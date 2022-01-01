Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Coconut Thai Saint Paul

review star

No reviews yet

720 Grand Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Cream Cheese Wontons
Fresh Thai Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Curry Puffs

$9.00

Deep-fried savory vegetarians mix of potato, onion, and yellow curry powder. Wrap in wonton pastries. Served with a cucumber relish, VG

Battered-Fried Vegetables

$9.00

Deep-fried fresh carrot, green beans, mushrooms, and broccoli, served with our delicious plum sauce. VG

Thai Fried Egg rolls

$8.00

Golden fried roll stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, glass noodles, black mushroom and ground pork. Served with peanut vinaigrette sauce.

Fresh Thai Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shrimp, ground pork, fresh lettuce, carrot, cilantro, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. *Spring rolls can be made Gluten Free*

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Calamari Rings deep-fried in a light and crunchy tempura batter. Served with plum sauce.

Satay

$10.00

Skewered sliced chicken marinated with Thai herbs. Served with a crunchy cucumber relish and peanut sauce.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans with salt. VG, V, GF

Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.00

Fried cream cheese wontons. VG

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Crisp fried tofu served with a sweet peanut vinaigrette dipping sauce. VG

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried wings with a sweet chili dip.

Crunchy Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

Crunchy shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin and deep-fried. Served with plum sauce.

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan-fried pork dumplings.

Fried Cashew

$8.00

Deep-fried whole cashews topped with salt and green onions. VG

Salads

Yala Salad

$12.00

A mild but rich salad with fried tofu, crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, boiled egg, with peanut sauce dressing. VG

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Flavorful and refreshing salad featured fresh green papaya, juicy tomatoes, carrots, peanuts and lively spicy dressing. GF

Laab Salad

$13.00

Enjoy your choice of meat, blended with lime juice, roasted rice powder, coriander, green onion, mint, and cilantro. Served with sticky rice. GF

Beef Salad

$17.00

Beef tenderloin mixed with fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, lime juice dressing, whole peanuts, and fresh cilantro. GF

Soups

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Thai style pork wonton soup, in a delightful clear broth with sliced carrots, pea pods, napa cabbage, topped with garlic oil, black pepper, and fresh cilantro.

Tofu Soup

$8.00

Fresh tofu in a delightful clear broth with sliced carrots, pea pods, napa cabbage, topped with garlic oil, black pepper, and fresh cilantro. GF

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

Traditional Thai style hot-sour soup with straw mushrooms, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, and lemon grass. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Tom Kha Soup

$13.00

Tom Kha flavored coconut milk with chicken, lemongrass, galanga, lemon juice, straw mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and fresh cilantro. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Curry

Squash Curry

$14.00

Red Curry

$13.00

Green Curry

$13.00

Rama Spinach Curry

$13.00

Masaman Curry

$13.00

Panang Curry

$13.00

Seafood Curry

$25.00

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Stir Fry

Thai Basil Stir Fried

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fried

$13.00

Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Fresh Ginger Stir Fried

$13.00

Garlic & Black Pepper

$13.00

Asparagus Stir Fried

$13.00

Cashews Stir Fried

$13.00

Noodles

Pad see yew

$13.00

Pad Thai

$13.00

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Curry Fried Rice

$13.00

Sriracha Fried Rice

$13.00

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Desserts

SR Mango

$8.50

SR Custard

$8.50

Bananas and Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Cheesecake Roll

$9.50

Extras

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Rice Noodles

$3.00

Wide Noodles

$3.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Spring Roll Sauce

$1.00

Egg Roll Sauce

$1.00

Chicken Wings Sauce

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Cucumber relish

$1.00

Chili Oil

Chili Flakes

Side Steamed Veggie

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Steamed Chicken

$6.00

Specials

Thai Sausages

$10.00

Pad Kra Prao

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Seafood Stir Fried

$25.00Out of stock

Prik Khing Curry Stir Fried

$13.00

Tamarind Fried Rice

$13.00

Boat Noodle Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Beverages

Decaf Hot Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Limeade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are having a network issues at the moment. Please call the restaurant at 651.348.7250 for pick up order. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Website

Location

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

Directions

Coconut Thai image
Coconut Thai image

