Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Coffee and Crisp - Domain

review star

No reviews yet

3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
Mocha

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & Milk

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso & Foamed Milk

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso & Water

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, Chocolate, & Milk

Espresso

$1.00+

Affogato

$5.00

2nd Year Anniversary - Free Shot of Espresso

Out of stock

House Brews

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

House brewed coffeee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

House brewed iced coffee

House Cold Brew

$4.00+

24-hour cold brewed coffee

Seasonal Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai & Milk

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Green Tea Matcha & Milk

Piper & Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Piper and Leaf pyramid sachet and water.

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Tea Latte

$3.75+

Other Drinks

Housemade Lemonade

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk mixed with housemade chocolate syrup.

Scratch Syrup Steamer

$2.75+

Signature syrup & Milk

C + C Signature Soda

$2.50+

Signature syrup & club soda

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00+

Specialty Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Award-winning Hot Chocolate with mini marshmallows and whipped cream.

1/2 Iced Tea + 1/2 Lemonade

$1.75+

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

Plain Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Flakey crossiant stuffed wtih chocolate

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.75

Cinnamon Knot

$4.75

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$3.00

Seasonal Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Plain Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Sesame Seed Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.25

Taco Deli Tacos

The Jess

$4.25Out of stock

Miga, Avocado, & Cheese

Freakin' Vegan

$4.00Out of stock

Wheat Tortilla, Avocado, Beans, & Pico

Bean and Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Potato, Egg, and Cheese

$4.25Out of stock

Pressed Paninis

Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.00Out of stock

Ciabatta, Turkey, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, & Provolone

Ham and Swiss Panini

$8.50

Ciabatta, Ham, Swiss, Arugula, & Honey Mustard Aioli

Caprese Panini

$8.50

Ciabatta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reudction, & Basil

Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.75

Ciabatta, Cheddar, Provolone, & Swiss

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken Salad, Tomato, & Arugula on Wheatberry Bread

PBJ + Granola

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Jam, & Gronola on Wheatberry Bread

Turkey BLT

$8.25

Avocado Foccacia Toasts

Plain Jane

$8.00

Smashed Avocado, Olive Oil, & Sea Salt on Foccacia

All the Way

$9.00

Smashed Avocado, Hot Sauce, Arugula, Toasted Pepitas, & Sea Salt on Foccacia

BLAT

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Arugula, & Diced Tomato on Foccacia

Caprese Toast

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Diced Tomato, & Balsamic Reduction on Foccacia

Crisps

Original

$4.00

Strawberry White Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Seasonal Crisp

$4.50

Double Chocolate

$4.25

Soups

Tomato Bisque 8oz

$5.00

Tomato Bisque 12oz

$6.00

Broccoli and Cheese 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheese 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Spring Vegetable Soup 8oz

$5.00

Spring Vegetable Soup 12oz

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

shredded white meat chicken, romaine hearts, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and a garlic caesar dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$4.50Out of stock

romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and a garlic caesar dressing on the side.

Chicken Summer Salad

$6.00Out of stock

shredded white meat chicken, spinach, arugula, strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta, and zesty Italian dressing on the side.

Summer Salad

$5.50Out of stock

spinach, arugula, strawberries, blueberries, crumbled feta, and zesty Italian dressing on the side.

Chicken Salad + Crackers

$6.00Out of stock

Snacks

Miss Vicky's Chips

$1.25

Chobani Yogurt

$3.00Out of stock

Sabra Hummus Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Quaker Chewy Granola Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Fruit

$1.25Out of stock

Apple Sauce Pouch

$2.25Out of stock

Drinks

Poppi

$4.50Out of stock

Ozarka

$3.00

Richards Rain Water

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Tropicana Juice

$3.50

Stoke Juice

$12.00

Glass Bottle Coca Cola

$3.25

Hipstirs

Lavender Haze

$14.00Out of stock

Blackberry Mint Syrup

$14.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil Syrup

$14.00Out of stock

Elderflower Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Stickers

C+C Bubble Letter Sticker

$2.00

Stay Awhile Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

Avo Toast Sticker

$2.00

3 Sticker Bundle

$4.50Out of stock

Wild Gift Bags

Rude Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Tejo

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Coffee + Light Dining Options.

Location

3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
Coffee and Crisp - Domain image
Coffee and Crisp - Domain image
Coffee and Crisp - Domain image

Similar restaurants in your area

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - Austin Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House - Burnet Road
orange starNo Reviews
8600 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST - 8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502
orange starNo Reviews
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine
orange star4.8 • 642
8578 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Eldorado Cafe
orange star4.8 • 1,720
3300 W. Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek
orange starNo Reviews
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston