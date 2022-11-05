Coconut Breeze Cuisine
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Coconut Breeze Cuisine was founded in 2012 by Fitzpatrick Coleman, his Brother Steve and his Father Fitzroy. Combining their pride of their Jamaican heritage with expert and authentic Jamaican chefs, they are able to bring a delicious and unique cuisine to their community. Coconut Breeze Cuisine's expert chefs have over 20 years of professional experience in cooking, but have been making this particular type of food their entire lives.
708 Church Lane, Yeadon, PA 19050
