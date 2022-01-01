Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coconut Thai - Edina

review star

No reviews yet

3948 W 50th St

Edina, MN 55424

Pad Thai
Fresh Thai Spring rolls
Cream Cheese Wontons

Appetizers

Curry Puffs

$9.00

Deep fried savory vegetarians mix of potato, onion, and yellow curry powder. Wrap in wonton pastries. Served with a cucumber relish. VG

Battered-Fried Vegetables

$9.00

Deep fried fresh carrot, green beans, mushrooms, and broccoli. Serve with plum sauce. VG

Fried Egg Rolls

$8.00

Golden fried roll stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, glass noodles, black mushroom, and ground pork. Serve with peanut vinaigrette sauce.

Fresh Thai Spring rolls

$8.00

Shrimp, ground pork, fresh lettuce, carrot, cilantro, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Calamari Rings deep fried in a light and crunchy tempura batter. Served with plum sauce.

Satay

$10.00

Skewered sliced chicken marinated with Thai herbs. Served with a crunchy cucumber relish and peanut sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans with salt. VG, V, GF

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.00

Fried Cream Cheese Wontons. VG

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Crisp fried tofu served with a sweet peanut vinaigrette dipping sauce. VG

Thai Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried wings with a sweet chili dip.

Crunchy Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

Crunchy shrimps wrapped in egg roll sin and deep fried. Serve with plum sauce.

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried pork dumplings.

Fried Cashew

$8.00

Deep-fried whole cashews topped with salt, green onion, and crushed chili. VG

Salads

Yala Salad

$12.00

A mild but rich salad with fried tofu, crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, boiled egg, with peanut sauce dressing. VG

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Flavorful and refreshing salad featured fresh green papaya, juicy tomatoes, carrots, peanuts and lively spicy dressing. Contains fish sauce. GF

Laab Salad

$14.00

Enjoy your choice of meat, blended with lime juice, roasted rice powder, coriander, green onion, mint, and cilantro. Served with sticky rice. Contains fish sauce. GF

Beef Salad

$17.00

Beef tenderloin mixed with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, lime juice dressing, whole peanuts, and fresh cilantro. GF

Soups

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Thai style pork wonton soup, in a delightful clear broth with sliced carrots, pea pods, napa cabbage, topped with garlic oil, black pepper, and fresh cilantro.

Tofu Soup

$8.00

Fresh tofu in a delightful clear broth with sliced carrots, pea pods, napa cabbage, topped with garlic oil, black pepper, and fresh cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

Traditional Thai style hot-sour soup with straw mushrooms, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon grass. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Tom Kha Soup

$13.00

Tom Kha flavored coconut milk with chicken, lemongrass, galanga, lemon juice, straw mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and fresh cilantro. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Curry

Squash Curry

$14.00

Kabocha squash in red curry sauce; made from a delightful combination of coconut milk and homemade red curry paste. With bell pepper and sweet basil.

Red Curry

$13.00

Your choice of meat served in mild red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and sweet basil, in an enticing blend of Thai spices.

Green Curry

$13.00

Freshly made sweet green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, Thai eggplant and sweet basil.

Rama Spinach Curry

$13.00

A mild golden peanut curry sauce in coconut milk served on steamed young spinach and bean sprouts.

Seafood Curry

$25.00

A pleasing mixture of mussels, shrimp, calamari, jumbo sea scallops, red curry paste, Thai spices, young coconut milk, sweet basil, and bell pepper.

Masaman Curry

$13.00

A delectable dish of potato, tomato, onion, and roasted peanuts in one of our favorite curry sauce.

Panang Curry

$13.00

Savory red curry with fresh herbs, ground peanuts, bell pepper, and sweet basil.

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Fresh pineapple, bell pepper, and coconut milk with a tasty sweet red curry sauce. GF

Stir Fry

Thai Basil Stir Fried

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fried

$13.00

Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Fresh Ginger Stir Fried

$13.00

Garlic & Black Pepper

$13.00

Asparagus Stir Fried

$13.00

Cashews Stir Fried

$13.00

Yellow Curry Seafood Stir Fried

$25.00

Noodles

Pad see yew

$13.00

Pad Thai

$13.00

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Sriracha Fried Rice

$13.00

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Desserts

SR Mango

$8.50Out of stock

SR Custard

$8.50

Bananas and Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Cheesecake Roll

$9.50

Extras

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Wide Noodles

$3.50

Cucumber Relish

$1.00

Egg Roll Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

Chili Flakes

Side Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Steamed Chicken

$6.00

Crushed Peanut On The Side

$2.00

Specials

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00Out of stock

Thai Sausages

$8.00

Pad Kra Prao

$15.00

Basil Seafood Stir

$23.00

Prik Khing Curry Stir Fried

$12.00

Tamarind Fried Rice

$12.00

SF Drunken Spaghetti

$23.00Out of stock

Boat Noodle Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea - Jasmine

$3.00

Hot Tea - Genmaicha

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Limeade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

3948 W 50th St, Edina, MN 55424

Directions

