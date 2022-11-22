Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Coco's Tybee Island Tybee Island

review star

No reviews yet

1 Old US Hwy 80

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Popular Items

WEDGE SALAD
GARDEN FRESH SALAD
CoCos WINGS

STARTERS

1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$12.00

Wild caught shrimp, steamed to perfection with Coco’s cocktail sauce

CRAB DIP

$12.95

Our version of this classic recipe served chilled with hand-cut corn chips

SPINACH DIP

$10.00

MKT $ TUNA BITES

$14.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$13.00

Our wild caught Georgia shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our buffalo sauce

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks served with marinara

CLAMS

$12.00Out of stock

MUSSELS

$12.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$14.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

BASKET OF HUSHPUPPIES

$5.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

Homemade chipotle Queso dip served with hand-cut corn chips Add homemade salsa $1.95 Add sour cream $1.50

CoCos WINGS

$10.95

Original, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Bone Sucking, Spicy Garlic, Hot as Hell, Caribbean Jerk (dry), Cajun, Honey Siracha, Lemon Pepper (dry)

CALAMARI

$12.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP CRAB STEW

$7.00

BOWL CRAB STEW

$12.00

CUP SOD

$8.00

BOWL SOD

$12.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

SIDE GARDEN

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Crispy Romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & homemade croutons

GARDEN FRESH SALAD

$8.00

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

STEAK SALAD SPECIAL

$16.00

PINT OF CRAB STEW

$15.95Out of stock

QUART OF CRAB STEW

$28.98Out of stock

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$6.95Out of stock

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.95Out of stock

SANDWICHES & MORE

SALMON BLT

$16.00

Grilled Salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato on lightly toasted sourdough with a lemon dill sauce

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$14.00

Homemade with tender wild caught Georgia shrimp, celery, and a touch of dill, served on lightly toasted sourdough

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Shrimp Roll

$14.00

SANDWICH OF THE DAY 1

$15.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.50

COCO BURGER

$10.00

BEYOND BURGER

$14.00

BLT

$8.00

WRAPS

FLOUNDER WRAP

$14.00

Blackened, grilled or fried

AHI TUNA WRAP

$15.00

Blackened, grilled or fried

COCO MARLEY

$13.00

CEASER WRAP

$8.00

SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Seafood Steamer

$25.00

Seafood Dinner

$20.00

served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

SHRIMP DINNER

$18.00

served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

FlOUNDER DINNER

$20.00

served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

BYOF

$12.95

LOW COUNTRY BOIL

$20.00

Fried Oyster Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

SPECIALTIES

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.95Out of stock

BOURBON SALMON

$17.00

FRESH CATCH

$20.00

RIBEYE

$20.00Out of stock

KIDDOS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.00

KIDS FRIED FLOUNDER

$6.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$3.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

SIDES

COLE SLAW SIDE

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.50

HUSH PUPPIES SIDE

$3.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.25

MAC & CHEESE SIDE

$4.50

MASHED POTATOES SIDE

$4.25

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.50

BROCCOLI

$3.50

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$5.25

MELVIN

$4.75

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$28.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.25

Fried Strawberry

$5.75Out of stock

EXTRA DRESSINGS

RANCH

$0.25

SPICY RANCH

$0.25

BLUE CHEESE

$0.25

ITALIAN

$0.25

BALSAMIC

$0.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

OIL & VINEGAR

$0.25

CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.25

EXTRA SAUCES

ORIGINAL

$0.25

HOT

$0.25

TERIYAKI

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

HONEY BBQ

$0.25

BONE SUCKING

$0.25

SPICY GARLIC

$0.25

HOT AS HELL

$0.25

CARIBBEAN JERK

$0.25

CAJUN

$0.25

HONEY SIRACHA

$0.25

LEMON PEPPER

$0.25

Da Bomb

MELTED BUTTER

$0.25

A LA CARTE

QUESO

$2.95

SALSA

$1.95

CHIPS

$1.95

TOAST

$1.50

EXTRA PLATE

CELERY

$1.00

MELTED BUTTER

HARD BUTTER

Sour Cream

$1.00

ADD PROTEIN

CHICKEN Tenders

$5.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

SALMON

$7.00

TUNA

$7.00

FLOUNDER

$7.00

BURGER

$6.00

Shrimp Salad

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

DAILY SPECIALS

Ribeye Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Taco Tues Fried Flounder (3)

$12.00

Taco Tues Ground Beef (3)

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

BOURBON SALMON

$17.00

Seafood Gumbo

$15.99Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Fresh Catch Of The Day

$20.95

Shrimp Cake Sand

$13.00

Shrimp Cake Dinner

$20.00

Restaurant Week

$30.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.00

CINCO SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00

CINCO FLOUNDER TACOS

$12.00

CINCO GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

Scallops

$12.95

$$ ADD ONS $$

Adult Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Tank Top

Purple

$20.00+

Pink

$20.00+

Aqua

$20.00+

Margaritaville Short-Sleeve

White

$20.00+

Peace, Love, CoCo T-Shirts

Rainbow

$20.00+

Green

$20.00+

Logo Short-Sleeve

Grey

$20.00+

Lime

$20.00+

Maroon

$20.00+

White

$20.00+

Yellow

$20.00+

Tangerine

$20.00+

Navy

$20.00+

Pink

$20.00+

Logo Long-Sleeve

Gray

$25.00+

White

$25.00+

Navy

$25.00+

Maroon

$25.00+

V-Neck

Yellow

$20.00+

Pink

$20.00+

Blue

$20.00+

Purple

$20.00+

Melon

$20.00+

Hammock

Blue

$20.00+

Green

$20.00+

Yellow

$20.00+

Pirate

Gray

$20.00+

White

$20.00+

Hoodie

Grey

$45.00+

Navy

$45.00+

Hats

White

$25.00

Navy

$25.00

Grey

$25.00

Black

$25.00

Indigo

$20.00

Cilantro

$20.00

Wheat

$20.00

Pink

$20.00

Chili

$20.00

White

$20.00

White

$20.00

Mugs

White

$10.00

Blue

$10.00

Tumbler

Green

$20.00

Orange

$20.00

Blue

$20.00

MISC.

Mask

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00

Monkey

$10.00

Stickers Small

$1.00

Stickers Large

$2.00

Straws

$6.50

Pint Glass

$5.00

Green Arrow Long-Sleeve

Green Long

$25.00+

KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$3.00

EVENT

Catered Event

$20,000.00

STARTERS

1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$12.00

Wild caught shrimp, steamed to perfection with Coco’s cocktail sauce

1LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$16.95

Wild caught shrimp, steamed to perfection with Coco’s cocktail sauce

CoCos WINGS

$10.95

Original, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Bone Sucking, Spicy Garlic, Hot as Hell, Caribbean Jerk (dry), Cajun, Honey Siracha, Lemon Pepper (dry)

CALAMARI

$10.95

Calamari fried crispy & served with a chipotle aioli and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$13.00

Our wild caught Georgia shrimp lightly fried and tossed in our buffalo sauce

CHEESE STICKS

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks served with marinara

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

Homemade chipotle Queso dip served with hand-cut corn chips Add homemade salsa $1.95 Add sour cream $1.50

FRIED PICKLES

$6.95Out of stock

Lightly breaded and fried pickle spears served with our spicy ranch

CRAB DIP

$12.95

Our version of this classic recipe served chilled with hand-cut corn chips

TUNA BITES

$10.95

Sashimi grade tuna, blackened with a Thai chili drizzle

BASKET OF O-RINGS

$4.95Out of stock

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

BASKET OF HUSHPUPPIES

$5.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP CRAB STEW

$5.95

BOWL CRAB STEW

$8.95

CUP SHRIMP GUMBO

$6.95

BOWL SHRIMP GUMBO

$9.95

CUP SOUP OF DAY

$5.95

BOWL SOUP OF DAY

$8.95

GARDEN FRESH SALAD

$7.95

Mixed field greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots & shredded cheddar cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Crispy Romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & homemade croutons

BLEU CHEESE SPINACH SALAD

$7.95

Fresh spinach topped with red peppers, red onions, hard boiled egg & crumbled bleu cheese served with a warm bacon vinaigrette

ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

$8.95

Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, & red onions served with bleu cheese dressing

SANDWICHES, BURGERS & BEYOND

SALMON BLT

$15.95

Grilled Salmon topped with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato on lightly toasted sourdough with a lemon dill sauce

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$12.95

Homemade with tender wild caught Georgia shrimp, celery, and a touch of dill, served on lightly toasted sourdough

HAMBURGER

$12.95

Hand-pattied ground beef topped with lettuce & tomato Add Monterey Jack or American

BEYOND BURGER ™

$14.95

Beyond Burger ™ patty served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and a side of spicy ranch sauce

TYBEENIAN BURGER

$14.95

Hand-pattied ground beef topped with a fried O- Ring, BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack, lettuce & tomato

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.95

Lightly breaded, crispy chicken fingers served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce

CoCo Loby (Lobster Roll)

$19.95

WRAPS

AHI TUNA WRAP

$14.95

Blackened or grilled (cooked to your liking) wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy ranch

COCO MARLEY

$12.95

Jerk chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy ranch

FLOUNDER WRAP

$13.95

Blackened, grilled or fried wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy ranch

SHRIMP WRAP

$13.95

Blackened, grilled or fried wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion & spicy ranch

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SHRIMP DINNER

$18.95

Served your way with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

COMBO (FRIED SHRIMP & FRIED FLOUNDER)

$24.95

Served with French fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

FRIED FLOUNDER DINNER

$17.95

Served with fries, cole slaw & hushpuppies

SPECIALTIES

STEAK DINNER

$24.95

120z. Ribeye served with mixed veggies & mashed potatoes

PASTA ROSA

$13.95

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh spinach and our tomato cream Rosa sauce

LOW COUNTRY BOIL

$20.00

KIDDOS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.00

KIDS FRIED FLOUNDER

$6.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.95Out of stock

KIDS HOT DOG

$3.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

SIDES

COLE SLAW SIDE

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.50

HUSH PUPPIES SIDE

$3.50

Creamed Spinach

$4.25

MAC & CHEESE SIDE

$4.50

MASHED POTATOES SIDE

$4.25

Mixed Veggies Side

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

CoCo's Where it is always SUNSET somewhere and FUN is the BEST thing to have!!

Location

1 Old US Hwy 80, Tybee Island, GA 31328

Directions

Gallery
Coco's Tybee Island image
Coco's Tybee Island image
Coco's Tybee Island image

Map
