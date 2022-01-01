A map showing the location of Coffee Cafe 926 Chester PikeView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Coffee Cafe 926 Chester Pike

review star

No reviews yet

926 Chester Pike

Sharon Hill, PA 19076

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Style With Meat and Toast

$8.59

Eggs Benedict

$8.50

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.79

One Egg \ Homefries

$4.75

X- Egg

$1.25

Omelettes

American Florentine

$8.49

Asparagus Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Bacon Omelette

$8.09

Big House Meat Lovers Omelette

$10.49

Broccoli Omelette

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.59

Cheese Omelette

$7.89

Cheese Steak Omelette

$10.29

Creamed Chipped Beef Omelette

$9.29

Greek Omelette

$10.29

Ham Omelette

$8.69

Irish Omelette

$10.29

Mushroom Omelette

$8.29

Plain Omelette

$6.89

Ragin Cajun Omelette

$9.69

Sausage Omelette

$8.09

Scrapple Omelette

$8.69

South Western Chicken Omelette

$9.29

Spanish Omelette

$8.49

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$8.89

Spinach Omelette

$7.69

Tomato Omelette

$7.69

Turkey Bacon Omelette

$9.69

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$9.69

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.29

Western Omelette

$8.59

Health Omelette

$9.69

Swiss Cheese Omelette

$8.29

Griddle

Full Pancakes

$6.29

Short Cakes

$4.89

Fruit Pancakes

$7.95

Banana Walnut Hotcakes

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Hotcakes Short Stack

$6.00

No More

Pumpkin Hotcakes

$7.29

Short Stack Pumpkin Hotcakes

$6.29

Chunky Monkey

$7.49

Pancake Special

$10.00

1 Pancake

$2.75

Granola Raisin Pancakes

$6.49

One Kid Pancake/ W Meat

$5.29

French Toast

$6.49

Short French Toast

$5.49

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$6.99

Banana Nut

$7.00

One French Toast

$3.00

French Toast Filler

$10.00

Plain Waffle

$5.89

Red White and Blue Waffle

$8.89

Chicken and Waffles

$9.69

Waffle Special

$10.00

Banana Nut

$8.00

Classic Breakfast Specials

Chipped Beef on Toast with Homefries

$8.99

Chef Special Creamed Chipped Beef

$10.89

Ham Steak and Eggs

$14.99

Green Eggs and Ham

$9.49

Pigs in a Blanket

$6.89

Grand Slam Special

$9.49

The Ultimate

$9.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich on Toast

$7.89

Breakfast Sandwich on Kaiser

$7.89

Breakfast Sandwich on Long Roll

$8.89

Breakfast Sandwich on Muffin

$7.89

Breakfast Sandwich on Croissant

$7.89

Chef's Power Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich On Bagel

$7.89

Siciliano Wrap

$8.29

Egg N Chz Sandwich

$5.29

Breakfast Wraps

Berlin Morning Wrap

$7.29

Fajita Breakfast Wrap

$6.49

Siciliano Breakfast Wrap

$8.29

Build You Own Wrap

$5.29

Club Breakfast

#1 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#2 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#3 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#4 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#5 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#6 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#7 Club Breakfast

$9.69

#8 Club Breakfast

$9.69

Breakfast Extras

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Pickels

Side Homefries

$2.99

Side Bacon

$4.25

Side Sausage

$4.25

Side Turkey Sausage (patties)

$4.25

Side Ham

$3.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Side Scrapple

$3.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.25

Hot Sausage

$4.25

Grits With Cheese

$3.75

Beef Bacon

$5.25

Side Grits

$3.00

One egg

$1.75

Side English Muffin

$2.25

Side White Toast

$1.35

Side Wheat Toast

$1.35

Side Rye Toast

$1.35

Side Bagel

$2.00

Side Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.99

Side Sticky Bun

$2.45

Side Corn Muffin

$1.75

Side Blueberry Muffin

$1.75

Side Fruit Cup

$3.25

Side Oatmeal Cup

$2.75

Side Oatmeal Bowl

$3.00

Add Walnuts

$1.35

Sub_egg Whites

$1.75

Side Chipbeef

$3.75

Mayo

Ketchup

Beef Scrapple

$3.45

Italian Sweet

Italian sweet

$3.25

Lunch Specials

Barnyard

$8.50

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Turkey Melt

$8.50

Chicken Breast Melt

$8.49

Hoagies

Turkey

$7.50

Ham

$7.25

Ham and Cheese

$7.50

Roast Beef

$7.50

Tuna

$7.25

Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Salad

$7.49

Burgers

Pizza Burger

$9.49

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.49

Lou's Special Cheese Burger

$7.95

Big Guy Burger

$10.49

Sharon Hill Burger

$7.95

Coffee Cafe Burger

$9.89

Classic Burger

$7.25

Patty Melt

$9.89

Philly Burger

$9.89

Breakfest Burger

$9.89

Wisconsin Burger

$9.89

Calfornia Burger

$9.49

Neapolitan Burger

$9.89

Circle M Burger

$9.89

Lunch Entrees

Hot Turkey

$8.25

Hot Roast Beef

$8.25

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Spaghetti

$7.25

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$10.99

Shrimp in the Basket

$8.50

Chicken Italiano

$9.89

Wings

$0.25

Hot Wings

$0.25

Mild Wings

Mild Wings

$0.25

On the Lighter Side

Cesar Salad

$5.25

Chef Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.25

Chicken Tenders and French Fries

$7.75

Salad Platter

$8.00

Fajita Wraps

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$7.75

Steak Fajita Wrap

$7.75

Tuna Fajita Wrap

$7.50

Sausage Fajita Wrap

$8.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries Side

$3.25

Cole Slaw Side

$1.75

Onion Rings Side

$3.50

Cheese Fries Side

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks Side (6)

$5.00

Mashed Potato Side

$3.25

French Fries w/ Gravy Side

$3.25

Apple Sauce Side

$1.75

Soups

Cup

$2.49

Bowl

$3.79

Bowel Chili

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$8.49

Beef Bacon BLT

$8.49

Egg Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$7.49

Tuna Salad

$8.89

Ham

$5.25

Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Turkey

$6.25

Roast Beef

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

BLT

$7.49

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.25

Meatball Sub

$7.49

Meatball With Cheese

$8.49

BLT Long Roll

$8.25

Newyork Reuben

$11.69

Specialty Sandwiches

Reuben

$7.00

Corned Beef Special

$7.00

Club

$10.29

Turkey And Bacon Club

$10.29

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.75

Italian Sausage

$6.95

Meatball

$6.50

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.50

Cheese Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.50

Patty Melt

$9.89

Steaks

Plain Steak

$8.89

Cheese Steak

$9.49

Chicken Steak (no chz)

$8.49

Pizza Steak

$9.49

Pizza Chicken Steak

$8.49

Appetizers

Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$7.49

Juice

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Tomato Juice

Pineapple Juice

Bottle Water

$1.25

Cran Grape

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$1.87

Hot Tea

$1.87

Sm Coffee

$1.87

Lg Coffee To Go

$2.00

Sm Coffee To Go

$1.87

Hot Chocolate and Milk

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Whole Milk

2% Milk

1% Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.60

Bottle Juice

$2.75

Discount Soda

Discounted Bottles

$1.25

Special

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$4.29

Kids French Toast

$4.29

Kids Egg With Meat

$4.89

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$5.29

Kids Flavor Pancake

$4.99

CHILI

Chili

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

926 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, PA 19076

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

