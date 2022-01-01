- Home
- /
- Cypress
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- CoCo's Crepes - Cypress
CoCo's Crepes - Cypress
206 Reviews
$
9945 Barker Cypress
Suite 125
Cypress, TX 77433
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee & Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Drip Coffee
Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend
Espresso Con Panna
Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream
Espresso Macchiato
Double shot of espresso topped with foam
Iced Tea
Brewed fresh daily
Loose Leaf Tea
Many choices for many palates!
Flat White
Specialties
Amaretto Latte
Espresso mixed with amaretto and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Americano
A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich brew
Cafe Latte
Espresso and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top
Caramel Crisp
Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Coco Addiction
A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice
Cold Brew Coffee
48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience
Mocha
Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Vanilla Latte
Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Peppermint Mocha
Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Turmeric Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Matcha Mint Chocolate Latte
Toasted White Chocolate Marshmallow Latte
Peppermint Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Cococcinos
Mocha Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Cococcino
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.
Smoothies
Apple Crisp
Almond milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Berry Berry
Almond milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Coco Green
Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth
Coco Loco
Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth
Daily Fix
Almond milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth
Power Up
Almond Milk, vanilla syrup, peanut butter, banana and protein powder blended with ice until smooth
Skinny Mini
Almond milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth
Tropical Kiss
Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth
Avocado Smoothie
Peaches and Cream
Tropical Peach
Cookies & Cream Milkshake
Classic Favorites
Chai Tea Latte
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Hot Chocolate
Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce
Lemonade
Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring
Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea
Jasmine tea mixed with sugar and fresh mint
Ready Drinks
Sweet Crepes
Apple Pie
Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Bananas Foster
Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream
Cheesecake
Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Cinnamon Roll
Crepe filled with cinnamon butter cream and rolled into the shape of a cinnamon roll. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar
Coco Classic
Peanut butter, strawberry jelly and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar
Coco's Crepe
Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce
Creme Brulee
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
Lemon Custard
Creme brulee and lemon reduction topped with powdered sugar and vanilla custard
Crepe au Miel
Peanut butter, toasted almonds and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar, more toasted almonds and honey
Crepe Suzette
Melted butter and brown sugar topped with powdered sugar, our house gelato and drizzled with orange reduction
Dulce de Leche
Dulce de Leche, toasted almonds and choice of strawberries or sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar
Red Velvet
Crepe filled with our House Lemon Curd, topped off with Blueberry, Poppy Seeds and drizzled with Vanilla Custard
Nutella
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
S'mores
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Tres Leches
Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard
White Choc. Raspberry
White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote
Pecan Pie- COM
Carrot Cake Crepe
Red White and Blue
Pumpkin Creme Brûlée - COM
Peach Melba -COM
Cookies & Cream Crepe
Savory Crepes
Chicken & Spinach
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Avocado
Goat Cheese
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli
Ham & Mozzarella
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli
La Galette
Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce
Mediterranean Crepe
Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli
Moroccan Crepe
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Smoked Salmon
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Turkey & Cheddar
Turkey and Cheddar Cheese
Beef Bourguignon
La Jardinere
Chicken & Vegetables
Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Moroccan Crepe- COM
Chicken Enchilada - COM
Ultimate Crepe
Waffles
Sugar Waffle
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Waffle Gelato Sandwich
A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
Tuscan Waffle
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
Avocado Toast Waffle
CYO
CYO Sweet Crepe
Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Savory Crepe
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Sweet Waffle
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Savory Waffle
Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Soups & Salads
Tomato Bisque Soup
Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch, topped with shredded mozzarella
Coco's Classic Salad
Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
CMBO Soup & Salad
Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!
1/2 Coco Salad
1/2 Caesar Salad
Pastries
Bread Pudding Muffin
Brownie Bar
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake - NY Style
Chocolate Eruption Cake
Cookie
Croissant
Fruit Tart
Italian Cream Cake
Key Lime Tart
Krespa Pecan
Lemon Bar
Lemon Pound Cake
Lemon-Berry Mascarpone Cake Slice
Macaroon
Marble Pound Cake
Mini Lava Cake
Muffin
Pain au Raisin
Parfait - Red Velvet
Parfait - Tiramisu
Parfait - Tres Leches
Parfait- Lemon-blueberry
Scones
Snickers Bar
V Day Cookie
Paninis
Grilled Chicken
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Moroccan Sausage
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
Caprese
Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
Mediterranean
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
Smoked Salmon
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Croque Monsieur
A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread, Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown. Make it a Madame by adding an egg on top!
Turkey Cranberry Club
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
9945 Barker Cypress, Suite 125, Cypress, TX 77433