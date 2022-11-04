Cofax Coffee imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch

Cofax Coffee

3,483 Reviews

$$

440 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

Bacon Burrito

$14.00

Hot Link Burrito

$16.00

Impossible Burrito

$16.00

Pastrami Burrito

$18.00

Extra Red Salsa

$0.50

Extra Green Salsa

$0.50

Vegan -- Add Avocado

Jar of Red Salsa

$6.00

Jar of Green Salsa

$6.00

Future Farms Meatless Burrito

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

Veggie breakfast sandwich -- fried egg, cheese, avocado, and arugula served on a brioche bun

Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Future Farms meatless chorizo patty served with fried egg, cheese, arugula and avocado on a brioche bun.

Pastries

Sugar Donut

$5.00

French Toast Donut

$5.00

HOT Coffee

Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.75

Drip Coffee 16oz

$4.25

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Latte

$5.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Traveler

$30.00

COLD Coffee

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.25

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.75

Horchata Latte 12oz

$5.00

Horchata Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

Iced Latte

$5.25

Big Al Special

$1.00

HOT Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$4.25

Hot Tea 16oz

$4.75

Hot Chai Latte

$5.75

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.75

COLD Tea

Iced Tea 16oz

$4.25

Iced Tea 20oz

$4.75

Kombucha 16oz

$5.00

Kombucha 20oz

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Bottled

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bottled Still Water

$3.25

Bottled Orange Juice

$4.50

Bottled Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke :)

$2.50

BEANS

Counter Culture - Hologram

$18.50

FROZEN

Bacon 6 Pack

$75.00

Frozen six pack of bacon burritos. Includes a jar of red salsa and a jar of green salsa.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast burritos, coffee and donuts.

Website

Location

440 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Cofax Coffee image

