai sauce, bean sprout, green onion, and egg. topped with ground peanuts and slice of lime.

P2. Pad see ew

P2. Pad see ew

$14.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli, baby corn in sweet soy sauce.

P3. Drunken noodles

P3. Drunken noodles

$14.00

Flat wide rice noodle stir fried with garlic, chili, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, baby corn carrot, thai basil, tomato and thai spices

P4. Crispy chicken basil

P4. Crispy chicken basil

$14.00

crispy chicken topped with crispy basil with special house sauce.

P5. Orange chicken

P5. Orange chicken

$14.00

Deep fried chicken topped with orange sauce and sesame seed.

Coco Soups

T1. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

T1. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$8.00

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomato, galangal, lime leaf and lemongrass.

T2. Tom Yum

T2. Tom Yum

$8.00

Hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, cilantro, fresh chilies, mushrooms, lime leaf, lime juice, and coconut milk.

T3. Wonton Soup

$8.00

steamed pork dumpling, bok choy, with clear broth

T4. Tom Kha Large

T4. Tom Kha Large

$14.00

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomato, galangal, lime leaf, and lemongrass.

T5. Tom Yum Large

T5. Tom Yum Large

$14.00

hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, cilantro, fresh chilies, mushroom, lime leaf, lime juice, and coconut milk.

T6. Wonton Soup Large

$14.00

steamed pork dumplings, bok choy, with clear broth.

Coco Chef special

E1. Snow Peas salad

$17.00Out of stock

Our signature salad of ocean prawns, scallops, crushed peanuts, and shredded snow peas.

E2. Coco Massaman

E2. Coco Massaman

$17.00

slow cooked premium lean gravy beef, slow cooked potatoes, carrot, topped with roasted cashew nuts flavored with massamun curry paste and Persian spices.

E3. Roti Green Salmon

E3. Roti Green Salmon

$21.00

Traditional thai green curry with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoot, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, pea, lime leaf and thai basil. served with roti bread.

E4. Trio Salmon

E4. Trio Salmon

$21.00

deep fried salmon stir fried with carrot, zucchini red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic shallot, pineapple,. and tomato.

E5. Roasted duck curry

E5. Roasted duck curry

$20.00

Rich, aromatic curry using roasted duck with red curry

E6. Sukiyaki

$17.00Out of stock

stir fried or noodle soup sautéed shrimp, glass noodles, celery, cabbage, carrots, yellow onion topped with coco sukiyaki sauce.

E7. Crispy Pork Belly Krapow

E7. Crispy Pork Belly Krapow

$17.00

Authentic Krakow crispy pork belly with garlic and chili and basil

Coco Kid Menu

K1. Kid Skewers

K1. Kid Skewers

$6.00

Two marinated chicken skewered with peanut sauce, serve with white or brown rice.

K2. Kid Fried Rice

K2. Kid Fried Rice

$6.00

Thai fried rice with chicken, egg tomato, carrot, yellow and green onion.

K3. Kid Wonton

$6.00

steamed pork and vegetable dumpling, bok choy with clear broth

Coco Sides

Stream Veggie

Stream Veggie

$3.00
White rice

White rice

$2.00
Brown rice

Brown rice

$2.00
Sticky rice

Sticky rice

$3.00
Egg fried rice

Egg fried rice

$6.00
Steamed thin rice noodles

Steamed thin rice noodles

$3.00
Steamed flat rice noodles

Steamed flat rice noodles

$3.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Coco Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Green Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Tea and Coffee

Hot ginger drink

$3.00

Hot Jasmine tea

$3.00

Hot Green tea

$3.00

Hot Oolong tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coco Desserts

D1. Sweet Mango Sticky Rice

D1. Sweet Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

D2. Mochi Ice cream

$7.00Out of stock

D3. Fried Bananas with Ice cream

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Coco Wok Thai Cuisine, we provide the authentic Thai dishes from our experienced chef. We proud to use the best ingredient from the local sources. Our mission is to make sure our customer happy with every dish they order.

Location

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Directions

Gallery
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

