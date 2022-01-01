Coffee Bar 1010
1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101
Stafford, VA 22554
Popular Items
Breakfast
Mini Quiches
Ham, Cheese or Veggie
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of Meat & Cheese on Bagel or o Croissant
Bagel
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Toast
Large Banana Muffin
Yogurt Berry Parfait
Greek Yogurt, Berries, Granola
Fresh Fruit
Assorted Fresh Fruit
Cinnamon Roll
Oatmeal
Smoothies
Apple
Banana
Wrap N Joe
Avocado Toast Xtreme
Lox Bagel
Cereal
Breakfast Pizza
Banana Boat Parfait
Mini Waffles
Hashbrowns
Sausage
Egg Patty
Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Bowl
Bowl of Tots
Bacon
Chicken & Waffles
Western Omelet And Taters
Large Chocolate
Mini Muffins
Burrito
Sandwiches
Spinach Artichoke Melt
Sourdough Break with Mozarella, Spinach and Artichokes
Veggie Melt
Fresh Veggies, Vegan Cheese on Sourdough
Reuben Melt
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye
Triple Cheese Melt
Choice of up to 3 Cheeses Melted on Choice of Bread
BLT
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado
Chicken Parm Melt
Sides
Mac N Cheese
Miss Vickies Chips
Pressels Bag
Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
Kind Cranberry Almomd
Luna Lemonzest
Lays
Plantain Chips
Popcorn
Baked Lays
Sun Chips
Mints
Cliff Bar
Side Salad
Reeses
Gum
Tic Tacs
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Small Yogurt
Cilantro lime rice (small bowl)
Pasta Salad
Bytes
Charchuterie Platter
Assorted Meats and Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Mustards and Naan Bread
Caprese Skewers
Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil and Balsamic Drizzle
Hummus & Veggies
Naan Bread, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Peppers
Chicken Tenders
Pretzel Knots
With Mustard
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with Naan Bread
Quesadillas
Cheese Choice on Large Flour Tortilla, upgrade with an add on
Mediterranean Trio
Italian Trio
Latin Trio
Hummus And Naan
Chips & Salsa
Chili Cheese Tots
Potato Skins
5 Wings
10 Wings
15 Wings
20 Wings
Tot Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Chips N Salsa
Chili Cheese Tots
Wraps
Spicy Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Onion, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Siracha Drizzle on a Large Flour Toritills
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch Drizzle on a Large Flour Tortilla
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing Drizzle on a Large Flour Tortilla
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Vegan Veggie Wrap
Salads
Chopped Tex Mex Salad
Mixed Greens with Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cornbread Croutons with Cilantro Lime Dressing
Chopped Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, Feta Cheese, Croutons with Greek Dressing
Chopped Berry and Feta Salad
Mixed Greens with Red and Green Apple, Red onion, Feta Cheese, Golden Raisins, Candied Pecans with Creamy Maple Dressing
Caprese Salad
Cobb Salad
Large Salad
Soup
Combos
Sweet Sides
2 Cookies
Slice of Cake
Cannolis
Snickers
Milano cookies
Famous Amos
Skittles
Hersheys
Crunch
Kitkat
Hersheys Almond
Cotton candy
Pound Cake
Fudge
1 Cookie
Donuts
Ice Cream Sandwich
3 Biscotti
Small Cake
Rice Krispy Treats
Dark Chocolate
Fruit Snacks
Mini Cheese Cakes
Little Chocolates
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Black Tea
Celcius
Coconut Water
Coke
Coke Zero
Deer Park
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fiji water
Gatorade
Ghost
Gingerale
Horizon Organic Milk
Italian Soda
Juice Box
Lemonade
Lemonade
Maine Root Soda
Milk
Mini Can Soda
Monster
Mountain Dew
Nesquick Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Perrier
Perrier LARGE
Redbull Large
Redbull Small
Redbull Sugar Free
Slush
Small water
Snapple
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Yoohoo
Super Energy
Coffee
12oz Drip Coffee
16oz Drip Coffee
20oz Drip Coffee
12oz Cafe au Lait
16oz Cafe au Lait
20oz Cafe au Lait
12oz Cappuccino
16oz Cappuccino
20oz. Cappuccino
12oz Flatwhite
16oz Flatwhite
20oz Flatwhite
Espresso
12oz Latte
16oz Latte
20oz Latte
12oz Cafe Mocha
16oz Cafe Mocha
20oz Cafe Mocha
12oz Americano
16oz Americano
20oz Americano
12oz Nitro Cold Brew
16oz Nitro Cold Brew
20oz Nitro Cold Brew
12z Hot Chocolate
16oz Hot Chocolate
20oz Hot Chocolate
12z Cafe Macchiato
16oz Cafe Macchiato
20oz Cafe Macchiato
12z Chai Latte
16oz Chai Latte
20oz Chai Latte
12z Frappe
16oz Frappe
20oz Frappe
November Brew
Frappe Slush 160z
Frosty Frappe 16 Oz
July Brew Tea
12oz Cold Brew
16oz Cold Brew
20oz Cold Brew
LEO FREE CUP Of JOE
C4
Coffee Board
July Brew Tea
Bottled/Canned Beer
Bold Rock Cider
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Can
Bud Light Citrus
Bud Light Seltzers
Budweiser
DB Margarita
DB Schwartz
DB Smash
DB Vienna
Golden Monkey Small
Landshark
Mich Ultra
Stella Artois
Stella Large
Stone Salt & Lime
Victory Golden Monkey
Vodka cran
Glass Wine
7 Sinners
Bazan Malbec
Highway 12 Cabernet
Montepulciano
Red Sangria
Witness Mark Pinot Noir
Abinato
Mureda Merlot
Highway12 Pinot Noir
Crios Malbec
Sand Point Chardonnay
Tavo Pinot Grigio
Parisot Brut
Zorzettig Sauvignon
Backstory Chardonnay
Bricco Moscato
White Sangria
Strawberry Moscato
Witness Mark Chardonnay
La Sorbonne Chardonnay
Highway 12 Sauvignon Blanc
Centerpiece Chardonnay
Toshi Riesling
9oz
12oz
Tawny
Ruby
Bottled Wine
Tawny
Ruby
7 Sinners
Bazan Malbec
Highway 12 Cabernet
Montepulciano
Red Sangria
Mouton Pinot Noir
Witness MarkPinot Noir
Other people’s Pinot Noir
Abinato
Mureda Merlot
Highway 12 Pinot Noir
Crios Malbec
Sand Point Chardonnay
Backstory Chardonnay
Tavo Pinot Grigio
Parisot Brut
Zorzettig Sauvignon
Bricco Moscato
White Sangria
Strawberry Moscato
La Sorbonne Chardonnay
Witness Mark Chardonnay
Highway 12 Sauvignon Blanc
Centerpiece Chardonnay
Toshi Riesling
Retail
Jarhead Java 12 oz
Jarhead Java K-Cups
Jarhead Java 20 oz
Stars and Stripes 12 oz
Stars and Stripes K-Cups
Onesies
Hat
Barley Glasses
Masks
Dead Red Hot Sauce
Grunt Green Hot Sauce
Shock and Awe
Danger Close
2 for $20 Hot Sauce
Cesar Ring
A Salt Weapon
Maple Mayhem
Hooah Jalapeno
Masquerade Mask
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Sweet Brie Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Chicken & Swiss Flatbread
Dessert Flatbread
Cheesy Garlic Flatbread
Pesto & Mozzarella Flatbread
Veggie & Cheese Flatbread
BbQ Bacon Flatbread
Reuben Flatbread
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Cinco de mayo
Kids FREE Friday
Camps
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Fresh Fruit
Chicken Tenders
Side Salad
Water Bottle
Bar
French Toast Sticks
Link Sausage
Chicken Wrap
Chips
Pepperoni Pizza Sticks
Veggies/Dip
Cereal/Milk
Yogurt
Tacos
Bagel Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
Coleslaw
Specials
Waffles & Sausage
Meatballs & Marinara
Frenchtoast Sticks And Sausage
Krispy Chicken Wrap
3 Tenders And Mac
Snack Sampler
Bbq Chickn
Hotdog Meal
Hamburger Meal
Spring Rolls
Buffalo Triple Cheese
Reuben Dip
Chicken Cilantro Bowl
Steak Cilantro Bowl
Feta Dip
Truffle Tots
Baked Ravioli
Seafood Stuffed Mushroom
Liquor
Amaretto Disoronno
Aristo Rum
Aristo Vodka
Bacardi
Baileys
Basil Hayden
Blue Caracao
Bourbon Creme
Bowman
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Bulleit Whiskey
Captain Morgan
Casa Migos Tequila
Creme De Cacao
Crown Royal
Fireball
Grey Goose
Hendricks Gin
Issac Bowman Port Whiskey
Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jim Beam
John J Bowman
Jose Cuervo
Kahlua
Macallan 15 Year
Makers Mark Bourbon
Malibu
Midori
Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch
Parrot Bay
Peach Schnapps
Screwball
Stoli Elit
Tanqueray Gin
Titos
Triple Sec
VSOP Courvoisier
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Cocktails
Beer Rita
Bitter Mimosa
Bloody Mary
BLOODY MARY BAR
Boozy Boards
Broken Promises Punch
CherryBomb
Cinco Margarita
Caramel Apple
Cosmopolitan
Cyber Smash
Drunken Rudolph
Emotions Espresso Tini
French 75
Frisky Whiskey
Gin & Tonic
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Irishman's Brew
Jello Shots
Kahlua & Creme
Lemon Blueberry Smash
Love Potion
Manhattan
Martini
Megabyte Margarita
Miami vice
Mimosa
Miss You Moscato
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Purple rain
Purple Rain
Roasty Toasty White Russian
Rum & Coke
Sour Byte
Super Punch
Sync or Swim
Tailgate Tea
Tech Twisted Tea
The Grid Iron
Toxic Twist Lemonade
Vodka Tonic
Whiskey Sour
Wired & Ready
Murder Mystery
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Supporting The Local Community! Cozy Coffee Cafe & Bar. Light and Fresh Menu Options for Breakfast & Lunch. Happy Hour Menu with Pour Your Own Beer Tap System! Beer & Wine To Go! Outdoor Seating & Dog Friendly! Perfect for Professionals in the Technology field. Good for Business meetigns and gatherings. Open for events and private group reservations. Catering and Delivery available upon request
