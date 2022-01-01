Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar Lawrenceville, IL

Restaurant header imageView gallery

$$

606 13th St

PO Box 419

Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Popular Items

White Wedding
Chicken Jambalaya
Goat Cheese Naan

Main Dish

Easy-Mac

$7.00

Dino Bites

$7.00

Corn Dog

$7.00

Soda, Tea, Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.75

Vanilla Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Cake Slices

White Wedding

$8.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.50

Extra Sauce

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$11.00

Grilled Sourdough

$1.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Orange Glazed Salmon

$10.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Stuffed Chicken Ala Carte

$10.50

Sweet Chili Salmon

$13.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Veg of the Day

$3.00

Appetizers

5 Piece Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Buckeyes and Beer Cheese

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Goat Cheese Naan

$8.50

Panko Mushrooms

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$10.50

Grand Smash

$14.50

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Double Burgers

Double Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Double Classic Hamburger

$15.00

Double BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Signature Comforts

Beef Manhattan

$17.00

Chicken Jambalaya

$13.50

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Pesto Shrimp & Penne Pasta

$19.00

Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

Stuffed Chicken

$16.50

Sweet Chili Salmon Dinner

$19.50

Texas Chili

$15.50

Salads

Crispy Chicken Pasta Salad

$14.50

Cowboy Salad

$15.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.00

Orange Glazed Salmon Salad

$18.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad w/ Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

Side Salad

$4.25

Half Cranberry Walnut Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad with 4 Shrimp

$21.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.50

Bacon Feta Garden Side Salad

$4.75

Side Car

Broccoli Cheddar Side Car

$3.50

Loaded Potato Side Car

$3.50

Red Pepper Gouda Side Car

$3.50

Bowl

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$6.00

Loaded Potato Bowl

$6.00

Red Pepper Gouda Bowl

$6.00

French Onion Crock

$6.75

Buffet Ticket

Buffet Ticket

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 13th St, PO Box 419, Lawrenceville, IL 62439

Directions

Gallery
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar image
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar image

Map
