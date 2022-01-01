Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Cocobowlz Fairview

review star

No reviews yet

654 Fairview Road Unit C

Simpsonville, SC 29680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jenny Bowl
Build Your Bowl
Nutella

BOWLZ

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$11.00
Unforgettable

Unforgettable

$12.00

almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle

Classic Craze

Classic Craze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs

Cococraze

Cococraze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle

Dual Craze

Dual Craze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle

Fruitful

Fruitful

$12.00

granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle

Downtown

Downtown

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle

Jenny Bowl

Jenny Bowl

$11.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$11.00

granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$11.00

graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle

Bowl of fruit

Bowl of fruit

$6.00

SMOOTHIEZ

Beast Mode

Beast Mode

$8.00

organic acai, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds & flax seeds

Power Up

Power Up

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, almond milk & coffee

Berry Strong

Berry Strong

$8.00

organic acai, banana, mixed berries, almond milk & honey

Crimson

Crimson

$8.00

organic pitaya, banana, mixed berries, pineapple & coconut water

Sweet Mellow

Sweet Mellow

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach & coconut water

Cocokale

Cocokale

$8.00

apple, mango, strawberries, kale, ginger & coconut water

Roman

Roman

$8.00

strawberries, banana, chia seeds coconut water & honey

Coco Shine

Coco Shine

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple & coconut water

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$8.00

banana, nutella, honey, peanut butter & almond milk

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

654 Fairview Road Unit C, Simpsonville, SC 29680

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocobowlz - Five Forks
orange starNo Reviews
2613 Woodruff Rd Simpsonville, SC 29685
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz - Haywood Rd
orange star4.9 • 104
700 Haywood Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Church St - 823 S Church St Ste C
orange starNo Reviews
823 S Church St Ste C Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Greenridge
orange star4.7 • 714
1125 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Simpsonville

Eggs Up Grill - Simpsonville, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,242
301 N MAIN ST SIMPSONVILLE, SC 29681
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Simpsonville
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston