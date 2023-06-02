  • Home
  • /
  • Irmo
  • /
  • Cocobowlz Irmo - 1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocobowlz Irmo 1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F

review star

No reviews yet

1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F

Irmo, SC 29063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BOWLZ

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$11.00
Unforgettable

Unforgettable

$12.00

almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle

Classic Craze

Classic Craze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs

Cococraze

Cococraze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle

Dual Craze

Dual Craze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle

Fruitful

Fruitful

$12.00

granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle

Downtown

Downtown

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle

Jenny Bowl

Jenny Bowl

$11.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$11.00

granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$11.00

graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle

Bowl of fruit

Bowl of fruit

$6.00

SMOOTHIEZ

Beast Mode

Beast Mode

$8.00

organic acai, banana, strawberries, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, peanut butter, chia seeds & flax seeds

Power Up

Power Up

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, almond milk & coffee

Berry Strong

Berry Strong

$8.00

organic acai, banana, mixed berries, almond milk & honey

Crimson

Crimson

$8.00

organic pitaya, banana, mixed berries, pineapple & coconut water

Sweet Mellow

Sweet Mellow

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach & coconut water

Cocokale

Cocokale

$8.00

apple, mango, strawberries, kale, ginger & coconut water

Roman

Roman

$8.00

strawberries, banana, chia seeds coconut water & honey

Coco Shine

Coco Shine

$8.00

banana, mango, pineapple & coconut water

Nutty Buddy

Nutty Buddy

$8.00

banana, nutella, honey, peanut butter & almond milk

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining, dessert style restaurant serving healthy alternatives to include: acai, fresh fruit, and toppings.

Location

1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F, Irmo, SC 29063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Liberty Taproom & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1602 Marina Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Mingos Cookies - Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20 Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
The Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1085 Lake Murray blvd suite D Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road, Suite G Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road Suite N Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
orange starNo Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irmo

Brooklyn Express Pizza
orange star4.4 • 596
7949 Broad River Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Ballentine, SC
orange star4.7 • 203
1180 Dutch Fork Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irmo
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston