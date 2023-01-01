Coco's at Colette
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Coco's is a members-only private dining club located on the 37th floor of the GM Building in midtown Manhattan overlooking Central Park.
Location
767 5th Avenue 37th Floor, New York, NY 10153
Gallery