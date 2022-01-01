Coco Maya by Miss B's 1660 India St.

Restaurant info

Miss B’s Coconut Club brings the spirit of Tulum to Little Italy with Coco Maya, a new upper-level restaurant roof top deck. Illuminating the main cocktail bar is a 30 by 30 foot skylight, along with a newly created open air deck. The cocktail menu, created by Rob McShea, features Yucatan Peninsula-inspired tequila drinks, while the menu showcases Yucatan Caribbean cuisines. Be apart of this new high energy experience we are bringing to the heart of Little Italy.

Website