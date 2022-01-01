Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coco Maya by Miss B's 1660 India St.

review star

No reviews yet

1660 India St.

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Rrey Kolsh, Cerveza Rrey

$8.00

Paraiso Guava Gose, Cerveza Loba

$9.00

Cornado Orange Shandy

$10.00

Non Alcoholic IPA, Two Roots

$8.00

Stella

$9.00

Juneshine

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Maya Coffee

$12.00

Frozen Caribe Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bad Hunny

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Arbol De Familia Mimosas Flight

$50.00

Morning Trap Mojito

$12.00

NA Maya Coffee

$8.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Bubbles

Campo Viejo Cava

$11.00+

Korbel Prosecco

$13.00+

Moet Nectar Rose

$150.00

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

$170.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque

$350.00

Birthday Champagne

Champagne Toast

Del Maguey

$200.00

Pj Belle Epoque

$500.00

Baby Clase Azul

$450.00

Clase Azul

$800.00

1942 Btl

$750.00

Avion 44

$600.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$5,000.00

Caviar And Champagne

$25.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Last Word

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Bobby Burns

$14.00

Pain Killer

$14.00

Ti Punch

$14.00

Hanky Panky

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fiz

$14.00

Bellini

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Dark & Stomy

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Zombie

$16.00

Cordials

Amonitllado Sherry

$11.00

Alma Tepec

$12.00

Apricot Brandy

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Banana (Giffard)

$11.00

Banaerol

$11.00

MR. Black

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Carolan's Irish Crème

$11.00

Flor de Cana Espresso

$11.00

Chartreuse green

$12.00

Chareau Aloe

$12.00

Cocchi Di Torani

$12.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Combier (l'original orange)

$11.00

Crème de Cacao (Dubouchet)

$11.00

Crème de Banana (Dubouchet)

$11.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Lyres Dark Cane Spirit

$11.00

Lyres Spiced Cane Spirit

$11.00

Ginger Liqueur (Canton)

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Mr. Black

$11.00

Mathilda Cassis

$11.00

Marachino Liqueur (luxardo)

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Nocello (walnut)

$11.00

Passoa Passionfruit

$11.00

Orange Curacao

$11.00

Pamplemousse (Giffard)

$11.00

Petite Creole Shrubb

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$14.00

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

Passoa Passionfruit

$12.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$12.00

Edinbourough Elderflower

$11.00

Vermouth - Sweet (antica)

$13.00

Vermouth - Cinzano Extra Dry

$11.00

Xbentun

$12.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Drafts

Buenaveza, Stone

$8.00

In Love with Coco, Bay City

$8.00

La Lupulosa , West Coast

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Hendricks

$15.00

MALFY gin rosa

$14.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$13.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Espadin ESP

$20.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$16.00

Del Maguey Madrecuixe

$25.00

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$50.00

Del Maguey Rio Minas

$25.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$16.00

Del Maguey S Pablo Ameyal

$25.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$25.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$12.00

Divino Maguey Espadin

$12.00

Divino Maguey Tamarindo

$12.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero (Teal Matte)

$90.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Durango (Black Matte)

$90.00

Vago Elote

$15.00

Vago- Ensamble

$16.00

Amaras- Cupreata- Guerrero

$15.00

Amaras Verde Mezcal

$15.00

Illegal Espadin

$15.00

El Silencio

$16.00

Vago Medrecuishe

$15.00

Vago Espadin

$16.00

Rum

Adventure White Rum

$11.00

Zaya Cocabana

$14.00

Shipwrecked Spiced

$14.00

Clement VSOP

$15.00

Dictador 12

$15.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$15.00

Probitas

$13.00

Dr. Bird

$14.00

Foursquare

$18.00

Goslings Black Seal

Hamilton Navy Strength

$15.00

Hamilton Demerara

$14.00

Malibu Black

$11.00

Flor de Cana Espresso

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Plantation OFTD

$16.00

Siglo Cero Posh

$14.00

Wray & Nephew

$15.00

Coconut Washed PINA Rum

HS Rum Blend

$11.00

Old Harbor Rum (Well)

$11.00

Zaya

$15.00

Black Magic Rum

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Boogieman

$16.00

Heminguey

$15.00

Gring Groni

$15.00

Lets Do Mushrooms

$15.00

Caribe Welcome

$18.00

La Lechuza

$17.00

Marquesitas Expresso Martini

$15.00

Tiger Uppercut

$16.00

Siempre Verano

$15.00

Coco Bongo Highball

$15.00

Side Piece

$15.00

Coco Maya Cocktel

$15.00

Arbol de Familia (x5)

$60.00

Arbol De Fmailia (x4)

$48.00

Fade To Black

$16.00Out of stock

Jack Spritzzz

$14.00

Passion Fuit Mojito

$14.00

Peacock

$100.00

Capulet Negroni

$15.00

People Of The Sun Resident

Free Damas Cocktail

Damas

$14.00

Bad Bunny

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Fortaleza

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$24.00Out of stock

Altos (Olmeca) Plata

$11.00

Altos (Olmeca) Repo

$14.00

Avion Crystalino

$40.00

Clase Azul Gold

$80.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$300.00

Dahlia Crystalino

$15.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$15.00

Don Fulano Repo

$16.00

Don Fulano anejo

$18.00

Don Fulano Imperial

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$44.00

Avion 44

$40.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Lalo Blanco

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$17.00

Altos Añejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$15.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Absolut Watermelon

$11.00

Uncle Ed's Regular

$11.00

Uncle Ed's Orange

$11.00

Uncle Ed's Dragonberry

$11.00

Uncle Ed's Jackfruit

$11.00

Whiskey

The Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

McKenna 4yr Bourbon

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Abasolo

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rye

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Martell VS

$14.00

Kin White Whiskey

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Wine

Seaglass Chardonnay

$13.00+

Broadbent Vihno Verde

$14.00+

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$17.00+

Daou Rose

$10.00+

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Ananas Pinot Noir

$17.00+

Mas Perinet Priorat

$16.00+

Brancott Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

Caymus

$265.00

Napa Sav Glass

$14.00

Shots

M&M Shot

$12.00

Kamikazee Shot

$11.00

H. Rum Blend Shot

$12.00

Snaquiri Shot

$11.00

The Great Idea

$6.00

Meican Candy

$12.00

Josper/Entrees

El Jefe

$199.00

Pork Chop

$50.00

Swordfish

$38.00

Jerk Chicken

$36.00

Cochinita Pibil

$28.00

Ribeye

$64.00

Jerk Octopus

$29.00

Chimichurri Whole Fish

$42.00

Filet

$41.00

Taste Of Cocomaya Board

$180.00

El Jefe Experience Board

$300.00

From the Land

Potato Tostones

$12.00

Oxtail

$35.00

Fried Oyster Shrooms

$23.00

Curried Goat

$23.00

Chopped Cheese Bokit

$21.00

Cochinita Pibil

$28.00

Jerk Chicken Gnocchi

$21.00

Salads

Coco Maya Salad

$14.55

From the Sea

Coconut Curry Clam Pasta

$34.00

Seared Scallops

$33.00

Jerk Octopus

$29.00

Local Market Fish Bokit

$20.00

Lobster Stack

$45.00

Lump Crab Tropicale

$38.00

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Calamari

$18.00

Accessories

Caviar Bump

$30.00Out of stock

Tostadas

$3.00

Rice & Peas

$7.00Out of stock

Tastee Jamaican Cheese

$3.00

Trini Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Green Goddess Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

Habanero Sauce

$2.00

Maple Glazed Carrots

$12.00

Coconut Rice

$12.00

Vegetable Medley

$12.00

Signature Breakfast

Boriqua Bowl

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Maya Breakfast

$16.00

Dulce French Toast

$16.00

Very Berry French Toast

$16.00

Bokits

Local Market Fish Bokit

$20.00

Chopped Cheese Bokit

$21.00

Breakfast Bokit

$16.00

Lunch

Coco Maya Salad

$14.55

Potato Tostones

$12.00

Fried Oyster Shrooms

$23.00

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Lobster Stack

$45.00

Pibil Tacos

$15.00

Goat Tacos

$19.00

Lobster Tacos

$25.00

Accessories

English Muffin

$5.00

Side Bacon

$7.00

Side Potato Tostones

$6.00

Side Linguica

$8.00

Side Eggs your Way

$5.00

Desserts

Marquesitas

$14.00

Churros

$14.00

NA's

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Topo Chico 750mL

$8.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$8.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Recess Coconut (CBD Can)

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

REFILL

Tap water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Miss B’s Coconut Club brings the spirit of Tulum to Little Italy with Coco Maya, a new upper-level restaurant roof top deck. Illuminating the main cocktail bar is a 30 by 30 foot skylight, along with a newly created open air deck. The cocktail menu, created by Rob McShea, features Yucatan Peninsula-inspired tequila drinks, while the menu showcases Yucatan Caribbean cuisines. Be apart of this new high energy experience we are bringing to the heart of Little Italy.

Website

Location

1660 India St., San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
