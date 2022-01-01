Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Coffee Camper Company

219 Reviews

$$

101 N Broad St

Monroe, GA 30655

Popular Items

Micah Bear
Gluten Free Muffin
Snowbird Pineapple

Traditionals

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Flat White 5oz (Full Moon)

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Coffees / Lattes

Pour Over

$3.74+

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Micah Bear

$4.75+

Polar Bear

$4.50+

Black Bear

$4.50+

Honey Bear

$4.50+

Pink Polar Bear

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$3.27+

Cafe au Lait

$3.04+

Espresso-Less Drinks

Smoothies

$6.07

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Iced Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Matcha

$4.75+

Rishi Teas

$3.00+

London Fog Latte

$3.75+

Summer Menu

Horchata Cold Brew

$4.50+

Craft Lemonades

$3.00+

Mocktails

$4.00

Spring Menu

Honey Lavender

$4.75+

Blue Matcha

$5.00+

Hippi Chai

$5.00+

Figment Kombucha

Blueberry Lavender

$4.50

Orange Blossom

$4.50

Snowbird Pineapple

$4.50

Tea Time

London Fog Latte

$3.75+

Rishi Teas

$3.00+

Extras

Refill Coffee

$0.93

Baby-ccino

$0.75

Espresso Shot

$0.93

XSyrup (Pump)

$0.50

XSauce (Pump)

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Side of Fruit

$1.50

Fruit/Limes For Fancy Water

$1.50

Toast & Bagels

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.50

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Berry Nutella Toast

$6.50

Smokey Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Pastries / Cookies

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Cookies

$2.95+

Banana Bread

$3.50

Bacon Cheddar Biscuits

$4.00

Merch & Retail Coffee

Happy Camper Box (96oz brewed coffee)

$19.99

Cold Brew Growlers

$24.99

Growlers Refill

$13.99

Retail Coffee

Coffee Camper Sticker

$2.00

CC Sweatshirt

$39.99

Coffee Camper T-shirts

$25.00

Micah Bear Pins

$4.00

5 lb bag

$50.00

CC Hats

$28.00

Tumblr

$25.00

Beyond Cashews

Coffee Diner Mugs

$13.08

CC Beanies

$28.00

Onyx Chocolates

$9.97

Good Citizen Merch

Soft Drinks/Milk

Apple/Orange Juice Bottles

$2.34

Bottled Water

$1.87

Gallon Milk

$5.61

Glass Bottled Sodas

$2.34

Pint of Milk

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Winter Menu

Minty Bears

$4.44+

Jolly Nog

$4.74+

Winter Cider

$4.21+

Holiday Tea

$3.55+

Fall Menu

Autumn Spice

$4.44+

Cardamom Latte

$4.21+

Fall Cider

$3.97+

Fizzy Cider Brew

$5.14
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Gallery
Coffee Camper Company image

Map
