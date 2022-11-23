Main picView gallery

Coffee And Stone 54 Webster Street

review star

No reviews yet

54 Webster Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Start
Big Willie Style
Breakfast Burrito

Coffee

House Blend

Single Origin

Flavored Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Cold Brew

Box Of Coffee

$22.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

Red Eye

Latte

Cappucino

Mocha Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Single Espresso

$1.00

Tea & More

Chai Latte

Hot Chocolate

Iced Tea

Teapigs

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

Blender Drinks

Mocha Latte Smoothie

$6.25

Berry Blast Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Banana Tahini Smoothie

$6.25

Breakfast

Fresh Start

$8.00

Fried egg, Cheddar

Greco

$10.00

Fried egg, Feta, Spinach, Roasted red peppers, sausage

Big Willie Style

$12.00

Fried egg, pulled bacon, peppers, onions, sriracha aioli

The 10:08

$13.00

Belgian waffle, breakfast sausage, tomato peppadew jam, spinach, provolone, fried egg

Louie V

$11.00

Egg white, sun dried tomato, roasted mushroom, avocado, parmesan crisp

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Ciabotta, avocado spread, sun dried tomato, everything seasoning

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Western Omelet

$11.00

Mediterranean Omelet

$11.00

Three Pigs Omelet

$12.00

Bagel

$2.25

Wake n' Steak

$12.00

Belgian Waffle w/ Sausage Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Webster Club

$14.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheatberry bread

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, red onion, avocado ranch

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Hummus, roasted red pepper, tomato, cucmber, red onion, spring mix, feta cheese

Paninis

Caprese

$12.00

Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, pesto spread

Cuban

$13.00

Garden Panini

$11.00

Mushroom, tomato, avocado, spinach, garlic aioli

Grown-up Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Provolone, crumbly bleu, tomato peppadewjam, bacon

Stallion

$13.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, sun dried tomato pesto

Pizza

Margherita

$11.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Cheese and Pepperoni

$12.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

White Mushroom Pizza

$11.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, mushroom, arugula

Peppa Pig

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, peppadews, red onion, honey chipotle glaze

Pesto & Veggie

$12.00

Pesto, mushroom, sun dried tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, on cauliflower crust

Salads

Spinach & Berry

$12.00

Spinach, strawberry, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, poppyseed dressing

Cobb

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, red onion, bleu cheese, avocado ranch dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, crouton

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, red onion, parm crisp, caesar dressing

Soups

French Onion

$6.00

T-Shirts

Small Mens

$18.00

Medium Mens

$18.00

Large Mens

$18.00

XL Mens

$18.00

2XL Mens

$18.00

Small Womans

$18.00

Medium Womans

$18.00

Large Womans

$18.00

XL Womans

$18.00

2XL Womans

$18.00

Coffee

12oz House Blend Bags

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Veteran owned,locally owned and operated coffee house and restaurant serving all types of coffee and tea and smoothie drinks with breakfast,breakfast sandwiches,deli sandwiches,grain bowls,pizza,salads,soups,paninis,wraps and more. We will also have daily and weekly specials.

Location

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

