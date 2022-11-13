Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocobowlz Pelham Rd





3915 Pelham Road

Greenville, SC 29615

Build Your Bowl
Nutella
Jenny Bowl

BOWLZ

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$11.00
Unforgettable

Unforgettable

$12.00

almond shavings topped with kiwi, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, goji berries, flax seeds, almond butter & honey drizzle

Classic Craze

Classic Craze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries & cacao nibs

Cococraze

Cococraze

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes, caramel drizzle

Dual Craze

Dual Craze

$12.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, cacao nibs, almond shavings, nutella & peanut butter drizzle

Fruitful

Fruitful

$12.00

granola topped with kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, blueberries, goji berries & honey drizzle

Nutella

Nutella

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, nutella drizzle

Downtown

Downtown

$11.00

granola topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle

Jenny Bowl

Jenny Bowl

$11.00

granola topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, coconut flakes & peanut butter drizzle

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$11.00

granola topped with apple, banana, cinamon & caramel drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$11.00

graham crackers topped with marshmallows & nutella drizzle

Bowl of fruit

Bowl of fruit

$6.00

HEALTH SHOTZ

FLU SHOT

$4.00 Out of stock

G3 HEALTH SHOTZ

$4.99

MINI BOSS

$4.99

SHINE TIME

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3915 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

