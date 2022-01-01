Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Coconutz Sportz Bar
212 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local sports bar with great food, daily drink specials, happy hour 7 days a week from 4pm-7pm
Location
40 Folly Field Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
Gusto Ristorante
4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
No Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
No Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
More near Hilton Head Island