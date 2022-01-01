Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee and Cream

review star

No reviews yet

131 W Second Street

Lakeside, OH 43440

Popular Items

Latte
ICED Buckeye
Frappe

Classics

Brewed Coffee

$2.30+

Flavor of the day coffee

$2.30+

Hot Tea

$2.10+

French Press

$6.40+

Chai Latte

$4.10+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha

$3.85+

London Fog Tea

$2.30+

Hot Chocolate

$3.20+

Milk Steamers

$2.00+

COFFEE Refill

$0.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.70+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso

$1.90+

Latte

$3.80+

Red Eye

$3.15+

Specialty

Almond Joy

$4.50+

Buckeye

$4.50+

Carmel C&C

$4.50+

Milkyway

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.10+

Iced Drinks

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.65+

Iced Matcha

$4.50+

LKSD Tea

$4.20+

TODDY

$4.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

REFILL

$1.00

Cold Milk (Reg)

$2.00

Cup of Ice Water

$1.50

Pink Drink

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Sunset Lemonade

$2.50+

Iced Americano

$3.10+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.20+

Iced ESP

$2.50+

ICED Almond Joy

$4.75+

ICED Buckeye

$4.75+

ICED Carmel C+C

$4.75+

ICED Milkyway

$4.75+

ICED Mocha

$4.75+

Cooler Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.25

Bai5

$2.50

Cream Soda

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Hug

$0.75

ICE Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.25

Orange Soda

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sparkling water cans

$1.00

Twist Lemonade

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Fall Favs.

Carmel Apple Spice

$3.45+

Cinderella Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon Dolce

$4.35+

ICED PSL

$4.50+

ICED Pumpkin Spice Chai

$5.00+

London Fog

$3.95+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.60+

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.40+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.10+

Brown Sugar Oat Milk Toddy

$4.10+

Frozen Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Frappe

$5.45+

Blended Chai

$4.75+

Slushies

$2.75+

Slushy Float

$3.85+

Frozen Arnold Palmer

$2.10+

Root Beer Float

$3.75

Orange Crush Float

$3.50

Milk Shakes

Soft Serve Milkshake

$4.85+

Hand Dipped Milkshake

$5.60+

Specialty Milkshake

$5.25+

Uncle B's Refreshing Shake

$5.10+

Coffee & Cream Shake

$5.25+

Coffee & Cream

Coffee & Cream Reg

$4.20

Coffee & Cream Deluxe

$5.75

Coffee & Cream (Hand Dip)

$4.95

Sundaes

Soft Serve Sundae

$4.30+

Hand Dip Sundae

$4.95+

Baby SS Sundae

$2.75

Hats

Bucket Hat

$24.00

LKSD on Lake Erie Hat

$26.95

Cups

Chair Mugs

$18.50

16.9oz Tumbler

$24.95

Cold Tumbler & Straw

$8.50

18oz Steel Tumbler

$19.00

Other

Face Mask

$12.00

Felt Pen

$2.00

Notebook

$10.00
Best Coffee, Best Ice Cream ... and the Best Atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

