Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Popular Items

Everything
Ranch Breakfast
Country Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast Combos

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$18.95

6 OZ Sirloin, Two Large Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, and Jelly. With 12 OZ Sirloin $15.90

Ranch Breakfast

$10.95

Your choice of Bacon, Sausage (link or patty), or Ham, Two Large Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, and Jelly.

Meat, eggs, and toast

$8.95

Your choice of Bacon, Sausage (link or patty), or Ham.

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Served with Whipped Butter and Syrup.

Three Buttermilk Pancakes With Meat

$9.95

Served with Whipped Butter, Syrup, and your choice of meat.

Two Large Eggs

$5.95

Served with Toast and Jelly. Add Hashbrowns for $1.90 extra.

French Toast

$3.95+

Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

$8.50
Cajun Breakfast

Cajun Breakfast

$12.95

Two Eggs cooked any style, onions, green peppers and mushrooms served on hashbrowns, topped with Cheddar cheese, hollandaise sauce and cajun Spice

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.95

two poached eggs with ham, served on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns

Roast Beef Eggs Benedict

Roast Beef Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Slow Roasted Beef, Poached eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on top of English Muffin, served with Hashbrowns

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$14.95

Pork Chop And Eggs (Deep Copy)

$12.95+

6 OZ Pork Chop, Two Large Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, and Jelly. With Two Pork Chops $15.90

Randolph Ave Specialties

Classic Belgian Waffle

$7.95
Strawberries & Cream Belgian Waffle

Strawberries & Cream Belgian Waffle

$10.95

Peaches & Cream Belgian Waffle

$10.95
Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$10.95

A Belgian waffled topped with cinnamon, sugar, a sweetened glaze and whipped Cream. Tastes just like a mini donut!

Medley Waffle

$10.95

Classic Belgian Waffle topped with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and cream.

Southern Chicken & Waffles

Southern Chicken & Waffles

$13.95
Country Biscuits & Gravy

Country Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95
Hangover Sandwich

Hangover Sandwich

$13.95
Coffee Cup Poutine

Coffee Cup Poutine

$10.50

Make it breakfast by adding an egg on top and topping with sausage gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

A giant Flour Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon. sausage, ham and cheddar cheese, smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns

Chili Biscuits

$14.25

Two cheddar biscuits topped with our housemade chili. cheddar cheese and Two eggs cooked any style served with hash browns

Breakfast Sandwiches

Meat Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato And Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Omelettes

Cheese

$10.95
Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$14.50

Served with Hashbrowns and Toast

Denver

$13.50
Everything

Everything

$15.95

Served with Hashbrowns and Toast

Greek

$14.50

Meat And Cheese

$13.50
Mushroom And Cheese

Mushroom And Cheese

$12.50

Served with Hashbrowns and Toast

Turkey And Swiss

Turkey And Swiss

$14.50

Served with Hashbrowns and Toast

Veggie

$12.50

Famous Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite

$10.95

Half Hot Turkey Sandwich • A Coffee Cup Favorite

$9.95
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Slow Roasted Beef served on two slices of bread with mashed potatoes. topped with gravy

Half Hot Beef

$11.95

Burgers

Deluxe

$10.95

Texas Melt

$11.95

Mother Clucker

$13.95

El Diablo

$13.95

The Canadian

$14.50

My Big Fat Greek Burger

$13.95

Quarter or Half pound of choice ground beef topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, house made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions.

Everything But the Cow

$10.50

100% plant based burger that tastes like beef. Served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Classic Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Gyro Melt

$10.95

BLT

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Fried Ham

$10.50

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$10.50

Reuben

$10.95

Club House

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$10.95

Fish

$12.95

Dinners

Steak

$20.95

Hamburger Platter

$13.25

Beef Liver

$13.95

Pork Chops

Grilled Chicken Filet

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$12.95

Cod Filet

$14.50

Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

Kids Menu

Ranch Jr.

$7.50

Kids Waffle Whipped Cream

$6.50

Mickey Cake

$6.25

Eggs and Toast

$3.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Hamburger

$6.25

Side Orders

Hashbrown

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Onion Rings

$7.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Potato Salad

$4.50

Toast

$2.95

English Muffin

$2.95

One Pancake

$3.95

Ham

$4.95

Bacon

$4.95

Sausage links

$4.95

Sausage patty

$4.50

2 Large Eggs

$3.95

1 Large Eggs

$1.80

Onion Bialy

$3.95

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.50

Cheese Curds With Ranch

$8.50

Jalapeños and Onion

$1.90

Oatmeal

$3.70

Oatmeal and toast

$4.95

Two dry biscuits

$6.95

10oz Steak

$17.00

6oz Chop

$9.95

6oz Chicken breast

$8.50

Side Gyro meat

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Bowl Homemade Chili

$5.95

Bowl Homemade Soup Du Jour

$5.95

Cup Homemade Chili

$3.95

Cup Homemade Soup Du Jour

$3.95

Quart Of Soup To Go Homemade Soup Du Jour

$9.95

Combination Salad

$11.50

Dinner Salad

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Appetizers

Basket of fries

$4.50

Beer battered onion rings

$7.95

Cheese Curds with Ranch

$8.50

Hot wings (12 piece)

$13.95

Mild Wings ( 12 piece)

$13.95

Desserts

Pie

$3.95

Pie And Ice Cream

$4.95

Sundae

$4.95

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Shakes

$5.95

Giant Cookie

$2.50

Triple Chocolate cake

$5.95

New York style cheesecake

$5.95

Giant muffin

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Sour cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Hollandaise side

$1.75

Turkey gravy side

$2.50

Quart gravy

$7.95

Country gravy side

$2.50

Diablo sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Two Percent Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.95

kids juice

$2.75

kids milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Classic family diner, serving homemade foods with generous portions.

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55105

