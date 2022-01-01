Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Sandwiches

Coco's

review star

No reviews yet

233 Hale Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BOWLS

ALOHA BOWL

$9.00

Sushi rice, avocado, carrot, cucumber, Edamame, green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha mayo, and sweet soy sauce.

FALAFEL BOWL

$10.00

Falafel, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, beets, lemon-artichoke hummus, lemon-shallot quinoa, feta, and citrus-tahini dressing.

VIETNAMESE NOODLE BOWL

$9.00

Chilled rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, sprouts, shredded romaine, cilantro, Thai basil, nuoc chom, peanut sauce.

BREAKFAST

DAILY FRITATTA

$12.00

Tomato, spinach,and goat cheese topped with balsamic glaze. Served with fresh fruit, toast and a simple green salad.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95

Scrambled eggs. spicy potatoes, black beans, roasted poblano, spinach, cheddar, homemade salsa, southwest ranch, served with fresh fruit.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.95

Fluffly folded egg, caramelized onion, cheddar and sriracha mayo on freshly baked focaccia. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

KIDS MEALS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

Served with fresh fruit

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Grilled cheese served with a side of fresh fruit.

PLATES

CAPRESE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Marinated fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula pesto, balsamic glaze, and salt & pepper focaccia.

LEMON ARTICHOKE SANDWICH

$9.00

Lemon artichoke white bean hummus, avocado, citrus dressed greens, cheddar, pickled red onion on salt and pepper focaccia.

SALADS

CALIFORNIA GREENS

$9.00

Mixed greens, roasted chickpeas, toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, radish, red onion, sliced hard-boiled egg, and buttermilk herb dressing.

ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$9.00

Roasted squash, apples, mixed greens, roasted nuts, warm goat cheese, croutons, and apple cider vinaigrette.

TACO SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, black beans, avocado, white cheddar, red onion, salsa, sour cream, & chipolte ranch with your pick of taco turkey or taco veggie "meat".

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

BERRY HAPPY

$5.50

strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, banana, vanilla greek yogurt, organic honey, orange juice and choice of milk. (16 OZ)

COCO BANANA

$5.50

banana, cacao powder, coco nibs, organic honey, spinach, milk of choice. Add peanut butter for .50 cents.

GREENA COLADA

$5.50

pineapple, mango, spinach, coconut milk, fresh lime juice, toasted coconut, coconut milk (16OZ)

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE BOWL

$8.00

Pineapple-mango smoothie topped with banana slices, fresh berries, coco's homemade granola, and toasted coconut.

drink

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BUBBLY

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

HALF/HALF TEA

$2.00

ICE WATER

MOUNTAIN JUICE

$9.00Out of stock

PEPSI

$2.50

PERRIER

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.00

STARBUCKS NITRO COLD BREW

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00
233 Hale Street, Charleston, WV 25301

