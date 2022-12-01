Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocorico

15 N First St

Ashland, OR 97520

Popular Items

Spaghetti + Meatballs
House Salad
Chicken

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Smoked paprika, radish, scallion, Tim's original. Gluten Free + dairy free.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Mix greens, house buttermilk dill ranch, cherry tomato, avocado, pickled onion, sunflower seeds. Gluten free. You can request vinaigrette instead of ranch for dairy free :)

Warm Olives

Warm Olives

$7.00

Picholine + Castelvetrano olives, rosemary, herbes de Provence, garlic . Vegan + Dairy + Gluten Free.

Beets

$12.00

House roasted beets, served warm with Buche de Chèvre goat cheese, honey, thyme, pickled onion

Apple + Arugula

Apple + Arugula

$12.00

Mix greens, arugula, radish, goat cheese, pistachio, dulce de leche + yellow curry vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Cannot be made dairy free.

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$12.00

Herb ricotta + pumpkin seeds

Sardines

Sardines

$15.00

Lightly smoked sardines, Mix Ciabatta toasted, butter, fleur de sel, breakfast radishes.

Soup

Soup

$10.00

Carrot, ginger, yellow curry, onion, coconut milk, crema + house croutons. (The base of this soup is vegan! If you remove crema and croutons it's vegan and gluten free)

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Ciabatta, confit garlic butter + parmesan. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Mains

Burger

Burger

$18.00

Burger cooked Medium Rare to Medium. Well Done burgers are available upon request. Mix bakeshop ciabatta bun, Box R beef, tomato, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, siracha mayo. Served with house cut French fries.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.00

House made spaghetti, bacon, cream, parmesan, egg yolk, carmelized onion. This is a delicious slow cooked sauce that Nat makes in the morning so unfortunately NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Chicken

Chicken

$29.00

Free range organic chicken stuffed with mascarpone cheese. Served with blueberry compote, broccoli puree + smashed potatoes. This cannot be modified dairy free, the cheese is already in the chicken. It is gluten free!

Lamb

Lamb

$32.00

Super slow braised lamb shank with rose harissa and preserved lemon. Served with lentils in lamb jus. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. This dish is dairy + gluten free.

Spaghetti + Meatballs

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$21.00

House meatballs made with veal, pork + Box R beef. Slow cooked San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, house bucatini pasta. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. Cannot be made gluten or dairy free (milk in the meatballs) We can easily leave off parmesan cheese if requested.

Black Cod

Black Cod

$33.00

Citrus cured + pan seared. Served in parmesan broth over celeriac root puree with house chicken stock, confit fingerling potatoes, chorizo + chorizo oil, leeks and chives. NO SUBSTITUTIONS . This dish contains dairy, pork + chicken products.

Campanelle

Campanelle

$19.00

Butternut squash, lacinato kale, Brussels, roasted parsnips, parmesan. This dish is vegan if you request no parmesan !

Chickpea Tagine

$22.00
French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Dessert

carrot cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

house lemon curd + graham cracker crust

Chocolate Cream Pudding

Chocolate Cream Pudding

$13.00

chocolate cookie crust, whip cream + house party animal cookies.

Milk + Cookies

$10.00

Cranberry oatmeal, pumpkin snickerdoodle, Neapolitan + milk for dipping.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 N First St, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

