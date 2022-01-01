Restaurant info

The Coco Wood Grill is a Modern American Cuisine concept that caters to foodies in a fun, family-oriented, casual atmosphere. This concept was developed by through our passion and love for food and social entertaining. The concept is quite simple; To provide the community with a full-service neighborhood restaurant that takes traditional family recipes plus their many years of catering, restaurant ownership, hotel, and club management and putting a twist on the food we created and served that has made our friends, family, and customers happy for 25+ years. Coco Wood Grill looks forward to welcoming the Redington shores and surrounding area to our family.