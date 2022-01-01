Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Cofelo Corner 342 E Irving Park Road

review star

No reviews yet

342 E Irving Park Road

Roselle, IL 60172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own Pizza
Fried Ravioli
Garden Salad

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.82Out of stock

Serves 2-3. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.

14" Build Your Own Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.02Out of stock

Serves 3-4. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.

16" Build Your Own Pizza

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$16.22

Serves 4-5. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.

Vegan Pizza

12" Vegan Pizza

12" Vegan Pizza

$19.75Out of stock

No animal products from start to finish! We use 'Follow Your Heart' Vegan Cheese! Served with marinara instead of Cofelo's Tomato Sauce. You're going to love it!

14" Vegan Pizza

14" Vegan Pizza

$21.75Out of stock

No animal products from start to finish! We use 'Follow Your Heart' Vegan Cheese! Served with marinara instead of Cofelo's Tomato Sauce. You're going to love it!

16" Vegan Pizza

16" Vegan Pizza

$23.75

No animal products from start to finish! We use 'Follow Your Heart' Vegan Cheese! Served with marinara instead of Cofelo's Tomato Sauce. You're going to love it!

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.54+

Ranch sauce, shredded buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese.

Fantasy Chicken Pizza

Fantasy Chicken Pizza

$17.54+

Ranch sauce, shredded teriyaki chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.54+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, onions, and hot giardiniera.

Holly's Pizza

Holly's Pizza

$17.54+

House BBQ sauce, sausage, bacon, and onions.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.15+Out of stock

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, minced garlic and fresh basil

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$11.82+

Cofelo's tomato sauce and fresh basil (if there is a cheese allergy, substitute marinara for Cofelo's tomato sauce)

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.15+

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.

Veggie Ranch Pizza

Veggie Ranch Pizza

$16.44+

Ranch sauce, broccoli, tomatoes, and onions.

Dessert

Holly's Chocolate Cake - Slice

Holly's Chocolate Cake - Slice

$2.49

One slice of Holly's chocolate cake! Yum!

Jumbo Cookie

Jumbo Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.00
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Fudge Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cup Cake

$1.29Out of stock

Drinks

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.95Out of stock

20 oz

Monster

Monster

$2.95
One Liter

One Liter

$2.25
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Parmesan Pizza

$10.75

Serves 1-2. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.

10" Gluten Free Rice Flour Crust

$10.75

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Slider

$5.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with our house made bbq sauce on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$5.95

Slow roasted BBQ Pulled Pork topped with our house made bbq sauce on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Slider

$5.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Slider

$5.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with delicious bacon on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free Chicken Poblano Slider

$5.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast topped with our house made poblano sauce and bacon on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free Chicken Crack Slider

$5.95

A savory mix of chicken, bacon, ranch seasoning and cheeses with a BBQ drizzle on a gluten free ciabatta roll!

Gluten Free Pot Roast Slider

$5.95

Roselle's Favorite Sandwich! A Must try! On a gluten free ciabatta roll.

Gluten Free Gnocchi

Gluten Free Gnocchi

$10.95

Small dumplings made from potatoes.

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$11.99
Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.95

Twice baked potatoes, tons of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and seasoning!

Wacky Wedges

Wacky Wedges

$4.95

Potato Chunks, deep fried and served with sour cream or ranch.

Truckin' Chips

Truckin' Chips

$3.95

Our house made potato chips!

Keto Pizza

A keto friendly cauliflower parmesan crust! Serves 1-2.

Keto Pizza

$15.74

Pasta

Cacio e pepe

Cacio e pepe

$9.95

Spaghetti pasta with olive oil, garlic, Romano cheese and pepper. Served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$9.95

Penne pasta topped with our made from scratch cajun sauce and served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Chicken Bacon Pasta

Chicken Bacon Pasta

$11.95

Chicken, bacon, grilled onions, with a white sauce on penne noodles. Served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$10.95

Small dumplings made from potatoes. Served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Mostaccioli Marinara

Mostaccioli Marinara

$9.95

Served with a mozzarella stuffed breadstick.

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$10.95

Penne noodles covered in a classic pesto sauce. Served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.95

Spaghetti noodles topped with our delicious red sauce and served with a cheese filled breadstick!

Tortellini

Tortellini

$10.95

Cheese filled pasta served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Vodka Pasta

Vodka Pasta

$9.95

Our house tomato cream sauce on penne noodles. Served with a cheese filled breadstick.

Alfredo Pasta

$9.95

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$11.95

Broccoli, onions, and cranberries with a sweet house-made mayonnaise dressing.

Cranberry Almond Salad

Cranberry Almond Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cranberries and sliced almonds

Pineapple Bacon Salad

Pineapple Bacon Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce with a generous portion of pineapple and bacon Served with our house-made habanero ranch dressing.

Strawberry Walnut Salad*Seasonal

Strawberry Walnut Salad*Seasonal

$11.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, shredded grilled chicken, strawberries, and candied walnuts with your choice of dressing.

Sun-dried Tomato Salad

Sun-dried Tomato Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, and sliced almonds. Served with our house-made Chipotle Ranch

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic dressing! (on the side)

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Ripe red tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, with a few dashes of balsamic dressing on toasted Turano Italian Bread with garlic butter.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.95
Chicken Crack Sandwich

Chicken Crack Sandwich

$8.25

Shredded chicken with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning and bacon! Drizzled with BBQ sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.75
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.95
Crispy "Fake Chicken" Sandwich

Crispy "Fake Chicken" Sandwich

$6.75

Breaded soy patty cut in half served on Turano Italian bread.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$7.75
Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$9.95

Cooked with onions, carrots, and potatoes.

Sides

Bosco Stick

Bosco Stick

$1.50Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese filled breadstick

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.95
Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.95

Twice baked potatoes, tons of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and seasoning!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.75
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95

Our house-made coleslaw!

Four Meatballs in Sauce

Four Meatballs in Sauce

$7.49

Your choice of marinara or vodka sauce!

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

$11.95

Four chicken tenders, Beer Battered Waffle Fries and coleslaw

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$4.95
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.50
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$3.95
Garlic Bread w/Marinara

Garlic Bread w/Marinara

$6.49
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.95Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95
Truckin' Chips

Truckin' Chips

$3.95
Wacky Wedges

Wacky Wedges

$4.95

Potato chunks deep fried and served with sour cream or ranch.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Beer Battered Waffle Fries

Sliders

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$4.95

We slow roast our pork and make our bbq sauce from scratch!

Chicken Bacon Slider

$4.95
Chicken Crack Slider

Chicken Crack Slider

$4.45

Shredded chicken with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning and bacon! Drizzled with BBQ sauce

Chicken Slider

Chicken Slider

$4.45
Meatball Slider

Meatball Slider

$4.45
Pot Roast Slider

Pot Roast Slider

$4.95

Roselle's FAVORITE Sandwich!

Soup

Chili

Chili

$3.79+Out of stock
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$3.50+

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.95

Six Boneless wings served with celery and ranch

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$8.95

Six Bone-In wings served with celery and ranch

Dipping Sauces!

Side Ranch

Side Marinara

Side Honey Mustard

Side House BBQ

Side Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ

Side Buffalo

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Mango Habanero Ranch

Side Sweet Chili

Catering On The Spot

Vodka Pasta Catering

$35.00+

Marinara Pasta Catering

$35.00+

Cajun Chicken Pasta Catering

$45.00+

Chicken Bacon Pasta Catering

$45.00+

Alfredo Pasta Catering

$45.00+

Pesto Pasta Catering

$45.00+

Caesar Salad Catering

$40.00+

Garden Salad Catering

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local in Roselle! Delicious Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Sandwiches, and CAKE! Need Catering? www.CofelosCatering.com

Location

342 E Irving Park Road, Roselle, IL 60172

Directions

Gallery
Cofelo Corner image
Cofelo Corner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doctor Dogs - 253 E Irving Park Road
orange star4.3 • 225
253 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurantnext
Alcentro Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 157
109 3rd St Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1120 W. Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Lucia Rose - 1570 West Lake Street
orange starNo Reviews
1570 West Lake Street Addison, IL 60101
View restaurantnext
Mangy Dawg Pub - Hanover Park
orange starNo Reviews
1832 W Army Trail Rd Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Pizza Now
orange star4.4 • 238
6602 Barrington road Hanover Park, IL 60133
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roselle

Doctor Dogs - 253 E Irving Park Road
orange star4.3 • 225
253 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roselle
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston