Coconut Breeze Cuisine

1,302 Reviews

$$

708 Church Lane

Yeadon, PA 19050

Order Again

Popular Items

Oxtails - Medium
Jerk Chicken
Stewed Chicken

Chicken - Small

Small Fried Chicken

Small Fried Chicken

$9.54

Chicken is marinated in authentic homemade seasoning and deep fried.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$9.54

Deep fried then marinate in lip smacking sweet honey barbecue sauce then baked.

Small Stewed Chicken

Small Stewed Chicken

$9.54

Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.

Small Curried Chicken

Small Curried Chicken

$9.54

Tender pieces of chicken stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.

Small Jerk Chicken

Small Jerk Chicken

$9.54

Our jerk chicken is marinated in our authentic homemade jerk seasoning and slow grilled and served with our spicy jerk sauce.

Chicken - Medium & Large

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.52+

Chicken is marinated in authentic homemade seasoning and deep fried. Rice is optional.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.52+

Deep fried then marinate in lip smacking sweet honey barbecue sauce then baked.

Stewed Chicken

Stewed Chicken

$16.52+

Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.

Curried Chicken

Curried Chicken

$16.52+

Tender pieces of chicken stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$16.52+

Our jerk chicken is marinated in our authentic homemade jerk seasoning and slow grilled and served with our spicy jerk sauce.

Sides of Chicken

Side of Fried Chicken

Side of Fried Chicken

$7.50

Chicken is marinated in authentic homemade seasoning and deep fried.

Side of BBQ Chicken

Side of BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Deep fried then marinate in lip smacking sweet honey barbecue sauce then baked.

Side of Stewed Chicken

Side of Stewed Chicken

$7.50

Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.

Side of Curried Chicken

Side of Curried Chicken

$7.50

Tender pieces of chicken stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.

Side of Jerk Chicken

Side of Jerk Chicken

$7.50

Our jerk chicken is marinated in our authentic homemade jerk seasoning and slow grilled and served with our spicy jerk sauce.

Beef & Goat - Medium & Large

Oxtails - Medium

Oxtails - Medium

$26.50

A rich tradition in Jamaica’s culture, our oxtails are browned and slow cooked with butter beans and a combination of herbs and spices to excite your taste buds.

Goat - Medium

Goat - Medium

$26.50

Tender pieces of Goat meat stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.

Seafood - Large

Jerk Snapper

Jerk Snapper

$26.50

Our jerk snapper simmered in our special blend of homemade jerk sauce with onions and peppers.

Escovish Snapper

Escovish Snapper

$26.50

A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with a tangy vinaigrette sauce.

Brown Stewed Snapper

Brown Stewed Snapper

$26.50

A whole snapper fried and simmered in richly flavored brown stew gravy.

Steamed Snapper

Steamed Snapper

$26.50

A whole snapper lightly steamed with fresh onions, okra, bell peppers and carrots.

Fried Fish Red Snapper & Festival

Fried Fish Red Snapper & Festival

$19.00

A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with a tangy vinaigrette sauce and serve with our festival mix dumplings.

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$26.50

Sautéed in our special homemade Jamaican jerk sauce, bringing the sweet, spicy and juicy flavors of Jamaica together.

Curried Shrimp

Curried Shrimp

$26.50

Jumbo Shrimps sautéed in our succulent blend of curry sauce with a delightful array of vegetables.

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$26.50

Chopped garlic sautéed in zero trans fat margarine then shrimp is added and cooked with a delightful array of vegetables.

Butter Shrimp

Butter Shrimp

$26.50

Jumbo Shrimps sautéed in zero trans fat margarine with a delightful array of vegetables.

Garlic Salmon

Garlic Salmon

$26.50

Chopped garlic sautéed in zero trans fat margarine then Salmon is added and cooked with a delightful array of vegetables.

Jerk Salmon

Jerk Salmon

$26.50

Our jerk salmon is grilled then topped blend of homemade jerk sauce with onions and peppers.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.50

Salmon is grilled then topped with our rich and tangy homemade grilled salmon sauce with onion and peppers.

Curried Salmon

$26.50Out of stock

Sides of Seafood

Side of Jerk Snapper

Side of Jerk Snapper

$14.00

Our jerk snapper simmered in our special blend of homemade jerk sauce with onions and peppers.

Side of Escovich Snapper

Side of Escovich Snapper

$14.00

A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with a tangy vinaigrette sauce.

Side of Brown Stewed Snapper

Side of Brown Stewed Snapper

$14.00

A whole snapper fried and simmered in richly flavored brown stew gravy.

Side of Steamed Snapper

Side of Steamed Snapper

$14.00

A whole snapper lightly steamed with fresh onions, okra, bell peppers and carrots.

Side of Butter Shrimp

Side of Butter Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimps sautéed in zero trans fat margarine with a delightful array of vegetables.

Side of Curried Shrimp

Side of Curried Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimps sautéed in our succulent blend of curry sauce with a delightful array of vegetables.

Side of Garlic Shrimp

Side of Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Chopped garlic sautéed in zero trans fat margarine then shrimp is added and cooked with a delightful array of vegetables.

Side of Jerk Shrimp

Side of Jerk Shrimp

$14.00

Sautéed in our special homemade Jamaican jerk sauce, bringing the sweet, spicy and juicy flavors of Jamaica together.

Side of Garlic Salmon

Side of Garlic Salmon

$14.00

Chopped garlic sautéed in zero trans fat margarine then Salmon is added and cooked with a delightful array of vegetables.

Side of Jerk Salmon

Side of Jerk Salmon

$14.00

Our jerk salmon is grilled then topped blend of homemade jerk sauce with onions and peppers.

Side of Grilled Salmon

Side of Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Salmon is grilled then topped with our rich and tangy homemade grilled salmon sauce with onion and peppers.

Patties

Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$2.25

Freshly baked grounded chicken in a crust.

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$2.25

Freshly baked ground beef in a crust.

Veggie Patty

Veggie Patty

$2.25

Made with mixed vegetables.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$1.30

A loaf of bread.

Boiled Food

Callaloo & Saltfish (Med)

Callaloo & Saltfish (Med)

$14.00

Saltfish is sautéed with Callaloo, onions, Scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes, and other seasoning.

Ackee & Saltfish (Med)

Ackee & Saltfish (Med)

$15.00

Saltfish is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, Scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes, and other seasoning.

Meatless Platter - Medium & Large

Meatless Platter

Meatless Platter

$10.61+

Belly Full

Belly Full Goat

Belly Full Goat

$26.50
Belly Full Shrimp

Belly Full Shrimp

$26.50

Family Meals

Comes with your choice of 3 sides and 5pcs of cornbread. (Estimated 5 servings)

BBQ Chicken Family Meal

$57.24

Fried Chicken Family Meal

$57.24

Oxtail Family Meal

$76.32

Curried Chicken Family Meal

$57.24

Stewed Chicken Family Meal

$57.24

Jerk Chicken Family Meal

$57.24

Curried Goat Family Meal (Copy)

$76.32

Sides

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$4.71+

Slow cooked and simmered with butter.

Side of Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

Side of Steamed Cabbage & Carrots

$4.71+
Side of Rice & Beans

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.71+
Side of Steamed Broccoli

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.71+
Side of Candied Yams

Side of Candied Yams

$4.71+
Side of Corn Bread

Side of Corn Bread

$4.71+Out of stock
Side of Collard Greens

Side of Collard Greens

$4.71+Out of stock
Side of Mac and Cheese

Side of Mac and Cheese

$5.89+
Side of Sweet Kernel Corn

Side of Sweet Kernel Corn

$4.71+
Side of Fried Plantains

Side of Fried Plantains

$4.71+
Side of Green Beans

Side of Green Beans

$4.71+Out of stock

Soups

Goat Soup (Fri-Sun)

Goat Soup (Fri-Sun)

$4.72+Out of stock
Chicken Soup (Mon-Thu)

Chicken Soup (Mon-Thu)

$4.13+

Wings

Platter (6 piece) Wings

Platter (6 piece) Wings

$13.79
6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$7.00
10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$9.49
20 Piece Wings

20 Piece Wings

$18.29
30 Piece Wings

30 Piece Wings

$26.49
40 Piece Wings

40 Piece Wings

$35.49
50 Piece Wings

50 Piece Wings

$40.49

Beverage

Water

Water

$1.00
Snapple Apple

Snapple Apple

$2.10
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.65
Soursop Juice

Soursop Juice

$3.50
Guava Pineapple Juice

Guava Pineapple Juice

$3.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.55Out of stock
Pineapple Lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$1.49
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.49
Regular Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$1.49
Gingerade

Gingerade

$1.49
Arizona Water Melon

Arizona Water Melon

$1.35
Arizona Green Tea

Arizona Green Tea

$1.35
Arizona Ice Tea

Arizona Ice Tea

$1.35
Arizona Grapeade

Arizona Grapeade

$1.35Out of stock
Arizona Fruit Punch

Arizona Fruit Punch

$1.35
Kola Champaign Soda

Kola Champaign Soda

$2.50
Pineapple Soda

Pineapple Soda

$2.50
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.50
Ting Soda

Ting Soda

$2.50
Ginger Beer Soda

Ginger Beer Soda

$2.50
Coconut Water With Pulp

Coconut Water With Pulp

$2.10
Coconut Water W/out Pulp

Coconut Water W/out Pulp

$2.10Out of stock
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$3.50
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.00
Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$2.00
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.00
7-Up 20oz

7-Up 20oz

$2.00
Ginger Ale 20oz

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.00
Mnt Dew 20oz

Mnt Dew 20oz

$2.00Out of stock
Sunkist 20oz

Sunkist 20oz

$2.00
2 Ltr Sprite

2 Ltr Sprite

$3.00
2 Ltr Pepsi

2 Ltr Pepsi

$3.00
2 Ltr Mtn Dew

2 Ltr Mtn Dew

$3.00
2 Ltr Coke

2 Ltr Coke

$3.00
Sorrel Drink

Sorrel Drink

$3.50
Creamy Carrot

Creamy Carrot

$3.50Out of stock
Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$1.49
Carrot Ginger

Carrot Ginger

$3.00
Pineapple Carrot

Pineapple Carrot

$3.00
Cucumber Ginger

Cucumber Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Oreo Cookie Cake

Oreo Cookie Cake

$5.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50
Pineapple Coconut Cake

Pineapple Coconut Cake

$5.50
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50
Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$5.50
Sweet Potato Pudding

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.50
Fruit Rum Cake

Fruit Rum Cake

$5.50
Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.50
Lemon Coconut Cake

Lemon Coconut Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$5.50
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Coconut Breeze Cuisine was founded in 2012 by Fitzpatrick Coleman, his Brother Steve and his Father Fitzroy. Combining their pride of their Jamaican heritage with expert and authentic Jamaican chefs, they are able to bring a delicious and unique cuisine to their community. Coconut Breeze Cuisine's expert chefs have over 20 years of professional experience in cooking, but have been making this particular type of food their entire lives.

708 Church Lane, Yeadon, PA 19050

