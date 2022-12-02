Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocobowlz Boiling Springs 2475 Boiling Springs Road

review star

No reviews yet

2475 Boiling Springs Road

Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Bowl
Unforgettable
Nutella

BOWLZ

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$11.00
Unforgettable

Unforgettable

$12.00

almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle

Classic Craze

Classic Craze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs

Cococraze

Cococraze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle

Dual Craze

Dual Craze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle

Fruitful

Fruitful

$12.00

granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle

Downtown

Downtown

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle

Jenny Bowl

Jenny Bowl

$11.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$11.00

granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$11.00

graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle

Bowl of fruit

Bowl of fruit

$6.00

SMOOTHIEZ

Beast Mode

Beast Mode

$8.00

organic acai, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds & flax seeds

Power Up

Power Up

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, almond milk & coffee

Berry Strong

Berry Strong

$8.00

organic acai, banana, mixed berries, almond milk & honey

Crimson

Crimson

$8.00

organic pitaya, banana, mixed berries, pineapple & coconut water

Sweet Mellow

Sweet Mellow

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach & coconut water

Cocokale

Cocokale

$8.00

apple, mango, strawberries, kale, ginger & coconut water

Roman

Roman

$8.00

strawberries, banana, chia seeds coconut water & honey

Coco Shine

Coco Shine

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple & coconut water

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$8.00

banana, nutella, honey, peanut butter & almond milk

WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2475 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurantnext
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Boiling Springs
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Boiling Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1925 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Spartanburg, SC
orange starNo Reviews
578 N Church St Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boiling Springs

Eggs Up Grill - Boiling Springs
orange star4.4 • 1,151
304 Village Creek Dr Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boiling Springs
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston