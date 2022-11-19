- Home
Coffee & Cornbread Co.
No reviews yet
38 Upper Montclair Plz
Montclair, NJ 07043
Popular Items
Organic Hot/Cold Beverages
Organic Coffee
Organic Cafe Misto
Half Organic Coffee, Half Organic Steamed Milk
Organic Hot Tea
Organic Tea Bag Latte
Organic Hot Chocolate
Made with Organic Steamed Milk
Organic Mochaccino
Organic Hot Chocoa Mixed with Organic Brewed Coffee and Organic Steamed Milk
Kid's Steamer
Organic steamed milk
Path Water
Organic OJ
Maine Root Soda
Galvania Organic Sparkling Soda
Snacks
Cornbread & Things
Eggs & Cornbread
Cornbread muffins (2) served with 3 any style eggs
Fish & Cornbread
Fried Whiting (3oz) served with cornbread muffins (2)
Shrimp & Cornbread
Wild Caught Shrimp served with cornbread muffins (2)
Chicken & Cornbread
Organic Chicken wing (6pcs) served with cornbread muffins (2)
Vegan Hash & Cornbread
organic cornbread muffins (2) served with organic russet potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and now made with organic baby kale
Organic Protein & Cornbread
Breakfast Sandwiches
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Chicken breast drizzled with maple syrup served in a waffle
Organic Egg Sandwich
Organic any style eggs served on a pretzilla bun
Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich
2 organic eggs scrambled with choice of organic pork/turkey bacon or organic ham served on a pretzilla bun. **Our supplier has stopped selling organic brioche buns**
Ham Grilled Cheese
slow cooked organic ham in center of a melted grilled cheese sandwich.... choice of organic peasant, sourdough, gluten free bread.
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Organic Bacon, organic cheese melted on choice of bread
Waffle Sandwich
2 organic eggs scrambled with choice of organic pork/turkey bacon or organic ham served on a waffle. **Our supplier has stopped selling organic brioche buns**
Grilled Cheese
Choice of organic bread with organic white mozzarella cheese
ABJ
Organic Almond Butter and Fruit Spread served as a triple decker
Egg Platters
Omelettes
Breakfast Bowls
Breakfast - Seafood Platters
Fish & Eggs
Fried Whiting 3oz, served with choice of any style eggs. ***fish may contain small bones**
Fish & Grits
Fried Whiting 3oz served with white grits. ***fish may contain small bones**
Fish & Vegan Hash
Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and kale. (**fish may contain small bones)
Fish & Waffles
Fried Whiting 3oz served with 2 fluffy waffles and maple syrup, **fish may contain small bones**
Shrimp & Eggs
Wild Caught Shrimp (6), served with any style organic eggs
Shrimp & Grits
Wild Caught Shrimp (6), served with white grits
Shrimp & Vegan Hash
Wild Caught Shrimp (6) served with organic potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and kale.
Shrimp & Waffles
Wild Caught Shrimp (6) served with 2 fluffy waffles and maple syrup
Lunch - Seafood Platters
Fried Whiting (3oz)
Fried Whiting 3oz
Fried Whiting & Shrimp
Fried Whiting 3oz served with wild caught shrimp (6)
Fish Fry Bag
Fried Whiting 3oz, wild caught shrimp and organic house cut french fries
Fish & Chips
Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic house cut french fries
Fried Whiting & Sauté Greens
Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic sauteed spinach and kale
Fish & Vegan Hash
Fried Whiting 3oz, served with organic russet potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes and kale
Shrimp (6)
wild caught shrimp
Shrimp & Fries
wild caught shrimp and organic house cut french fries
Shrimp & Vegan Hash
wild caught shrimp served with organic russet potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes and kale
Shrimp & Sautéed Greens
wild caught shrimp served with organic sauteed kale and spinach
Pancakes & Things
Double Stack
2 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup
Triple Stack
3 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup
Waffles (2)
2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup
Chicken & Waffles
Organic chicken wing pcs (5), 2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup
Chicken Breast & Waffles
Organic chicken breast 4oz, 2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup
Chicken & Pancakes
Organic chicken wing pcs (5), 2 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup
Single Pancake (1)
Single Waffle (1)
Afternoon Grub - Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast (4oz) served with spinach tomatoes on a pretzilla bun
Fried Whiting Sandwich
Fried whiting (3oz) served with house made tartar sauce on choice of peasant or sourdough bread (fish may contain small bones)
Fried Cod Sandwich
Fried Cod (2oz) served with pickles, tartar sauce on a pretzilla bun
Organic Chicken
Single Boneless Chicken Breast (4oz)
6pcs Organic Fried Chicken
Organic wing pcs fried chicken
10pcs Organic Fried Chicken
Organic wing pcs fried chicken
6pcs Mo Wings
Organic wing pcs served with house made sauce (gf)
10pcs Mo Wings
Organic wing pcs served with house made sauce (gf)
Traditional Sides
Cornbread (non-vegan)
Any Style Eggs (non-vegan)
Home Fries
Vegan Hash
House Cut Fries
Pork Bacon (2)
Turkey Bacon
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Kale
Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)
House Salad
Single Pancake
Single Waffle
singe waffle made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup
Grits (non-vegan)
white corn grits, (yellow on Sat & Sun), organic whole milk.
Toast
Merchandise
Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches
Vegan Breakfast Bowls
Vegan Pancake Bowl
Vegan Pancake base (1) Just Eggs scrambled with onions, peppers, choice of vegan protein
Vegan Home Fries Bowl
home fries base, vegan eggs, choice of vegan protein
Vegan Greens Bowl
spinach, kale base served with just eggs scrambled with onions and peppers, choice of vegan protein and served with a vegan cornbread
Vegan Egg Platter
Vegan Cornbread & Things
Vegan Pancakes & Things
Vegan Double Stack
2 fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and served with organic maple syrup
Vegan Triple Stack
3 fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and served with organic maple syrup
Vegan French Toast
peasant bread (3) made with rice milk and served with organic maple syrup
Vegan Chikn & Pancakes
be leaf drumsticks, 2 fluffy pancakes served with organic maple syrup
Vegan Fish & Things
Vegan Sides
Vegan Cornbread
Home Fries
organic potatoes, onions, green peppers
Vegan Hash
organic potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, kale
House Cut Fries
Just Eggs
scrambled with onions and peppers
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Kale
Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)
Beleaf Bacon (2)
Beyond Sausage
Quorn Spicy Chikn Patty
House Salad
Single Vegan Pancake
made with rice milk
Vegan Grits
made with rice milk
Seasoned Vegan Grits
made with rice milk, onions, tomatoes and green peppers
Vegan Sandwiches
Vegan Crispy Chikn Sandwich
Quorn Crispy Chik'n Patties served with spinach, tomatoes on a pretzilla bun
Vegan Sausage & Cheese
Beyond Sausage, served with vegan cheese on choice of peasant or sourdough bread
Vegan Chopped Cheese
Quorn chicken pieces served with onions, peppers, vegan cheese, organic lettuce
VBST
Be Leaf vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan mayo on choice of peasant or sourdough bread
VSST
Beyond Sausage, spinach, tomatoes, vegan mayo served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan Cheese served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread
Vegan Bacon Grilled Cheese
Be Leaf Bacon, vegan cheese served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread
Vegan Chikn (5pcs)
Be Leaf Drumsticks (5pcs) contains soy
Vegan Sides
Vegan Cornbread
Home Fries
organic potatoes, onions, green peppers
Vegan Hash
organic potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, kale
House Cut Fries
Just Eggs
scrambled with onions and peppers
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Kale
Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)
Beleaf Bacon (2)
Beyond Sausage
Quorn Spicy Chikn Patty
House Salad
Single Vegan Pancake
made with rice milk
Vegan Grits
made with rice milk
Seasoned Vegan Grits
made with rice milk, onions, tomatoes and green peppers
Breakfast- Catering
Organic Scrambled Eggs
Organic scrambled eggs
Organic Home Fries (c)
Organic russet potatoes, organic onions, organic green peppers, seasoned with an organic no salt seasoning.
Organic Vegan Hash (c)
Organic russet potatoes, organic onions, organic green peppers, organic tomatoes and organic spinach seasoned with an organic no salt seasoning. (Serves 5 - 10)
Organic Egg Sandwiches
Organic Egg Sandwiches served on an organic brioche bun, (Serves 5-10)
Organic Meat & Egg Sandwiches
Organic Egg Sandwiches with organic uncured turkey or pork bacon served on an organic brioche bun, (serves 5-10)
Organic BST
Organic bacon, choice of uncured turkey or pork served on your choice of organic white or sourdough bread, organic spinach and tomatoes and mayo (Serves 5-10)
Cornbread (24)
Pan of cornbread muffins, 24 pieces using all non-gmo and organic ingredients.
Pancakes (10)
10 fluffy pancakes made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup.
Grits
Bob's Red Mill, white grits, made with organic whole milk. Served individually packed.
Waffles (10)
Afternoon Grub - Catering
Organic Chicken Sandwiches (5)
5 Organic boneless chicken breast (fried or grilled), served with organic spinach and tomatoes with honey mustard served on a soft pretzel bun ( Serves 5)
Fried Whiting Sandwiches (5)
5 Fried Whiting Sandwiches served on choice of organic white or sourdough bread. (Serves 5)
Organic Fried Wings
Organic fried wings 25, 50 or 100 pcs dredged in organic flour.
Organic Mo Wings
organic wings fried naked and tossed in our house made sweet/savory sauce (gf)
Fried Whiting (serves 5)
Fried Whiting (serves 5)
Fried Whiting ( serves 10)
Fried Whiting (serves 10)
Wild Caught Shrimp (serves 6 - 8)
Bad Ass Vegan Breakfast - Catering
Vegan BST Sandwiches
5 Vegan Bacon (Be Leaf) organic spinach and tomatoes served on choice of organic white or sourdough bread ( serves 5)
Just Vegan Egg Sandwich
Just Eggs scrambled with onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun. (serves 5- 10)
Just Vegan Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Just Vegan Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers, Beyond Sausage served on a vegan pretzel bun. (Serves 5- 10) **Juice not included**
Vegan Hash
Organic russet potatoes, onions, green peppers, organic tomatoes, organic spinach (serves 5)
Vegan Pancakes
fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and vegan butter, served with organic maple syrup
Vegan Cornbread (24pcs)
Vegan cornbread made with rice milk
Bad Ass Vegan Lunch Catering
Sides - Catering
Organic Yam Pie (Full Tray)
Organic yams, organic maple syrup, organic nutmegv& cinnamon. and Vegan butter
Baked Macaroni & Cheese (Full Tray)
Feeds 6-8ppl
Organic House Salad (Full Tray)
Cornbread (24pcs)
Tri Color Tuna Macaroni Salad (Full Tray)
Organic Curry Chickpeas
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Coffee & Cornbread is the first fast casual breakfast eatery serving up a fully non-gmo and organic menu.
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair, NJ 07043