Coffee Corner

103 W College Street

Enterprise, AL 36330

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Flat White
Chai Latte

Cafe

House Blend

$1.75

Our house blend, freshly brewed

Southern Pecan Brewed Coffee

$1.75Out of stock

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$2.50

Our house blend, cold brewed and filtered

Flat White

Flat White

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk and micro foam

Latte

Latte

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

Espresso with chocolate and steamed milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Rich Ghirardelli ground cocoa with steamed milk

Keto Hot Chocolate

$5.00

100% organic raw cacao in heavy cream.

Babyccino

$2.00

Foamed milk -- add your choice of flavored syrup. This is "kids' coffee" so little ones can feel grown-up and enjoy a fancy drink like Mom or Dad!

2-cup French Press

2-cup French Press

$3.00

Enjoy a second cuppa while you sit and enjoy our cozy cafe atmosphere!

4-cup French Press

4-cup French Press

$6.00

Share coffee with a friend and stay a while!

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

A single shot of our fresh-ground house espresso

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Double shot of our fresh-ground house espresso

Americano

Americano

$2.50

Our house espresso topped with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

House espresso with steamed milk and foam

Double Cappuccino (LG)

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

Small amount of steamed milk with a shot of our fresh-ground house espresso

The Viking

$4.00

This cappuccino is a warm slap on the back. Two shots of espresso with heavy cream and hazelnut syrup.

The Berserker

$5.50

The Viking's older brother! FOUR shots of espresso with heavy cream and a dash of hazelnut.

Tea

Black Tea

Black Tea

$1.50

Loose leaf black tea

Green Tea

Green Tea

$1.50

Loose leaf green tea

Decaf Tea

Decaf Tea

$1.50
Teapot

Teapot

$4.00

Loose leaf tea in a teapot

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.75

Spiced black tea with steamed milk

Decaf Chai Latte

$3.75

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Rich Ghirardelli hot cocoa whipped with ice for a smooth, cool drink experience. Add a flavored syrup to create your own unique frozen drink!

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Ghirardelli dark chocolate mocha with a hint of Columbian coffee. Add an extra shot for a stronger coffee kick. Choose a flavored syrup to craft something unique (we love a salted caramel mocha!).

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Frozen Chai Latte

$4.50+

Frozen Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Pastry

Stroopwaffel

Stroopwaffel

$1.50

The classic Dutch treat: a caramel-filled mini waffle that pairs perfectly with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate!

Downtown Donuts reg Glaze

Downtown Donuts reg Glaze

$1.25

Ham and Cheddar Scone

$3.95Out of stock
Downtown Donuts Assorted

Downtown Donuts Assorted

$1.95Out of stock
Coffee and Donut Special

Coffee and Donut Special

$2.75

Enjoy a cup of our house blend with a glazed donut from Downtown Donuts!

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Rich, moist, chocolate goodness from Black Cat Bakery!

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.50Out of stock

Rich and delicious with chunks of apples in heavenly pastry!

Bacon maple donut

$2.95Out of stock
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.95Out of stock
Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

Freshly baked by Black Cat with delicious berries and a hint of a streusel flavor!

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Fresh baked and so delicious!

Cinnamon Crumble Danish

Cinnamon Crumble Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Imagine a cinnamon roll went to Denmark and got married and had a child. This is what you get, and it is goooood!

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50Out of stock

You know it's as rich and delicious as it looks!

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.95Out of stock

The warm, rich, nutty flavor we all love--fresh from Black Cat Bakery!

Cinnamon shortbread cookie

$2.25

To-Go Beverages

Water

$0.25

Bottled water

$1.00

Merch

Coffee Corner Sticker

Coffee Corner Sticker

$1.00

Our logo on a vinyl sticker, waterproof and perfect form bumpers, laptops, water bottles and more!

Men's Tee Shirt

Men's Tee Shirt

$18.00

Women's Tee Shirt

$18.00

Child's Tee Shirt

$15.00
Tumbler

Tumbler

$25.00

Our travel tumbler is great to take your favorite hot or cold drinks on the road! Available in bright red, navy, maroon, or sky blue (black currently unavailable).

Stoneware Mug

Stoneware Mug

$24.00

Our beautiful stoneware mugs are made at All About Art, and each one is unique. The medium holds 12 ounces; the large holds 16.

Teacup Candle w/Saucer

Teacup Candle w/Saucer

$15.00Out of stock

Cute vintage teacup with saucer, containing a candle that burns completely away, leaving you with a beautiful keepsake. These make wonderful gifts!

Teacup Candle w/o Saucer

Teacup Candle w/o Saucer

$12.00

Whole Bean or Ground Coffee

Light Roast Colombian Coffee Beans 12oz

Light Roast Colombian Coffee Beans 12oz

$14.00

Our own house blend, featuring a mellow, smooth taste. We are happy to grind the beans for you when you purchase.

Our House Espresso Whole Bean 12oz

Our House Espresso Whole Bean 12oz

$14.00

Colombian espresso with a rich, bold flavor, roasted to perfection. We are happy to grind it for you in-house if you like.

Early Risers Club

Join the club and choose either a stoneware mug or travel tumbler. When you reuse it, you get 20% off your drink order! We make all our mugs at All About Art, so each one is unique. Feel free to request a favorite color! Our medium holds 12 ounces, while the large holds 16.
Early Risers Club

Early Risers Club

$65.00

Join the club and choose either a stoneware mug or travel tumbler. When you reuse it, you get 20% off your drink order! We make all our mugs at All About Art, so each one is unique. Feel free to request a favorite color! Our medium holds 12 ounces, while the large holds 16.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Enterprise's coffee and tea bar on the corner of College and Main! Pastries baked fresh daily, and Colombian beans roasted in Headland to our specifications. Come taste a little slice of café life!

Website

Location

103 W College Street, Enterprise, AL 36330

Directions

