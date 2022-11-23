Coffee And Stone 54 Webster Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Veteran owned,locally owned and operated coffee house and restaurant serving all types of coffee and tea and smoothie drinks with breakfast,breakfast sandwiches,deli sandwiches,grain bowls,pizza,salads,soups,paninis,wraps and more. We will also have daily and weekly specials.
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
