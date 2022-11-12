  • Home
2 Coconuts 42162 Oklahoma 127

2 Coconuts 42162 Oklahoma 127

No reviews yet

42162 Oklahoma 127

Jay, OK 74346

Cocktails

Double Visions / Mai Tai

$8.00

Last Lap / Rum Runner

$8.00

The Dailey / Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Tornado Alley / Hurricane

$8.00

Shut Up Liver, You're Fine / Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Knowdat / Bahama Mamma

$8.00

Rockaholic / Margarita On The Rocks

$8.00

The Lazy Day / Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Skinny Pedal / Pineapple Cosmo

$8.00

The Hotlap / Bloody Mary

$8.00

Kingsling / Mudslide

$8.00

MAO Refresher

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown & Coke

$8.00

Titos & Red Bull

$8.00

Titos & Tonic

$8.00

Jagur Bomb

$8.00

Frozen Drinks

Deez Coconuts / Pina Colada

$8.00

The Holeshot / Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

The Legend / Margarita

$8.00

Miami Vice / Strawberry - Pina Colada

$8.00

Daily's Frozen Drinks

$4.00

Floater

Floater

$2.00

Imported Beer

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Draft - Angry Orchard

$3.00

Draft - Blue Moon

$3.00

Draft - Hazy Little Thing

$3.00

Draft - Bud Light

$3.00

Draft - Coors Light

$3.00

Draft - Miller Light

$3.00

Draft - Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mixed Drinks

Liquors

$8.00+

Shots

$5.00+

Specialty Shots

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

Virgin - DeezCoconuts

$3.00

Virgin - The Hole Shot

$3.00

Pizzas

Pizza Options

$3.50+

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Nuts

$2.00

Soft Pretzel

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
42162 Oklahoma 127, Jay, OK 74346

