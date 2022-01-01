CoCo's Crepes - Cypress

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Nutella
Tuscan Waffle
S'mores

Coffee & Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with foam

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Brewed fresh daily

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Many choices for many palates!

Flat White

$4.50

Specialties

Amaretto Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with amaretto and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Americano

$3.25+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich brew

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top

Turmeric Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Mint Chocolate Latte

$4.95+

Toasted White Chocolate Marshmallow Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Latte

$4.95+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.95+

Cococcinos

Mocha Cococcino

Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream.

Smoothies

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Almond milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Daily Fix

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Almond Milk, vanilla syrup, peanut butter, banana and protein powder blended with ice until smooth

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Avocado Smoothie

$6.95+

Peaches and Cream

$6.95+

Tropical Peach

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.39+

Classic Favorites

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine tea mixed with sugar and fresh mint

Ready Drinks

Bottle Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Can Soda

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Cup of Milk

$1.50+

Kids Juice Box

$1.95

Mexican Cola

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Perrier

$3.25

ZOA Drink

$5.00

Sweet Crepes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$10.95

Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Crepe filled with cinnamon butter cream and rolled into the shape of a cinnamon roll. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar

Coco Classic

Coco Classic

$7.95

Peanut butter, strawberry jelly and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Coco's Crepe

Coco's Crepe

$8.95

Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Lemon Custard

$8.95

Creme brulee and lemon reduction topped with powdered sugar and vanilla custard

Crepe au Miel

Crepe au Miel

$7.95

Peanut butter, toasted almonds and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar, more toasted almonds and honey

Crepe Suzette

Crepe Suzette

$8.95

Melted butter and brown sugar topped with powdered sugar, our house gelato and drizzled with orange reduction

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.95

Dulce de Leche, toasted almonds and choice of strawberries or sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$10.95

Crepe filled with our House Lemon Curd, topped off with Blueberry, Poppy Seeds and drizzled with Vanilla Custard

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella topped with powdered sugar

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard

White Choc. Raspberry

White Choc. Raspberry

$10.95

White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote

Pecan Pie- COM

$10.95

Carrot Cake Crepe

$11.95

Red White and Blue

$10.95

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée - COM

$10.95

Peach Melba -COM

$10.95

Cookies & Cream Crepe

$10.95

Savory Crepes

Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Avocado

$11.95
Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$10.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Ham & Mozzarella

Ham & Mozzarella

$9.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Moroccan Crepe

Moroccan Crepe

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

Beef Bourguignon

$11.95

La Jardinere

$9.95
Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$10.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Moroccan Crepe- COM

$11.95

Chicken Enchilada - COM

$10.95

Ultimate Crepe

$14.95

Waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

CYO

CYO Sweet Crepe

CYO Sweet Crepe

$8.95

Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Crepe

CYO Savory Crepe

$8.95

Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45

Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Waffle

CYO Savory Waffle

$9.45

Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$4.95

Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch, topped with shredded mozzarella

Coco's Classic Salad

Coco's Classic Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

CMBO Soup & Salad

CMBO Soup & Salad

$9.95

Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!

1/2 Coco Salad

1/2 Coco Salad

$5.95
1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.95

Pastries

Bread Pudding Muffin

$4.50
Brownie Bar

Brownie Bar

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Cheesecake - NY Style

$7.95

Chocolate Eruption Cake

$7.95
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50
Croissant

Croissant

$3.95
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$4.50

Italian Cream Cake

$8.95
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$4.50

Krespa Pecan

$4.50
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.95
Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.00

Lemon-Berry Mascarpone Cake Slice

$7.95

Macaroon

$2.50
Marble Pound Cake

Marble Pound Cake

$3.00

Mini Lava Cake

$5.95
Muffin

Muffin

$4.95

Pain au Raisin

$4.50
Parfait - Red Velvet

Parfait - Red Velvet

$4.95
Parfait - Tiramisu

Parfait - Tiramisu

$4.95
Parfait - Tres Leches

Parfait - Tres Leches

$4.95
Parfait- Lemon-blueberry

Parfait- Lemon-blueberry

$4.95

Scones

$2.95
Snickers Bar

Snickers Bar

$3.95

V Day Cookie

$3.50

Paninis

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken

Moroccan Sausage

Moroccan Sausage

$10.95

Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Caprese

Caprese

$8.95

Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.95

Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread, Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown. Make it a Madame by adding an egg on top!

Turkey Cranberry Club

$10.95

Mugs

Yellow Coco Mug

$9.95

Espresso Cup Set

$14.95

Water Bottle

$19.95

Pink Coco Mug

$11.95

Heart Health Mug

$9.95

Clothing

Coco Shirt

$14.95

Coco Cap

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Cap

$10.00

Coffee Beans

Colombia Tolima

$14.00

Velvet Espresso

$14.00

Costa Rica Terrazu

$14.00

Mexico Dark Roast

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9945 Barker Cypress, Suite 125, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
CoCo Crepes image
CoCo Crepes image
CoCo Crepes image
Main pic

