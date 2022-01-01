Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Coda Kitchen & Bar

898 Reviews

$$

177 Maplewood Ave

Maplewood, NJ 07040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers

Desserts

Blondie

$7.00

Housemade with vanilla ice cream *Note, if you order the blondie to go, it will come with whipped cream INSTEAD of ice cream.

Coconut Pie

$7.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bourbon soaked raisins, maple syrup, cinnamon, dulce de leche cream

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00Out of stock

House made, chocolate shavings

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:25 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Directions

Map
