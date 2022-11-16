Cocobowlz Easley 125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F

  • Home
Popular Items

Nutella
Jenny Bowl
Build Your Bowl

BOWLZ

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$11.00
Unforgettable

Unforgettable

$12.00

almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle

Classic Craze

Classic Craze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs

Cococraze

Cococraze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle

Dual Craze

Dual Craze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle

Fruitful

Fruitful

$12.00

granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle

Downtown

Downtown

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle

Jenny Bowl

Jenny Bowl

$11.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$11.00

granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$11.00

graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle

Bowl of fruit

Bowl of fruit

$6.00

SMOOTHIEZ

Beast Mode

Beast Mode

$8.00

organic acai, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds & flax seeds

Power Up

Power Up

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, almond milk & coffee

Berry Strong

Berry Strong

$8.00

organic acai, banana, mixed berries, almond milk & honey

Crimson

Crimson

$8.00

organic pitaya, banana, mixed berries, pineapple & coconut water

Sweet Mellow

Sweet Mellow

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach & coconut water

Cocokale

Cocokale

$8.00

apple, mango, strawberries, kale, ginger & coconut water

Roman

Roman

$8.00

strawberries, banana, chia seeds coconut water & honey

Coco Shine

Coco Shine

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple & coconut water

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$8.00

banana, nutella, honey, peanut butter & almond milk

BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 Rolling Hills Circle, Unit F, Easley, SC 29640

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

