Coffee & Eggs

285 Reviews

$

2549 Mount Victor Ln #1

Bowling Green, KY 42103

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Americano

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$3.99

Mocha

$4.45

Raspberry Mocha

$4.45

White Mocha

$4.75

Mt. Victor Cold Brew

$3.99

ICED THAI COFFEE

$4.45

Matcha Latte

$4.49

TURTLE LATTE

$4.99

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.49

Fraps

Caramel Frap

$5.45

Mocha Frap

$5.45

VANILLA FRAP

$5.45

White Mocha Frap

$5.45

DIRTY HIPPIE

$5.50

Caramel Apple Frap

$5.99

Turtle Frap

$5.50

PB&J Frap

$5.45

Peanut Butter Cup Frap

$5.45

Tea

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Matcha Green

$3.00

Blue Berry Hibiscus

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Black Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Peach Blossom

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Other Beverages

Water Cup

$0.99

Aquafina

$1.49

Smart Water

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.59

MILK

$1.98

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Coke

$1.98

Diet Coke

$1.98

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

Ale8-1

$1.98

Ale8-1 Cherry

$1.98

V8

$1.98

BOWLS

Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Veggie Bowl

$5.99

Smoked Brisket Bowl

$7.49

Ham Bowl

$6.99

Steak Bowl

$7.49

PLATES

2 Eggs & Croissant Plate

$4.99

Steak & Eggs Plate

$7.99

Brisket & Eggs Plate

$7.99

Veggie & Eggs Plate

$5.99

Mediterranean Shirred Eggs

$5.99

SANDWICH

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Sunrise Panini

$8.94

BLT Croissant

$7.97

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.97

Pominto Cheese Croissant

$7.79

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.79

SIDES

German Potato Salad

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$2.50

House Made Chips

$1.93

2 Slices Bacon

$2.95

Seasonal Fruit

$2.50

Toast & Jelly

$1.99

Scrambled Eggs (2) Side

$2.99

SAUSAGE

$2.00

COUNTRY HAM

$4.00

PASTRY CASE

C&E Frittata Muffins

4 C&E Frittata Muffins

$5.00

FRITTATA MUFFIN PLATE

$6.95

Butter Croissant Large

$2.99

Multigrain Croissant Large

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.97

Muffins

$2.49

4 Muffins

$8.00

French Toast

$3.50

Cookie

$1.79

Brownie

$2.99

Danish

$2.49

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

SPECIAL ORDER

GRITS

$20.00

Retail

Coffee 16oz Tumbler

$14.95

Coffee Mug

$14.95

T-Shirts

$14.95

Hats

$10.00

Coffee Beans 1lb

$12.95

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2549 Mount Victor Ln #1, Bowling Green, KY 42103

