Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City 88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A

Garden City, UT 84028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS (Copy)

POUND O' WINGS

$14.00

one-pound of baked, crisp wings PICK ONE: saucy or on the side raspberry BBQ sauce, raspberry chipotle wing, dixie heat, traditional buffalo

CHIPS AND QUESO

$10.00

corn tortilla chips, cup of queso, Cody's salsa fresca

AMAROO'S SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

AMAROO'S SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

served with corn tortilla chips

NACHOSAURUS

NACHOSAURUS

$13.00

corn tortilla chips, chicken black beans, black olives, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

KILLER CARNE ASADA FRIES

KILLER CARNE ASADA FRIES

$13.00

wave length fries, queso sauce, carne asada steak, guacamole and sour cream

ONION RING BASKET

$8.00

one-pound of whiskey battered onion rings

Burgers

Unbelievable

$18.00

Hellcat Jalapeno

$16.00

Brandon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Codys Classic

$15.00

Wagyu

$18.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Salads/Soups

Garden City Salad

$15.00

Supercharged Steak

$16.00

Manly Man Wedge

$15.00

Bear Lake Salad

$14.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00+

Quesadillas

Chopperz Original Quesadilla

$15.00

BBQ Kacydilla

$16.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

Entrees

Not-Jo Momma's Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Street Rod Tacos

$17.00

Rachel's Love Me Tenders

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Beer Battered Fish Basket

$17.00

Sandwiches

Cody's Nitro Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sexy Hot Ham and Swiss

$16.00

Amazing Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado Club

$16.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Toasted Garlic Bread

$4.00

Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

ADD MEAT

Add Avocado

$2.00

Queso

$4.00Out of stock

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Fried Fish and Shrimp

$23.00

Charbroiled Ribeye

$30.00

Steak and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$36.00

Chicken Tenders and Shrimp

$20.00

COLD DRINKS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

CHERRY COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

DR. PEPPER

$4.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

UNSWEET TEA

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$4.00

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

WATER

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

LARGE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOC MILK

$4.00

FANTA ORANGE

$4.00

BUCKIN ROOTBEER

$3.00

PINK MONSTER

$3.00

ORANGE MONSTER

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

KID'S MENU (Copy)

KID CODY'S BURGER

$7.00

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KID MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID MINI QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.00

KID STEAK

$9.00

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$11.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

COOKIE

$9.00

BROWNIE

$6.00Out of stock

BOX LUNCH

HAM

$12.00

TURKEY

$12.00

VEGGIE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 2017 as part of the Water’s Edge Resort, Cody’s Gastro Garage has become the favorite restaurant for locals and visitors to Bear Lake! Named after Cody, our owner’s charismatic son, we’ve combined uniquely themed restaurants with delicious menus. Our family friendly restaurants are the perfect spot for a quick meal between outdoor activities, an enjoyable breakfast or a healthy dinner. We have two locations – Garden City at the Water’s Edge Resort and Paris Idaho, across from the Tabernacle.

Website

Location

88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A, Garden City, UT 84028

Directions

Gallery
Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City image
Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cody's Gastro Garage - Paris - 48 S Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
48 S Main Street Paris, ID 83261
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden City

Zipz - Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 179
75 N Bear Lake Blvd Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 75 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
75 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
LaBeau's - 69 N Bear Lake
orange star4.5 • 164
69 N Bear Lake BLVD Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden City
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ogden
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston