Coco's at Colette

767 5th Avenue 37th Floor

New York, NY 10153

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

Toasted Bagel

Avocado Toast

Pastries

Toast

Bircher Musli

Oatmeal

Acai Bowl

Chia Pudding

Organic yogurt

Organic Cereals

Fruit

Omelet

Eggs Any Style

Egg White Omelet

Baked Eggs

Starters

Asparagus Veloute

$22.00

Caprese

$28.00

Beef Tartare

$32.00

Smoked Salmon

$32.00

Table Bread

Extra Melba Toast

Salads

App Niçoise Salad

$37.00

Beet Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad

$22.00

Green Lettuce Salad

$22.00

Entree Niçoise

$46.00

Rainbow Salad

$24.00

Cauliflower

$28.00

Artichoke Carpaccio

$38.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$28.00

Croque Monsieur

$26.00

Beef Burger

$32.00

Quiche Lorraine

$22.00

Kosher Burger

$46.00

Kosher Monsieur

$26.00

Kosher Club

$40.00

Mains

Branzino

$48.00

Roasted Salmon

$42.00

Seared Halibut

$56.00

Chicken Paillard

$36.00

Steak Au Poivre

$59.00

Kosher Paillard

$56.00

Kosher Steak (Not Au Poivre)

$85.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

Penne Pomodoro

Agnolotti

Linguini

Cavatelli

Spaghetti Arrabiatta

Risotto

Sides

Vegetable Ratatouille

$12.00

Mesclun Salad

$12.00

Mashed Potato

$12.00

Wild Mushroom Cassoulet

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Steamed Basmati Rice

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable

$12.00

Dessert

French and American Cheese Selections

Red Berries

$16.00

Apple Tart

$16.00

Chocolate Souffle

$16.00

Assortment of Ice Cream and Sorbet

Sushi Bar

Tsukemono

Ohitashi

Futomaki

SashimiMiso Soup

Rice

Bento Box

Sashimi

Selection of Maki

Tsukemono

Ohitashi

Bar Menu

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Sweet Potato Hummus

$14.00

Raw Baby Vegetables

$18.00

Salmon Rillettes

$24.00

Jamon iberico

$38.00

DRINK

Cocktails

Ghia Greyhound

$16.00

Agrestis Spritz

$16.00

Concombre

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$16.00

Pisco Sour

$25.00

Bull Shot

$25.00

Cafecito

$25.00

C&C

$25.00

Coco Dirty Martini

$25.00

Coco Ramp Martini

$25.00

Coco Vesper

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$25.00

Bloody Bull

$25.00

Mimosa

$25.00

Alabama Slammer

$21.00

Appletini

$21.00

Bloody Mary

$21.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$21.00

Champagne Cocktail

$21.00

Cosmopolitan

$21.00

Daiquiri

$21.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$21.00

Gimlet

$21.00

Greyhound

$21.00

Hot Toddy

$21.00

Hurricane

$21.00

Lemon Drop

$21.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$21.00

Madras

$21.00

Mai Tai

$21.00

Manhattan

$21.00

Margarita

$21.00

Martini

$21.00

Mimosa

$21.00

Mint Julep

$21.00

Mojito

$21.00

Moscow Mule

$21.00

Mudslide

$21.00

Old Fashioned

$21.00

Rob Roy

$21.00

Sazerac

$21.00

Screwdriver

$21.00

Sea Breeze

$21.00

Sidecar

$21.00

Tequila Sunrise

$21.00

Tom Collins

$21.00

Whiskey Smash

$21.00

Whiskey Sour

$21.00

White Russian

$21.00

Wine

Gl Pierre Moncuit Champagne 2008

$48.00

Btl Pierre Moncuit Champagne 2009

$232.00

Gl Racines Chardonnay

$25.00

Btl Racines Chardonnay

$125.00

Gl Pommier Chablis 1er Cru Troesmes

Btl Pommier Chablis 1er Cru Troesmes

Gl Sancerre

Btl Sancerre

Gl Chateau Pradeaux Bandol Rose

Btl Chateau Pradeaux Bandol Rose

Chacra Barda Pinot Noir

De Montille Beaune 1er Cru

GL Mayard Chateauneuf du Pape

$30.00

GL Rinaldi Barolo

$28.00

GL Felsina Rancia Chianti Classico Riserva

$28.00

Liquor

Tito's

$21.00

Kettel One

$21.00

Belvedere

$21.00

ALB

$21.00

Absolut

$21.00

135 East Hyogo

$21.00

Procera Blue Dot

$21.00

Procera Green Dot

$21.00

Procera Red Dot

$21.00

Hendricks

$21.00

Bombay

$21.00

Bombay Sapphire

$21.00

Beefeater

$21.00

Tanqueray

$21.00

Forthave Blue

$21.00

Ardbeg 10YR

$21.00

Macallan 12YR

$21.00

Balvenie Dblwood 12YR

$21.00

Balvenie Prtwood 21YR

$21.00

Banhez Joven

$21.00

Clase Azul Plata

$21.00

Clase Azul Rep

$21.00

Corralejo Silver

$21.00

Corralejo Rep

$21.00

Corralejo Anejo

$21.00

Milagro Silver

$21.00

Milagro Rep

$21.00

Milagro Anejo

$21.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Silver

$21.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$21.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$21.00

Pineapple Basil Rhum

$21.00

Privateer White Rum

$21.00

Privateer Queens Share Single Cask

$21.00

Boukman Botanical Rhum

$21.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$21.00

Remy VSOP

$21.00

Hennessy VSOP

$21.00

Roger Groult Calvados

$21.00

Fred Jerbis Fernet Single Barrel

$21.00

Nonino Quintessentia

$21.00

Forthhave Marseille

$21.00

Fernet Branca

$21.00

Montenegro Amaro

$21.00

Amaretto

$21.00

St George Absinthe

$21.00

Buffalo Trace

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$21.00

Makers Mark

$21.00

Angels Envy

$21.00

Blantons

$21.00

Weller

$21.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10

$21.00

Carpano Classico

$21.00

Carpano Dry

$21.00

Carpano Antico

$21.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$6.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$6.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$9.00

Grapefruit Juice

$9.00

Green Juice

$9.00

Carrot Ginger Juice

$9.00

Cranberry Juice

$9.00

Pineapple Juice

$9.00

Panna

$10.00

Pelegrino

$10.00

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Flat White

$6.00

Cortado

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

DBL Macchiato

$10.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

DBL Espresso

$10.00

TRPL Espresso

$13.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

English Breakfast

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Chamomile

$6.00

Jasmine

$6.00

Turmeric Ginger

$6.00

Mint (Bagged)

$6.00

Fresh Mint

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Coco's is a members-only private dining club located on the 37th floor of the GM Building in midtown Manhattan overlooking Central Park.

Location

767 5th Avenue 37th Floor, New York, NY 10153

Directions

Main pic

