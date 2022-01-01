Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Coconutz Sportz Bar

212 Reviews

$$

40 Folly Field Rd

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

ATOMIC SHRIMP

$11.99

5 Fried Shrimp tossed in Atomic Sauce on a bad of cole slaw

MOZZARELLA

$8.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks w /a side of Marinara

PEEL & EAT

A Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp served w/ Lemon & Cocktail Sauce

ULTIMATE NACHOS

$12.99

Topped with Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Guacamole & Salsa

WINGS

WINGS

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

Loaded Tots

$8.99

cheddar cheese, bacon, tater tots, sour cream, chives

Carolina Sweets

$12.99

Pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce, Pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, piled on top of crispy sweet potato fries

BONELESS WINGS

EXTRA RANCH

$0.50

Trolley Wings

$11.99Out of stock

SALADS

BUFFALO SALAD

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on top of crisp greens, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red onions, tomato

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$14.99

Grilled chicken, crisp greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, diced ham, crumbled blue cheese

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

Crisp greens, tomatoes, croutons, carrots, cucumber

TACO SALAD BOWL

TACO SALAD BOWL

$15.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn relish, in a fried tortilla shell served with chipotle ranch

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, baby spinach, black olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

CHIPS

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

FRIES

$3.99

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

Served with Butter & Sour Cream

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$4.99

Served with Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon & Cheese

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

MASHED & GRAVY

$3.99

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$3.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

TATER TOTS

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BC

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Basket Of Chips

$5.99

Ceasar Side Salad

$3.99

SANDWICHES

All American Burger

$12.99

Build your own burger any way you'd like

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.99

Vegan patty with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, red pepper sauce

BLEU BEACH BURGER

$13.99

Cajun spiced burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, sautéed onions, tomato and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crisp lettuce, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles

BULLDOG BURGER

$13.99

Pepper crusted burger with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese and horseradish aioli, on a brioche bun.

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, with crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

CAROLINA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, sautéed peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, Carolina BBQ sauce

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped any way you'd like

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$11.99

Four crispy fried tenders served with your choice of sauce and side

COCONUT SHRIMP BASKET (6)

$14.99

6 crispy coconut coated shrimp served with thai chili sauce

FISH -N- CHIPS BASKET

$15.99

Beer battered flaky cod golden fried with tartar sauce

FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

Beer battered fish fried golden on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.99

Grilled chopped sirloin with provolone on a hoagie

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99

Tender pulled pork in a sweet and smoky barbeque sauce

TIGER CLUB BURGER

$13.99

Burger topped with bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese, pimento cheese, pickles, a local's favorite

MAIN EVENTS

COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER (10)

$19.99

10 coconut crusted golden fried shrimp served with Thai chili sauce

(4) RIB BASKET

$14.99

4 bbq pork ribs with one side

(8) RIB DINNER

$19.99

8 bbq pork ribs served with 2 sides

SALMON DINNER

$19.99

Blackened or grilled with a smoky bbq glaze with 2 sides

PIZZA

MEDIUM CHEESE

$13.99

MEDIUM SMOKE STACK

$15.99

bbq sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, pulled pork, bacon, ham, onions, jalapenos

MEDIUM GOD FATHER

$15.99

Meatballs, sausage, green peppers, caramelized onions, banana peppers

MEDIUM SUPREME

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Black Olives

MEDIUM GREEK

$15.99

white sauce, mozzarella, spinach, black olives, red onions, artichokes, banana peppers, feta cheese

MEDIUM VEGGIE

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom & Black Olives

MEDIUM MEATLOVERS

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Ground Beef

MEDIUM WHITE

$14.99

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes with Herb Toppings.

LARGE CHEESE

$17.99

LARGE GOD FATHER

$21.99

Meatballs, sausage, green peppers, caramelized onions, banana peppers

LARGE SUPREME

$23.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Black Olives

LARGE GREEK

$19.99

white sauce, spinach, mozzarella, black olives, red onion, artichokes, banana peppers, feta cheese

LARGE SMOKE STACK

$21.99

bbq sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, pulled pork, bacon, ham, red onion, jalapenos

LARGE CBR

$18.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, chives

LARGE VEGGIE

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Black Olives

LARGE MEATLOVERS

$21.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Ground Beef

LARGE WHITE

$18.99

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes with Herb Toppings

MEGA CHEESE

$22.99

MEGA SMOKE STACK

$29.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Red Onion, Jalapenos

MEGA GOD FATHER

$31.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Sausage, Peppers & Onions

MEGA SUPREME

$31.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Black Olives

MEGA GREEK

$25.99

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella & Feta, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Herb Toppings

MEGA CBR

$25.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, buttermilk ranch, chives

MEGA VEGGIE

$25.99

Tomato Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Black Olives

MEGA MEATLOVERS

$31.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Ground Beef

MEGA WHITE

$25.99

Olive Oil & Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes with Herb Toppings

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

served with American cheese

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.99

2 crispy golden fried tenders

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS HOTDOG W/MAC

$7.99

Sliced hot dog served over macaroni and cheese

16 Oz Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Craft Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Damn Yankee IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling Draft

$3.75

DON'T MAKE

Pernicious IPA

$7.00

IPA Draft

Pernicious

$7.00

Sweet Water 420

$6.00

Jai Lai

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

2 Liter

$3.00

Water

12 pack soda cans

$5.00

Can Soda

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local sports bar with great food, daily drink specials, happy hour 7 days a week from 4pm-7pm

Website

Location

40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Coconutz Sportz Bar image
Coconutz Sportz Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 956
1411 Main St. Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island - Hilton Head Island
orange starNo Reviews
1-B New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Main Street Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 956
1411 Main St. Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hilton Head Island
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston