Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

CODE:POKE + BOBA - Highlands Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Mayberry Drive, #103

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Scoops Poke
Three Scoops Poke
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

When do you want to pick up your order?

15 Minutes

20 Minutes

30 Minutes

45 Minutes

60 Minutes

90 Minutes

Specify a custom pickup time here...

Poke Bowls

Two Scoops Poke

$12.25

Three Scoops Poke

$15.25

Kids Poke Bowl - 12 years and under

$8.25

Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$12.25

Grilled Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$12.25

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$12.25

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.25

Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl

$11.25

Combo Teriyaki

$14.00

Curry Bowls

Shrimp Curry Bowl

$12.25

Grilled Tofu Curry Bowl

$12.25

Beef Curry Bowl

$12.25

Chicken Curry Bowl

$12.25

Vegetable Curry Bowl

$11.25

Comb Curry

$14.00

Sides

Miso Soup- Sm

$2.35

Miso Soup- Lg

$4.25

Edamame

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Glass Noodle

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Squid Salad

$5.00

Crab Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Coca-cola fountain products

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.80

Sparkling Water - 500mL

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Spicy and refreshing!

Coconut Water

$3.50

100% Pure Coconut Water - low in sugar and a good source of potassium

Marble Soda

$3.15

Japanese style Ramune sodas - please ask for available flavors

Green Tea - Unsweetened

$3.20

On Ocha - Bottled Unsweetened Green Tea

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75

A strong drip coffee with sweetened and condensed milk

Aloha Maid

$2.80

Sweet Hawaiian fruit nectars - please ask for available flavors

Fiji Water

$2.80

Boba

Black Milk Tea

$4.75

Banana Boba

$4.75

Coconut Boba

$4.75

Coffee Boba

$4.75

Honey Dew Boba

$4.75

Lychee Boba

$4.75

Mango Boba

$4.75

Matcha Boba

$4.75

Papaya Boba

$4.75

Passion Fruit Boba

$4.75

Peach Boba

$4.75

Pina Colada Boba

$4.75

Pineapple Boba

$4.75

Strawberry Boba

$4.75

Taro Boba

$4.75

Thai Tea Boba

$4.75

Watermelon Boba

$4.75

Avocado Smoothie Boba

$4.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Enjoy fresh Poke-style bowls with a variety of toppings, warm curry or teriyaki bowls, and a host of boba drink flavors to satisfy your cravings!

Website

Location

1601 Mayberry Drive, #103, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Directions

Gallery
CODE:POKE + BOBA image
CODE:POKE + BOBA image
CODE:POKE + BOBA image

Similar restaurants in your area

ManDoo
orange starNo Reviews
2222 S Havana st #J Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Bubu - Republic Plaza
orange star4.5 • 341
370 17th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.2 • 1,756
501 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Bubu - Larimer
orange star4.5 • 341
1423 LARIMER ST Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Yumcha
orange starNo Reviews
1520 16th St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
ChoLon Modern Asian - Downtown
orange star4.2 • 1,775
1555 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Highlands Ranch

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Highlands Ranch
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston