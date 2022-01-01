COD & CAPERS CAFE 1201 U.S. Highway One

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Crab Cake Appetizer

$15.00

PEI Mussel App

$13.00

Crabmeat Cocktail

$32.00

Shrimp Cockatil

$13.00

Fried Oysters APP

$20.00

Cracked Conch Appetizer

$20.00

Fried Clam Strips

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Squid Steaks cut into strips

Fried Rock Shrimp APP

$16.00

Conch Fritters

$18.00

Fish Dip

$10.00

House made fish dip

Old Bay Peel & Eat

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Special APP

$15.00

Soups

Conch Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Conch Chowder Cup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$11.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.00

N.E. Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.00

N.E. Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Sandwiches

Catch of the Day Sandwich Grouper

$22.00

Catch of the Day Sandwich Dolphin

$22.00

Catch of the Day Sandwich Cod

$15.00

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

$22.00

Rock Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Fried Florida Rock Shrimp

Shrimp Salad Roll

$15.00

Key West Pink Shrimp Salad

Oyster Roll

$20.00

Fried Gulf Oysters

Tuna Salad Roll

$13.00

American Albacore Tuna Salad

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

All Beef Hot Dog

Salads

BLT Wedge

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Baby Greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots and your choice of dressing

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Shrimp & Crab Louie Salad

$35.00

Lump crabmeat, key wet pink shrimp, asparagus, radishes, tomatoes, hardboiled eggs over a bed of tender bibb lettuce

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

Stone Crab Claws

Large Claw Entree 1lb

$70.00

Large Claw Entree 2lb

$130.00

Raw Bar

6 L/N RAW

$14.00

Priced per half-dozen

6 M/N RAW

$14.00

6 T/N RAW

$14.00

6 BLUE POINTS RAW

$16.00

6 WIANNO RAW

$18.00

6 MALPEQUE RAW

$16.00

6 FRENCH KISS

$24.00

3 Blue Points RAW

$8.00

3 WIANNO RAW

$9.00

3 MALPEQUE RAW

$8.00

3 FRENCH KISS RAW

$12.00

Steamer

Ipswich Clams

$17.00

Priced per Pound

L/N STEAMED

$12.00

Priced per Dozen

M/N Steamed

$12.00

Priced per Dozen

T/N Steamed

$10.00

Main Plates

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Hogfish Meuniere

$32.00

Salmon Entree

$27.00

Cod Picatta

$32.00

Grouper Picatta

$32.00

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Cracked Conch

$35.00

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Sesame Seared Tuna

$30.00

Key West Pink Entree

$26.00

Aioli Grouper

$32.00

Aioli Cod

$32.00

Lobster Bites

$32.00

Reef & Beef

$37.00

Pan-Fried Snapper

$30.00

Fried Oyster Plate

$35.00

Lobster Tail Single

$30.00

Lobster Tails Double

$52.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Rosemary Shrimp

$27.00

Grilled Key West Pink shrimp served over house made polenta

Soft Shell APP

$23.00

Soft Shell ENTREE

$39.00

A.P.E.

Enchiladas

$30.00

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Seafood Pomodoro

$27.00

Scallops Dijon

$32.00

Penne a la Vodka Shrimp

$27.00

Penne a la Vodka Chicken

$23.00

CC Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Baskets

Fried Clam Strip Basket

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Fried Snapper Basket

$20.00

Sides

Bahamian Peas & Rice

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Bluebird Potato Salad

$4.00

Classic Potato Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Plain Bread

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Mignonette

$1.00

Linguine

$4.00

Orzo Salad

$4.00

SHARING CHARGE

$8.00

SOUP OF DAY SIDE

$4.00

NEW ENGLAND SIDE

$4.00

BISQUE SIDE

$4.00

Extra Garlic Bread

Extra Plain Bread

EXTRA MUSSEL BREAD

Cole Slaw NOW

SEAWEED SALAD NOW

No Sides

Dessert & Coffee

Key Lime pie

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Lemon Mousse

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Dessert Plate Charge

$2.00

Gingerbread Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Chancellor

$5.00

Kalik Gold

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Monk in the Trunk

$5.00

Sailfish Amber

$5.00

Sailfish IPA

$5.00

Sailfish Lager

$5.00

Stell NA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Visiting Craft Beer

$5.00

Beverages

Evian

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Juice Box

$3.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

EMPLOYEE BEVERAGE

$1.00

San Pellegrino SMALL

$5.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Hob Nob BT

$29.00

Head High BT

$43.00

Meiomi BT

$37.00

Jordan BT

$100.00

TextBook Cab BT

$45.00

Mt. Brave BT

$145.00

Napa BT

$39.00

TextBook Merlot BT

$40.00

Prisoner BT

$65.00

Coppola Red BT

$30.00

Elk Cove BT

$50.00

Titus BT

$70.00

Andronicus BT

$50.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Karia BT

$49.00

Pouilly Fuisse BT

$50.00

Coppola White BT

$30.00

Duckhorn BT

$67.00

Fleurs BT

$33.00

Terra D'Oro BT

$34.50

Ruffino BT

$38.00

Santa Marg BT

$47.00

Simi BT

$35.00

Alan Scott BT

$35.00

Trimbach BT

$37.00

Sea Glass BT

$32.50

Simmonet Chablis BT

$47.00

Syltbar BT

$36.00

Syltbar Rose BT

$38.00

GH Mumm BT

$60.00

Heidsick Split

$19.00

Mumm Rose

$49.00

L'Ecole

$43.00

Tiefenbrunner BT

$35.00

Esk Valley BT

$37.00

Tolloy BT

$37.00

White Wine by the Glass

Karia GL

$12.75

Pouilly Fuisse GL

$14.00

Coppola White GL

$8.00

Fleurs GL

$8.00

Terra D'oro GL

$9.50

Santa Marg GL

$12.25

Simi GL

$9.25

Alan Scott GL

$10.00

Trimbach GL

$9.75

Sea Glass GL

$8.50

Sytlbar GL

$9.50

Syltbar Rose GL

$10.00

L'Ecole

$12.00

Tiefenbrunner GL

$10.00

Esk GL

$10.00

Ruffino GL

$11.00

Tolloy GL

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Clam Strips

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Hogfish

$12.00

Kids Grouper

$12.00

Kids Mahi

$12.00

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Snapper

$12.00

Kids Milk

Juice Box

Kids Lemonade

SSF Party

Malpeque Oysters SP

$1.00

Countneck Clams Raw

$1.00

Captains Platter

$30.00

Lobster Bites

$30.00

Twin Tails

$45.00

Lobster Cake

$15.00

Lobster Tacos

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated!

Location

1201 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
COD & CAPERS CAFE image
COD & CAPERS CAFE image
COD & CAPERS CAFE image

