Coffee Bar 1010

1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101

Stafford, VA 22554

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
20oz Latte
Avocado Toast Xtreme

Breakfast

Mini Quiches

$8.00

Ham, Cheese or Veggie

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Choice of Meat & Cheese on Bagel or o Croissant

Bagel

Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Large Banana Muffin

$3.50

Yogurt Berry Parfait

$5.00

Greek Yogurt, Berries, Granola

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Assorted Fresh Fruit

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Smoothies

$6.00

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Wrap N Joe

Avocado Toast Xtreme

$6.00

Lox Bagel

$10.00

Cereal

$2.00

Breakfast Pizza

$10.50

Banana Boat Parfait

$5.50

Mini Waffles

$8.50

Hashbrowns

$1.75

Sausage

$2.00

Egg Patty

$1.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Bowl of Tots

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Western Omelet And Taters

$9.00Out of stock

Large Chocolate

$3.50

Mini Muffins

$3.50

Burrito

$4.50

Sandwiches

Spinach Artichoke Melt

$10.00

Sourdough Break with Mozarella, Spinach and Artichokes

Veggie Melt

$10.00

Fresh Veggies, Vegan Cheese on Sourdough

Reuben Melt

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye

Triple Cheese Melt

$7.50

Choice of up to 3 Cheeses Melted on Choice of Bread

BLT

$8.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$10.00

Chicken Parm Melt

$12.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00

Pressels Bag

$2.00

Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$2.00

Kind Cranberry Almomd

$2.00

Luna Lemonzest

$2.00

Lays

$1.50

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Baked Lays

$2.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Mints

$1.50

Cliff Bar

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Reeses

$1.50

Gum

$1.50

Tic Tacs

$1.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Small Yogurt

$1.00

Cilantro lime rice (small bowl)

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Bytes

Charchuterie Platter

$17.00

Assorted Meats and Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Mustards and Naan Bread

Caprese Skewers

$8.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil and Balsamic Drizzle

Hummus & Veggies

$9.00

Naan Bread, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Peppers

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Pretzel Knots

$8.00

With Mustard

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with Naan Bread

Quesadillas

$6.00

Cheese Choice on Large Flour Tortilla, upgrade with an add on

Mediterranean Trio

$16.00

Italian Trio

$15.00

Latin Trio

$16.00

Hummus And Naan

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.00

Potato Skins

$6.00Out of stock

5 Wings

$8.50

10 Wings

$15.00

15 Wings

$26.00

20 Wings

$35.00

Tot Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Chips N Salsa

$6.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.00

Wraps

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Onion, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Siracha Drizzle on a Large Flour Toritills

Chicken BLT Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Drizzle on a Large Flour Tortilla

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing Drizzle on a Large Flour Tortilla

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Vegan Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Salads

Chopped Tex Mex Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cornbread Croutons with Cilantro Lime Dressing

Chopped Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, Feta Cheese, Croutons with Greek Dressing

Chopped Berry and Feta Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with Red and Green Apple, Red onion, Feta Cheese, Golden Raisins, Candied Pecans with Creamy Maple Dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Large Salad

$6.00

Soup

French Onion

$5.50Out of stock

Turkey Chili

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$4.00

Thai Chicken N Rice

$3.50

Wedding Soup

$4.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Combos

Soup and Salad

$10.00

Half Serving of Salad, Cup of Soup

Soup and 1/2 Wrap

$10.00

St. Patricks Day Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

Wrap & Salad

$10.00

Sweet Sides

2 Cookies

$2.00

Slice of Cake

$7.00

Cannolis

$8.50

Snickers

$1.75

Milano cookies

$1.50

Famous Amos

$1.50

Skittles

$1.75

Hersheys

$1.75

Crunch

$1.75

Kitkat

$1.75

Hersheys Almond

$1.75

Cotton candy

$3.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Fudge

$4.00

1 Cookie

$1.00

Donuts

$6.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

3 Biscotti

$2.50

Small Cake

$5.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$2.00

Dark Chocolate

$3.00

Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Mini Cheese Cakes

$3.50

Little Chocolates

$1.25

Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.50

Celcius

$3.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Deer Park

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Fiji water

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Ghost

$3.25

Gingerale

$1.50

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50

Italian Soda

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.50

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Mini Can Soda

$1.00

Monster

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Perrier LARGE

$3.00

Redbull Large

$3.50

Redbull Small

$2.75

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Slush

$2.00

Small water

$1.00

Snapple

$2.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Yoohoo

$2.00

Super Energy

$3.50

Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$2.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

20oz Drip Coffee

$3.25

12oz Cafe au Lait

$3.25

16oz Cafe au Lait

$3.75

20oz Cafe au Lait

$4.00

12oz Cappuccino

$3.25

16oz Cappuccino

$3.75

20oz. Cappuccino

$4.25

12oz Flatwhite

$3.25

16oz Flatwhite

$3.75

20oz Flatwhite

$4.25

Espresso

$3.50

12oz Latte

$3.25

16oz Latte

$3.75

20oz Latte

$4.50

12oz Cafe Mocha

$3.50

16oz Cafe Mocha

$4.00

20oz Cafe Mocha

$4.50

12oz Americano

$3.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

20oz Americano

$4.00

12oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

12z Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

12z Cafe Macchiato

$3.50

16oz Cafe Macchiato

$4.00

20oz Cafe Macchiato

$4.50

12z Chai Latte

$3.50

16oz Chai Latte

$4.00

20oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12z Frappe

$4.50

16oz Frappe

$5.00

20oz Frappe

$5.50

November Brew

$7.00

Frappe Slush 160z

$6.50

Frosty Frappe 16 Oz

$6.50

July Brew Tea

$6.00

12oz Cold Brew

$2.00

16oz Cold Brew

$3.00

20oz Cold Brew

$3.50

LEO FREE CUP Of JOE

C4

$3.00

Coffee Board

$11.00

July Brew Tea

$6.00

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

20oz Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Bud Light Citrus

$4.25

Bud Light Seltzers

$4.25

Budweiser

$3.50

DB Margarita

$6.50

DB Schwartz

$5.00

DB Smash

$6.50

DB Vienna

$5.00

Golden Monkey Small

$5.50

Landshark

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Large

$6.50

Stone Salt & Lime

$6.50

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.50

Vodka cran

$6.50

Glass Wine

7 Sinners

$8.00

Bazan Malbec

$9.00

Highway 12 Cabernet

$10.00

Montepulciano

$8.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Witness Mark Pinot Noir

$7.00

Abinato

$8.00

Mureda Merlot

$7.00

Highway12 Pinot Noir

$11.00

Crios Malbec

$9.50

Sand Point Chardonnay

$8.00

Tavo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Parisot Brut

$7.00

Zorzettig Sauvignon

$8.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$6.00

Bricco Moscato

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Strawberry Moscato

$10.00

Witness Mark Chardonnay

$8.00

La Sorbonne Chardonnay

$8.00

Highway 12 Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Centerpiece Chardonnay

$6.00

Toshi Riesling

$8.50

9oz

$12.00

12oz

$15.00

Tawny

$10.00

Ruby

$10.00

Bottled Wine

Tawny

$35.00

Ruby

$35.00

7 Sinners

$24.00

Bazan Malbec

$25.00

Highway 12 Cabernet

$40.00

Montepulciano

$23.00

Red Sangria

$30.00

Mouton Pinot Noir

$40.00

Witness MarkPinot Noir

$24.00

Other people’s Pinot Noir

$40.00

Abinato

$24.00

Mureda Merlot

$20.00

Highway 12 Pinot Noir

$36.00

Crios Malbec

$28.00

Sand Point Chardonnay

$24.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$18.00

Tavo Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Parisot Brut

$21.00

Zorzettig Sauvignon

$24.00

Bricco Moscato

$32.00

White Sangria

$30.00

Strawberry Moscato

$32.00

La Sorbonne Chardonnay

$24.00

Witness Mark Chardonnay

$24.00

Highway 12 Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Centerpiece Chardonnay

$18.00

Toshi Riesling

$24.50

Retail

Jarhead Java 12 oz

$12.00

Jarhead Java K-Cups

$12.00

Jarhead Java 20 oz

$20.00

Stars and Stripes 12 oz

$12.00

Stars and Stripes K-Cups

$12.00

Onesies

$16.00

Hat

$22.00

Barley Glasses

$2.00

Masks

$5.00

Dead Red Hot Sauce

$12.00

Grunt Green Hot Sauce

$12.00

Shock and Awe

$12.00

Danger Close

$12.00

2 for $20 Hot Sauce

$20.00

Cesar Ring

$14.99

A Salt Weapon

$12.00

Maple Mayhem

$12.00

Hooah Jalapeno

$12.00

Masquerade Mask

$2.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Sweet Brie Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Chicken & Swiss Flatbread

$12.00

Dessert Flatbread

$12.00

Cheesy Garlic Flatbread

$12.00

Pesto & Mozzarella Flatbread

$12.00

Veggie & Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

BbQ Bacon Flatbread

$12.00

Reuben Flatbread

$12.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$12.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card 25

$25.00

Gift Card 20

$20.00

Gift Card 5

$5.00

Cinco de mayo

3 Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

2 Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Mexi Street Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Taco Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Churros 2

$3.50

2 Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Guacamole

$6.00

2 Bean Tostadas

$8.00

Kids FREE Friday

Grilled Cheese

Quesadilla

3 Tenders

PB&J

Pbj

$3.00

Camps

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Side Salad

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Bar

$2.00

French Toast Sticks

$4.00

Link Sausage

$2.00

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Pepperoni Pizza Sticks

$6.00

Veggies/Dip

$4.00

Cereal/Milk

$3.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Tacos

$5.00

Bagel Sandwich

$5.00

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Specials

Waffles & Sausage

$9.00

Meatballs & Marinara

$7.00Out of stock

Frenchtoast Sticks And Sausage

$6.50

Krispy Chicken Wrap

$10.00

3 Tenders And Mac

$7.00

Snack Sampler

$12.00

Bbq Chickn

$13.00

Hotdog Meal

$9.00Out of stock

Hamburger Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Spring Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Buffalo Triple Cheese

$10.00

Reuben Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Cilantro Bowl

$10.00

Steak Cilantro Bowl

$12.00

Feta Dip

$8.00

Truffle Tots

$5.00

Baked Ravioli

$9.00

Seafood Stuffed Mushroom

$6.00

Liquor

Amaretto Disoronno

$7.00

Aristo Rum

$4.00

Aristo Vodka

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Baileys

$6.25

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Blue Caracao

$5.00

Bourbon Creme

$7.00

Bowman

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit Whiskey

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Casa Migos Tequila

$10.25

Creme De Cacao

$3.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Issac Bowman Port Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

John J Bowman

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Macallan 15 Year

$27.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch

$8.50

Parrot Bay

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

Stoli Elit

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Triple Sec

$3.00

VSOP Courvoisier

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.00

Cocktails

Beer Rita

$11.00

Bitter Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

BLOODY MARY BAR

$12.00

Boozy Boards

$22.00

Broken Promises Punch

$9.00

CherryBomb

$7.00

Cinco Margarita

$5.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

Cyber Smash

$8.50

Drunken Rudolph

$10.00

Emotions Espresso Tini

$9.00

French 75

$12.00

Frisky Whiskey

$11.00

Gin & Tonic

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irishman's Brew

$10.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Kahlua & Creme

$6.25

Lemon Blueberry Smash

$10.00

Love Potion

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

Megabyte Margarita

$12.50

Miami vice

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Miss You Moscato

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$11.00

Purple rain

$7.00

Purple Rain

$6.00

Roasty Toasty White Russian

$11.00

Rum & Coke

Sour Byte

$10.00

Super Punch

$9.00

Sync or Swim

$9.00

Tailgate Tea

$9.00

Tech Twisted Tea

$10.00

The Grid Iron

$11.00

Toxic Twist Lemonade

$9.00

Vodka Tonic

Whiskey Sour

Wired & Ready

$7.50

Murder Mystery

Vip

$75.00

Beer Wall group

Oaxaca Chocolate

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Supporting The Local Community! Cozy Coffee Cafe & Bar. Light and Fresh Menu Options for Breakfast & Lunch. Happy Hour Menu with Pour Your Own Beer Tap System! Beer & Wine To Go! Outdoor Seating & Dog Friendly! Perfect for Professionals in the Technology field. Good for Business meetigns and gatherings. Open for events and private group reservations. Catering and Delivery available upon request

1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101, Stafford, VA 22554

