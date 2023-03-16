Main picView gallery

CODE RED 2440 18th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2240 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Salads/Appetizers

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Little Gem Lettuce, House Made Dressing, Garlic Toast

Blooming Fried Artichoke

Blooming Fried Artichoke

$12.00

Two Romana Style Freid Artichoke, Truffle Mayo, Parmigiano Reggiano and Lemon

Hearts of Palm Ceviche (Vegan)

Hearts of Palm Ceviche (Vegan)

$12.00

Hearts of Palm, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Plantain chips

Cheese & Charcuterie Board (for 2)

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Spicy Coppa, Brie, Pecorino, Artichoke, Olives, Cornichon, Honey and Assorted Breads and Crackers

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Avocado, Nori Chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Horseradish

Small Plates

Charcoal Grilled Lamb Skewer

$17.00

4-5 OZ of Lamb , House Mixed Pickles, Baguette

Sugarcane Beef

$18.00

Sugarcane Tres Major Beef, Brussel

Wings & Wingettes

$13.00

Wagyu Beef Sliders

$15.00

Two Wagyu Sliders with Cheese and Caramelized Onion. Cherry Tomato and Cornichon garnish

Pan Seared Scallops

$17.00

Colossal Prawns

$18.00

Charred Whole Jumbo Prawn, Butter

Halibut

$16.00

Miso Filet of Halibut

sides

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Duck fat fries

$9.00

Desserts

Mini Cheese Cake

$7.00

Mini Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

NA Beverages

1917 cherry soda

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

D. COke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Gingke Ale

$3.00

Press Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2240 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Green Zone
orange starNo Reviews
2226 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH
orange starNo Reviews
2321 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw
orange starNo Reviews
1802 Belmont Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Johnny Pistolas
orange star3.9 • 868
2333 18th st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Hilo Toku DC - 2439 18th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
2439 18th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
2007 18th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston