Creatures of All Kind 160 N 12th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rooftop sanctuary atop the newly renovated CODA hotel in Williamsburg
Location
160 N 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Gallery
Photos coming soon!