Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Coffee Break Cafe - Hampton Beach

review star

No reviews yet

23 Ocean Boulevard

Hampton Beach, NH 03842

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel
Green Monster Wrap
Side of Home Fries

Brewed Coffee

Fresh ground every time

12 oz. Coffee

$2.50

16 oz. Coffee

$2.75

Add Espresso Shot

$1.00
16 oz. Iced Coffee

16 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.75
24 oz. Ice Coffee

24 oz. Ice Coffee

$4.55
32 oz. Iced coffee

32 oz. Iced coffee

$5.55

Coffee Refill

$1.75

Latte

Fresh ground espresso, steamed milk.

12 oz. Hot Latte

$3.85

16 oz. Hot Latte

$4.35

24 oz. Iced Latte

$5.55

32 oz. Iced Latte

$6.55

16 oz. Iced Latte

$4.55

Cappuccino

Fresh ground espresso, hot foamed milk...more foam less milk.

12 oz. Cappuccino

$3.85

16 oz. Cappuccino

$4.35

Signature Lattes

Rich dark chocolates- Buttery Caramel-White Chocolate Sauces

12 oz. Hot Signature Latte

$4.50

16 oz. Hot Signature Latte

$5.00
16 oz. Iced Signature Latte

16 oz. Iced Signature Latte

$4.65
24 oz. Iced Signature Latte

24 oz. Iced Signature Latte

$5.85

32 oz. Iced Signature Latte

$6.85

Espresso

dark strong coffee with crema on top

Single Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

ADD a Shot of expresso

$1.25

Americano

fresh grind espresso with added hot water..dark and strong.

12 oz. Americano

$2.99

16 oz. Americano

$3.45

24 oz. Iced Americano

$4.95

Add Espresso Shot

$1.00

Tea

12 oz. Tea

$2.50

16 oz. Tea

$2.75

24 oz. Iced Tea

$4.35

32. oz Ice Tea

$5.45

12 oz. Hot Spiced Chai

$3.50

Our own house made Vanilla Spice Chai !

16 oz. Hot Spiced Chai

$4.25

24 oz. Iced Chai

$4.65

Our own house made Vanilla Spice Chai !

32 oz. Iced Chai

$5.75

Tea Latte 12 oz.

$2.75

Tea Latte 16 oz.

$3.50

Add Espresso Shot

$1.00

16 oz. Iced Tea

$3.35

Fresh brewed iced tea non sweetened

16 oz. Iced Chai

$3.75

Milk & Chocolate Milk

16 oz. Chocolate Milk

$3.25

16 oz. Milk

$2.85

12oz. Hot chocolate

$2.99

Your favorite hot chocolate or any of our other flavors steamed hot and frothy

16oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.55

Cooler Beverages

20oz. Soda

$3.25

Nitro Pepsi

$3.50

Aquafina Water

$2.75

Life water

$2.99

Sobe water

$3.25

Tropicana juices

$2.99

Gator Ade

$3.45

Rock Star Drinks

$3.95

Komucha

$4.50

Homemade soda

16 oz. Soda

$2.99

24 oz. Soda

$3.99

32 oz. Soda

$4.99

Iced Lemonade

16oz lemonade

$3.99

24oz lemonade

$4.99

32.oz lemonade

$5.99

BAGELS

Original New York Style kettle boiled bagels.

Single Bagel

$2.25

1/2 doz. Bagels

$11.99

Full doz.Bagels

$19.00

Build Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast sandwiches all day! Lunch sandwiches at 11:30am
Bagel

Bagel

$1.95

Start with a NY style kettle boiled bagel, and build it your way.

Croissant

Croissant

$2.35

English Muffin

$1.90
Brioche Roll

Brioche Roll

$2.40

A golden fluffy Bun that you can build your own breakfast sandwich on.

Multi grain toast

$2.50

Start your sandwich with Multi-Grain toast.

White toast

$2.40
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Start with a wrap of your choice stuffed with egg and cheese, build it your way.

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

The Bullfrog

The Bullfrog

$8.50

Croissant with fried egg, pepper jack cheese, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, with our spicy green monster sauce. No substitutions on Signature sandwiches

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$8.25

Egg, sausage, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mayo, all on a toasted brioche bun. No substitutions on signature sandwiches

French Style

$6.89

French toast bagel, folded scramble egg, sausage, bacon, drizzled with maple sauce. No substitutions on signature sandwiches

Pollywog

Pollywog

$6.89

Everything bagel with scramble folded egg, swiss cheese, sausage, onions, tomatoes, bacon, Italian dressing. No substitutions on signature sandwiches

Rippit

$6.55

Croissant, with a over easy egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, and our spicy green monster sauce. No substitutions on signature sandwiches

Wally's

$5.95

Asiago bagel with a OVER EASY egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon. No substitutions on signature sandwiches

Green Monster Wrap

Green Monster Wrap

$7.65

Jalapeno cheddar wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, jalapenos, spinach, pepper jack cheese, with our spicy green monster sauce.

Live free or die

$8.75

2 local fresh eggs over med, corned beef hash, bacon, Vermont pepper jack cheese, green monster sauce on multi grain toast.

+Breakfast Sides+

Egg

$1.25

Ham

$4.25

Bacon

$4.25

Sausage

$4.25

2 sausage patties.

Corned Beef Hash

$5.45

Our house made Hash.

Side of Home Fries

Side of Home Fries

$3.65

house made seasoned grilled homefries

Potato Pancakes (2)

Potato Pancakes (2)

$4.50

2 house made potato pancakes with side of sour cream.

potato pancake (1)

$2.75
loaded potato pancakes (1)

loaded potato pancakes (1)

$5.50

2 house made potato pancakes loaded with bacon and cheddar cheese, side of sour cream

Crab stuff potato pancakes (2)

$11.99

crab potato cake (1)

$5.99

Green monster sauce

$1.65

Creamy cilantro jalapeno ranch sauce made in house.

2oz. Cream cheese

$1.60

English muffin

$2.95

Croissant

$3.99

Baked in house flaky croissants.

Muti grain

$1.99

White

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$1.60

6oz. Cream cheese

$3.95

Hollandaise sauce 2.oz

$1.60

1.oz Hot honey

$1.60

English toasting bread

$2.95

Lunch Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Slices Virginia baked ham and choice os cheeses.

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made Thousand island dressing.

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$10.99

Thinly sliced turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, provolone, mayo, on toasted multi grain bread.

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, on a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Grilled chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, ranch dressing on a brioche roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.99

Classic Burger

$8.25

Angus beef patty lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo on a brioche roll

Steak Bomb

$8.75

Paninis

All Paninis are grilled and pressed to a golden brown on Ciabatta bread.

Ultimate Grill Cheese

$11.00

American cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, mayo.

Caprese

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby spinach, pesto spread, drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Virginia baked ham, thinly sliced turkey, baby spinach, swiss cheese with honey mustard spread.

Italian

$11.00

Ham, genoa salami, baby spinach, tomatoes, provolone cheese, hot pepper relish aioli.

Turkey Avocado Green monster melt

$11.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, baby spinach, avocado, tomatoes, drizzled with our green monster sauce.

Ham & Cheese melt

$11.00

Virginia baked ham, swiss cheese, baby spinach, tomatoes and a honey mustard spread.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

soup

$5.55

Open Face Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Multi grain toast with smashed avocado drizzled with olive oil.

Loaded Avocado Toast

$6.70

Smashed avocado, tomatoes, bacon, egg your way on multi or white toast.

Funky Monkey

$5.75

Monster Mash

$5.75

Smashed avocado, baby spinach, tomatoes, jalapeños, drizzled with green monster sauce. on white or multigrain toast.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Keeping it locally sourced since 2007 with Drinks, Pastries, Breakfasts and Lunches.

Website

Location

23 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH 03842

Directions

