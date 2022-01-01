Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee at The Point

886 Reviews

$

710 E. 26th Ave.

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Sandwich
12oz Latte
16oz Latte

Coffee

12oz Nitro

$4.29

12oz House

$2.99

12oz Decaf

$2.99

12oz Café Au Lait

$3.69

12oz Shot in the Dark

$3.89

12oz Refill

$0.92

16oz Nitro

$4.59

16oz House

$3.39

16oz Decaf

$3.39

16oz Café Au Lait

$4.09

16oz Shot in the Dark

$4.29

16oz Refill

$0.92

20oz Nitro

$5.19

20oz House

$3.99

20oz Decaf

$3.99

20oz Café Au Lait

$4.99

20oz Shot in the Dark

$4.69

20oz Refill

$0.92

Boxed Coffee - Regular

$26.00

Boxed Coffee - Decaf

$26.00

Espresso

12oz Latte

$4.09

12oz Cappuccino

$3.99

12oz Americano

$3.59

12oz Mocha

$4.59

12oz White Mocha

$4.59

12oz Chai Sweet

$4.69

12oz Chai Spicy

$4.69

12oz Sweet & Spicy Chai

$4.69

16oz Latte

$4.59

16oz Cappuccino

$4.49

16oz Americano

$4.09

16oz Mocha

$5.29

16oz White Mocha

$5.29

16oz Chai Sweet

$5.49

16oz Chai Spicy

$5.49

16oz Sweet & Spicy Chai

$5.49

16oz Frappe - Chocolate

$6.29

16oz Frappe - Vanilla

$6.29

20oz Latte

$5.49

20oz Cappuccino

$5.39

20oz Americano

$4.59

20oz Mocha

$5.89

20oz White Mocha

$5.89

20oz Chai Sweet

$5.99

20oz Chai Spicy

$5.99

20oz Sweet & Spicy Chai

$5.99

Double Espresso

$3.39

Double Cafe Macchiato

$3.69

Double Cortado

$3.99

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Coke

$2.59

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$2.99

San Pellegrino - Orange

$2.99

San Pellegrino - Pomegranate

$2.99

San Pellegrino - Water

$2.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

RedBull

$3.29

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.29

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.29

Jarritos - Lime

$3.29

Sanpel - Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.99

Sanpel - Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.99

Sanpel - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.99

Other

12oz Steamer

$3.59

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.59

12oz Italian Soda

$3.19

12oz Cold Milk

$2.99

12oz Chocolate Milk

$3.59

12oz Lemonade

$2.59

12oz White Hot Chocolate

$3.59

12oz Arnold Palmer

$4.99

16oz Steamer

$4.09

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.09

16oz Italian Soda

$3.69

16oz Cold Milk

$3.19

16oz Chocolate Milk

$3.89

16oz Lemonade

$2.99

16oz White Hot Chocolate

$4.09

16oz Arnold Palmer

$5.19

20oz Steamer

$4.89

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.89

20oz Italian Soda

$4.39

20oz Cold Milk

$3.79

20oz Chocolate Milk

$4.19

20oz Lemonade

$3.79

20oz White Hot Chocolate

$4.89

20oz Arnold Palmer

$5.49

Kids Steamer

$3.29

Kids Cold Milk

$2.79

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Tea

31-Turmeric Tonic - Herbal

$4.99

36-Strawberry Fields - Herbal

$4.99

38-Ginger Tea - Herbal

$4.99

42-Coconut Crush - Rooibos

$4.99

43-Blood Orange - Rooibos

$4.99

51-Meditative Mind - White

$4.99

52-Natural Glow - White

$4.99

61-Boulder Blues - Green

$4.99

63-Moroccan Mint - Green

$4.99

65-Clouds & Mist - Green

$4.99

66-Sweet Magnolia - Green

$4.99

71-Iron Goddess - Oolong

$4.99

82-Morning Mojo - Black

$4.99

83-English Breakfast - Black

$4.99

84-Ginger Peach - Black

$4.99

85-Lady Lavender - Black

$4.99

89-Chocolate Cherry Bomb - Black

$4.99

91-Keep Fit - Yerba Mate

$4.99

87-Earl of Grey

$4.99

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.29

Wild Berry Smoothie

$6.29

Mango Smoothie

$6.29

Alcohol

Colorado Sunrise

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka Cranberry

$8.00

Vodka Kombucha

$9.00

Vodka Redbull

$9.00

Vodka Soda

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bell’s Amber Ale

$5.00

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale (IPA)

$5.50

Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale

$6.50

Great Divide Hazy IPA

$6.00

Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout

$6.00

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00

Nude Mango Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Odell Easy Street Wheat Ale

$5.50

Odell Sippin' Pretty Sour

$5.50

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale

$5.50

Stem Pear Cider

$6.00

The Seeker Riesling

$8.00

Montecampo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Baus Chardonnay

$9.00

Pikorua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Coteaux D’Zix en Provence Rosé

$10.00

Inscription Pinot Noir

$11.00

Long Path Cab Sauv

$9.00

Fog Mountain Merlot

$8.00

Farmhouse Red Blend

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

The Seeker Riesling

$28.00

Montecampo Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Baus Chardonnay

$27.00

Pikorua Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Coteaux D’Zix en Provence Rosé

$30.00

Inscription Pinot Noir

$37.00

Long Path Cab Sauv

$27.00

Fog Mountain Merlot

$24.00

Farmhouse Red Blend

$25.00

Prosecco

$27.00

Bloody Mary w/ Vodka

$9.00

Bloody Mary w/ Whiskey

$9.00

Bloody Mary w/ Maple Bourbon

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Irish Whiskey Latte w/ Whiskey

$9.00

Irish Whiskey Latte w/ Vodka

$9.00

Water

Water

$2.00

Pastries & Oatmeal

Banana Nut PC

$3.39

Lemon Poppy Seed PC

$3.39

Cranberry-Orange PC

$3.39

Pumpkin PC

$3.39

Zucchinni PC

$3.39
Vanilla PC

Vanilla PC

$3.39

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk PC

$3.39

Blueberry PC

$3.39

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Butter Croissant

$3.99
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.99

Raspberry Croissant

$3.99

Blueberry Croissant

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.59

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.59

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.59
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.99
Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffin

Chocolate Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.99

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.99

Pumpkin Nut Muffin

$3.99

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.99

Apple Danish

$3.99

Cherry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.99
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.99

Raspberry Danish

$3.99

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.99
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.99
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.99

Maple Nut Scone

$3.99

5 Berry Oatmeal

$4.99

Apple Walnut Oatmeal

$4.99

Goji Blueberry Oatmeal

$4.99

Vermon Maple Oatmeal

$4.99

Half Priced Pastries

$2.00

Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$5.29

Chorizo Burrito

$5.29

Vegetarian Burrito

$5.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.

Denver Omelette Sandwich

$9.99

Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.

Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.

Chorizo Sandwich

$9.99

Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.

Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Boar's Head sausage, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Freshly baked egg, sliced avocado, tomato & cream cheese. Served on torta bread.

Salmon Cream Cheese Veggie Sandwich

$10.59

Freshly baked egg, sliced avocado, tomato & salmon cream cheese. Served on torta bread.

Sandwiches

The Welton

$11.99

Boar's Head smoked turkey & pepper jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle aioli. Served on parmesan herb focaccia. Smoked Turkey & Pepperjack with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli on Focaccia

Fire Station No. 3

$11.59

Boar's Head roast beef, hot peppers, fontina cheese, lettuce & mayo. Served on ciabatta.

The Ford

$11.59

Balsamic-marinated portobello with roasted red peppers, fontina cheese & sweet basil pesto. Served on ciabatta.

The Ellington

$11.59

Coffee at The Point's signature BLT. Boar's Head natural bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on sourdough.

The Wheatley

$9.99

Cheddar, pepper jack & tomato. Served on whole wheat or sourdough.

The Wheatley (Kids - Cheddar Only)

$9.59

The Holiday

$11.59

Boar's Head ham, brie, granny smith apples, stone ground mustard & spring mix. Served on sourdough.

The Louie

$11.99

Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon & cheddar on an english muffin. Served with spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber & red onion on the side.

The Baxter

$11.99

(Cold Sandwich) Boar's Head smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard. Served on ciabatta.

Bowls

Southwest Cured Chorizo Bowl

Southwest Cured Chorizo Bowl

$12.99

Cured chorizo on a bed of red quinoa with fresh greens, peppers, onions, and avocado. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cilantro pesto & a dollop of sour cream.

Smoked Salmon Pesto Bowl

$14.99

Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, basil pesto & a dollop of sour cream.

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, red pepper hummus & feta cheese.

Sides (Soup, Chips & Bread)

BBQ Chips

$0.93

Jalepeno Cheddar Chips

$0.93

Regular Chips

$0.93

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$0.93

Salt & Pepper Chips

$0.93

Ciabatta

$1.75

Foccaccia

$1.30

Gluten Free Bread

$1.75

Sour Dough

$0.80

Torta

$0.80

Wheat

$0.80

Soup - Cup (8 oz)

$5.00

Soup - Bowl (12oz)

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

A bed of spring mix topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion & cheddar cheese.

Chef Salad

$9.99

A bed of spring mix topped with Boar's Head smoked turkey, black forest ham, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, cheddar & pepper jack cheese.

Gelato

Gelato Single

$4.00

Gelato Double

$6.00

Gelato Triple

$9.00

Gelato Pint

$12.95

Affogato

$5.00

Coffee Merch

Contigo

$37.99

Timolino

$37.99

Hydroflask

$34.99

Bodum Travel Press

$34.99

French Press - 8 Cup

$39.99

Bodum Kettle

$39.95

Demitase Cup w/Saucer

$3.29

H2O Tumbler

$19.99

Coffee & Tea Press

$42.99

EvoVessel Tumbler

$29.95

Tea Merch

Japanese Tea Cup

$6.99

Bulk Tea

$9.99

Tea Pot

$49.00

Coffee & Tea Press

$42.99

Sweese Infuser Mug

$39.00

Tea Infuser Holder

$3.99

Wine Merch

Wing Corks

$6.29

Foil Cutter

$4.99

Red Cork Screw

$0.99

Breeze Cork Set

$39.95

Tip Top Wine Cork

$3.99

Corkcage

$39.95

Torani Syrup

Torani Syrups

$8.99

Market

Stone Ground Mustard

$4.75

Real Dill Pickles

$13.00

Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix

$13.00

Candles

Cactus Blossom - 10 oz

$29.95

Colorado Breeze - 10 oz

$29.95

Frost + Snowfall - 10 oz

$29.95

Tobacco Bay Leaf - 10 oz

$29.95

Whole Beans

Whole Beans Per Ounce

$1.49

Whole Beans 1/2 lb

$11.95

Whole Beans 1 lb

$23.95

10oz Whole Bean Bag

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee at The Point (The Point) rests at the heart (Welton Street & 27th Street) of the revitalizing Five Points neighborhood, a historic area in Denver, Colorado. The Point provides great quality products and excellent customer service. Providing Platinum Customer Service with a culture of exceeding your expectations is our specialty. The coffee and wine lounge is ten years old and features 3,000 square feet of space, free WiFi, the luxury of free covered parking, an experienced staff, a large shaded patio, and a broad menu that includes beer, wine, gelato, sandwiches, and more. The Point is community inspired and community driven as it donates 95% of space to nonprofits and other meeting groups.

Website

Location

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Coffee at The Point image
Coffee at The Point image
Coffee at The Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Original J's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 940
715 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Uptown - Central Denver
orange starNo Reviews
1906 Pearl St Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
D Bar Denver - Uptown
orange star4.6 • 2,839
494 E 19th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Coperta
orange star3.9 • 350
400 E. 20th Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston