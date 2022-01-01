Coco Maya by Miss B's 1660 India St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Miss B’s Coconut Club brings the spirit of Tulum to Little Italy with Coco Maya, a new upper-level restaurant roof top deck. Illuminating the main cocktail bar is a 30 by 30 foot skylight, along with a newly created open air deck. The cocktail menu, created by Rob McShea, features Yucatan Peninsula-inspired tequila drinks, while the menu showcases Yucatan Caribbean cuisines. Be apart of this new high energy experience we are bringing to the heart of Little Italy.
Location
1660 India St., San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buon Appetito Restaurant - Little Italy San Diego
4.3 • 5,052
1609 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant