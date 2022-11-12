Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Codspeed

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Popular Items

Garlic Parm Tots
2 Piece

Fish

$4.00

1 beer-battered fresh piece of cod w/tartar sauce

$8.00

2 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce

$12.00

3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce

Tackle Box

$40.00

Feed up to 4 people! 12x Fish 2x Tots 2x Fries 6x Tartar sauce

Fish + Chipwich

$12.00

Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Seashore Fries

$4.00

thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper

Garlic Parm Tots

$4.00

tossed in garlic & parmesan

Tartar

$0.50

2oz

Cold Drinks

Small Drink (21oz)

$3.00

21oz cane sugar sodas or unsweetened teas

Large Drink (32oz)

$4.80

32oz cane sugar sodas or unsweetened teas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1 Fish, 2 Fish, Fresh Fish Fast! Fish & chips, just the way they should be.

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

