Coco Wood Grill

review star

No reviews yet

17814 Gulf Boulevard

Redington Shores, FL 33708

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Coco Wood Grill is a Modern American Cuisine concept that caters to foodies in a fun, family-oriented, casual atmosphere. This concept was developed by through our passion and love for food and social entertaining. The concept is quite simple; To provide the community with a full-service neighborhood restaurant that takes traditional family recipes plus their many years of catering, restaurant ownership, hotel, and club management and putting a twist on the food we created and served that has made our friends, family, and customers happy for 25+ years. Coco Wood Grill looks forward to welcoming the Redington shores and surrounding area to our family.

17814 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708

