Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Coco Shrimp 318 Bryan Ave

249 Reviews

$$

318 Bryan Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Popular Items

Sampler
Coco Shrimp
Coco Taco

Shrimp Plates

Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$11.70

Hand battered & breaded with sweet coconut flakes, and fried. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Butter Garlic

Butter Garlic

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in butter garlic sauce and seasoned with a blend of spices & herbs.

Lemon Herb

Lemon Herb

$10.70

Sautéed then topped with lemon butter and seasoned with fresh lemon & herbs.

Spicy

Spicy

$10.70

Sautéed then tossed in our homemade spicy sauce & seasoned with spicy herbs.

Sweet and Spicy

Sweet and Spicy

$11.70

Our coco shrimp, drizzled with sweet teriyaki and our homemade spicy sauce.

Coco Taco

Coco Taco

$5.00+

Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.

Sampler

Sampler

$12.70

Experience 2-3 of our shrimp flavors on one plate.

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50
Keiki Plate

Keiki Plate

$6.00

Kids plate with your choice of shrimp!

Side of

Mochi

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00

Mochi 3/$5

$5.00

Soda

Soda

$2.75

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

Kids Shirt

$15.00

Small Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Large Sticker

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing good vibes and great Hawaiian flavors to Texas

Location

318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Coco Shrimp image
Coco Shrimp image

