Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Coffee & Cornbread Co.

review star

No reviews yet

38 Upper Montclair Plz

Montclair, NJ 07043

Popular Items

Vegan Meat & Egg Sandwich
Vegan Hash
Organic Coffee

Organic Hot/Cold Beverages

Organic Coffee

$3.95+

Organic Cafe Misto

$4.95+

Half Organic Coffee, Half Organic Steamed Milk

Organic Hot Tea

$3.95+

Organic Tea Bag Latte

Organic Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Organic Steamed Milk

Organic Mochaccino

$5.95

Organic Hot Chocoa Mixed with Organic Brewed Coffee and Organic Steamed Milk

Kid's Steamer

Organic steamed milk

Path Water

$5.95

Organic OJ

$4.95Out of stock

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Galvania Organic Sparkling Soda

$4.25

Snacks

Snacks

Cornbread (non-vegan)

$2.00

Vegan Cornbread

$2.00

made with rice milk

Plain Bagel

$4.95

Organic Plain Bagel

Everything Bagel

$4.95

Organic Everything Bagel

Coffee & Cornbread (6)

$15.00

12 oz organic coffee served with 6 cornbread muffins

Cornbread & Things

Cornbread & Things

Eggs & Cornbread

$11.95

Cornbread muffins (2) served with 3 any style eggs

Fish & Cornbread

$16.00

Fried Whiting (3oz) served with cornbread muffins (2)

Shrimp & Cornbread

$18.00

Wild Caught Shrimp served with cornbread muffins (2)

Chicken & Cornbread

$15.95

Organic Chicken wing (6pcs) served with cornbread muffins (2)

Vegan Hash & Cornbread

$15.95

organic cornbread muffins (2) served with organic russet potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and now made with organic baby kale

Organic Protein & Cornbread

$11.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Organic Breakfast Sandwiches

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken breast drizzled with maple syrup served in a waffle

Organic Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Organic any style eggs served on a pretzilla bun

Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich

$15.00

2 organic eggs scrambled with choice of organic pork/turkey bacon or organic ham served on a pretzilla bun. **Our supplier has stopped selling organic brioche buns**

Ham Grilled Cheese

$15.95

slow cooked organic ham in center of a melted grilled cheese sandwich.... choice of organic peasant, sourdough, gluten free bread.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Organic Bacon, organic cheese melted on choice of bread

Waffle Sandwich

$16.95

2 organic eggs scrambled with choice of organic pork/turkey bacon or organic ham served on a waffle. **Our supplier has stopped selling organic brioche buns**

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Choice of organic bread with organic white mozzarella cheese

ABJ

$12.00

Organic Almond Butter and Fruit Spread served as a triple decker

Egg Platters

Organic Platters

Egg Platter

$14.00

Organic any style eggs served with choice of grits, home fries or french fries

Omelettes

Organic Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Cheese Omelette served with choice of grits, home fries or french fries

Spinach Omelette

$16.00

Spinach Omelette served with choice of grits, home fries or french fries

Meat Omelette

$18.00

Meat Omelette served with choice of grits, home fries or french fries

Breakfast Bowls

Pancake Bowl

$17.95

Greens Bowl

$15.95

Home Fries Bowl

$17.95

Grits Bowl

$15.95

3 organic eggs, organic protein, grits, onions, green peppers &'tomatoes

Breakfast - Seafood Platters

***Fish may contain small bones*** Fried Whiting

Fish & Eggs

$18.00

Fried Whiting 3oz, served with choice of any style eggs. ***fish may contain small bones**

Fish & Grits

$18.00

Fried Whiting 3oz served with white grits. ***fish may contain small bones**

Fish & Vegan Hash

$18.95

Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and kale. (**fish may contain small bones)

Fish & Waffles

$22.00

Fried Whiting 3oz served with 2 fluffy waffles and maple syrup, **fish may contain small bones**

Shrimp & Eggs

$21.00

Wild Caught Shrimp (6), served with any style organic eggs

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Wild Caught Shrimp (6), served with white grits

Shrimp & Vegan Hash

$24.00

Wild Caught Shrimp (6) served with organic potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and kale.

Shrimp & Waffles

$26.00

Wild Caught Shrimp (6) served with 2 fluffy waffles and maple syrup

Lunch - Seafood Platters

**Fried Whiting ****Fish may contain small bones**

Fried Whiting (3oz)

$12.00

Fried Whiting 3oz

Fried Whiting & Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Whiting 3oz served with wild caught shrimp (6)

Fish Fry Bag

$25.00

Fried Whiting 3oz, wild caught shrimp and organic house cut french fries

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic house cut french fries

Fried Whiting & Sauté Greens

$20.00

Fried Whiting 3oz served with organic sauteed spinach and kale

Fish & Vegan Hash

$18.95

Fried Whiting 3oz, served with organic russet potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes and kale

Shrimp (6)

$14.00

wild caught shrimp

Shrimp & Fries

$21.00

wild caught shrimp and organic house cut french fries

Shrimp & Vegan Hash

$22.00

wild caught shrimp served with organic russet potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes and kale

Shrimp & Sautéed Greens

$23.00

wild caught shrimp served with organic sauteed kale and spinach

Pancakes & Things

Pancakes & Things (non-vegan)

Double Stack

$12.00

2 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup

Triple Stack

$14.00

3 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup

Waffles (2)

$14.00

2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Organic chicken wing pcs (5), 2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup

Chicken Breast & Waffles

$27.00

Organic chicken breast 4oz, 2 fluffy waffles served with maple syrup

Chicken & Pancakes

$21.00

Organic chicken wing pcs (5), 2 fluffy pancakes served with maple syrup

Single Pancake (1)

$6.00

Single Waffle (1)

$7.00

Afternoon Grub - Sandwiches

Afternoon Grub (non-vegan)

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Organic chicken breast (4oz) served with spinach tomatoes on a pretzilla bun

Fried Whiting Sandwich

$15.00

Fried whiting (3oz) served with house made tartar sauce on choice of peasant or sourdough bread (fish may contain small bones)

Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Fried Cod (2oz) served with pickles, tartar sauce on a pretzilla bun

Organic Chicken

Organic Bell & Evans Chicken (non-vegan)

Single Boneless Chicken Breast (4oz)

$7.95

6pcs Organic Fried Chicken

$9.95

Organic wing pcs fried chicken

10pcs Organic Fried Chicken

$12.95

Organic wing pcs fried chicken

6pcs Mo Wings

$10.95

Organic wing pcs served with house made sauce (gf)

10pcs Mo Wings

$13.95

Organic wing pcs served with house made sauce (gf)

Traditional Sides

Traditional Sides, (Non-Vegan)

Cornbread (non-vegan)

$2.00

Any Style Eggs (non-vegan)

$3.95

Home Fries

$7.95

Vegan Hash

$9.95

House Cut Fries

$6.95

Pork Bacon (2)

$4.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Kale

$7.00

Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Single Waffle

$7.00

singe waffle made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup

Grits (non-vegan)

$6.00

white corn grits, (yellow on Sat & Sun), organic whole milk.

Toast

$2.00

Merchandise

Coffee & Cornbread Swag

Logo Welly Cup

$25.00

triple-walled insulation and natural bamboo

Logo Mask

$10.00

logo mask

Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches

Vegan Egg Sandwich

$11.95

Just Eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers served on a pretzilla bun

Vegan Meat & Egg Sandwich

$15.95

Just Eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers, served with choice of vegan protein

ABJ

$12.00

Organic Almond Butter and Fruit Spread served as a triple decker

Vegan Breakfast Bowls

Vegan Pancake Bowl

$17.95

Vegan Pancake base (1) Just Eggs scrambled with onions, peppers, choice of vegan protein

Vegan Home Fries Bowl

$17.95

home fries base, vegan eggs, choice of vegan protein

Vegan Greens Bowl

$15.95

spinach, kale base served with just eggs scrambled with onions and peppers, choice of vegan protein and served with a vegan cornbread

Vegan Egg Platter

Just eggs, served with choice of vegan grits, home fries, French fries and a vegan cornbread

Vegan Egg Platter

$18.00

Just Eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers served with choice of vegan grits, home fries, French fries and a vegan cornbread

Vegan Cornbread & Things

Vegan Eggs & Cornbread

$11.95

Just Eggs scrambled with onions, green peppers served with 2 vegan cornbread muffins

Vegan Chikn & Cornbread

$15.95Out of stock

Vegan chik'n (5pcs) served with 2 vegan cornbread muffins

Vegan Pancakes & Things

Vegan Double Stack

$12.00

2 fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and served with organic maple syrup

Vegan Triple Stack

$14.00

3 fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and served with organic maple syrup

Vegan French Toast

$14.00

peasant bread (3) made with rice milk and served with organic maple syrup

Vegan Chikn & Pancakes

$24.00Out of stock

be leaf drumsticks, 2 fluffy pancakes served with organic maple syrup

Vegan Fish & Things

Vegan Fish Fillets (2)

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Fish & Eggs

$18.00Out of stock

Vegan Fish & Grits

$19.00Out of stock

Vegan Fish & Sautéed Greens

$20.00Out of stock

Vegan Fish & Vegan Hash

$21.95Out of stock

Vegan Fish & Pancakes

$24.00Out of stock

Vegan Sides

Vegan Cornbread

$2.00

Home Fries

$7.95

organic potatoes, onions, green peppers

Vegan Hash

$9.95

organic potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, kale

House Cut Fries

$6.95

Just Eggs

$6.00

scrambled with onions and peppers

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Kale

$6.00

Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)

$8.00

Beleaf Bacon (2)

$4.95

Beyond Sausage

$4.95

Quorn Spicy Chikn Patty

$4.95

House Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Single Vegan Pancake

$6.00

made with rice milk

Vegan Grits

$7.00Out of stock

made with rice milk

Seasoned Vegan Grits

$7.95Out of stock

made with rice milk, onions, tomatoes and green peppers

Vegan Sandwiches

Vegan Crispy Chikn Sandwich

$15.00

Quorn Crispy Chik'n Patties served with spinach, tomatoes on a pretzilla bun

Vegan Sausage & Cheese

$14.95

Beyond Sausage, served with vegan cheese on choice of peasant or sourdough bread

Vegan Chopped Cheese

$17.00

Quorn chicken pieces served with onions, peppers, vegan cheese, organic lettuce

VBST

$15.95

Be Leaf vegan bacon, spinach, tomatoes, vegan mayo on choice of peasant or sourdough bread

VSST

$15.95

Beyond Sausage, spinach, tomatoes, vegan mayo served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Vegan Cheese served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread

Vegan Bacon Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Be Leaf Bacon, vegan cheese served on choice of peasant or sourdough bread

Vegan Chikn (5pcs)

$12.50Out of stock

Be Leaf Drumsticks (5pcs) contains soy

Vegan Sides

Vegan Cornbread

$2.00

Home Fries

$7.95

organic potatoes, onions, green peppers

Vegan Hash

$9.95

organic potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, kale

House Cut Fries

$6.95

Just Eggs

$6.00

scrambled with onions and peppers

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Kale

$6.00

Sautéed Greens (Spinach & Kale)

$8.00

Beleaf Bacon (2)

$4.95

Beyond Sausage

$4.95

Quorn Spicy Chikn Patty

$4.95

House Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Single Vegan Pancake

$6.00

made with rice milk

Vegan Grits

$7.00Out of stock

made with rice milk

Seasoned Vegan Grits

$7.95Out of stock

made with rice milk, onions, tomatoes and green peppers

Breakfast- Catering

Organic Scrambled Eggs

$35.00+

Organic scrambled eggs

Organic Home Fries (c)

$35.00+

Organic russet potatoes, organic onions, organic green peppers, seasoned with an organic no salt seasoning.

Organic Vegan Hash (c)

$45.00+

Organic russet potatoes, organic onions, organic green peppers, organic tomatoes and organic spinach seasoned with an organic no salt seasoning. (Serves 5 - 10)

Organic Egg Sandwiches

$48.00+

Organic Egg Sandwiches served on an organic brioche bun, (Serves 5-10)

Organic Meat & Egg Sandwiches

$57.50+

Organic Egg Sandwiches with organic uncured turkey or pork bacon served on an organic brioche bun, (serves 5-10)

Organic BST

$62.50+

Organic bacon, choice of uncured turkey or pork served on your choice of organic white or sourdough bread, organic spinach and tomatoes and mayo (Serves 5-10)

Cornbread (24)

$48.00

Pan of cornbread muffins, 24 pieces using all non-gmo and organic ingredients.

Pancakes (10)

$60.00

10 fluffy pancakes made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup.

Grits

$30.00+

Bob's Red Mill, white grits, made with organic whole milk. Served individually packed.

Waffles (10)

$70.00

Afternoon Grub - Catering

Organic Chicken Sandwiches (5)

$6,500.00

5 Organic boneless chicken breast (fried or grilled), served with organic spinach and tomatoes with honey mustard served on a soft pretzel bun ( Serves 5)

Fried Whiting Sandwiches (5)

$75.00

5 Fried Whiting Sandwiches served on choice of organic white or sourdough bread. (Serves 5)

Organic Fried Wings

$42.00+

Organic fried wings 25, 50 or 100 pcs dredged in organic flour.

Organic Mo Wings

$45.00+

organic wings fried naked and tossed in our house made sweet/savory sauce (gf)

Fried Whiting (serves 5)

$70.00

Fried Whiting (serves 5)

Fried Whiting ( serves 10)

$140.00

Fried Whiting (serves 10)

Wild Caught Shrimp (serves 6 - 8)

$112.00

Bad Ass Vegan Breakfast - Catering

Vegan Cornbread made with rice milk, and vegan butter.

Vegan BST Sandwiches

$59.75+

5 Vegan Bacon (Be Leaf) organic spinach and tomatoes served on choice of organic white or sourdough bread ( serves 5)

Just Vegan Egg Sandwich

$59.75+

Just Eggs scrambled with onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun. (serves 5- 10)

Just Vegan Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Just Vegan Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$79.75+

Just Vegan Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers, Beyond Sausage served on a vegan pretzel bun. (Serves 5- 10) **Juice not included**

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$54.00+

Organic russet potatoes, onions, green peppers, organic tomatoes, organic spinach (serves 5)

Vegan Pancakes

$30.00+

fluffy pancakes made with organic flour, rice milk and vegan butter, served with organic maple syrup

Vegan Cornbread (24pcs)

Vegan Cornbread (24pcs)

$48.00

Vegan cornbread made with rice milk

Bad Ass Vegan Lunch Catering

Vegan Crispy Chik'n Sandwiches

Vegan Crispy Chik'n Sandwiches

$75.00+
V.S.S.T

V.S.S.T

$69.75+

Beyond Sausage, served with organic spinach, tomatoes and vegan mayo on choice of organic white or sourdough bread.

Sides - Catering

Tri color pasta, eggs, onions, weet relish, mayo

Organic Yam Pie (Full Tray)

$85.00

Organic yams, organic maple syrup, organic nutmegv& cinnamon. and Vegan butter

Baked Macaroni & Cheese (Full Tray)

$80.00

Feeds 6-8ppl

Organic House Salad (Full Tray)

$65.00

Cornbread (24pcs)

$48.00

Tri Color Tuna Macaroni Salad (Full Tray)

$75.00

Organic Curry Chickpeas

$52.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee & Cornbread is the first fast casual breakfast eatery serving up a fully non-gmo and organic menu.

Website

Location

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair, NJ 07043

Directions

