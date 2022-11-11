Coffee Exchange

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Beans

Brazil - Dutra Natural - Vienna Roast

Brazil - Dutra Natural - Vienna Roast

$18.50

Flavor Notes: Roasted Hazelnut, Smokey, Milky Body, Caramel

Colombia - Fondo Paez - American Roast

Colombia - Fondo Paez - American Roast

$19.50

Flavor Notes: Green Apple, Dark Caramel

Congo - Lake Kivu - American Roast

Congo - Lake Kivu - American Roast

$19.00

Flavor Notes: Garden Peas, Chocolate, White Grape

Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - Full City Roast

Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - Full City Roast

$19.50

Flavor Notes: Floral, Lemon, Tea-like Body

Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - French Roast

Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - French Roast

$19.50

Flavor Notes: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sharp Lingering Finish

Guatemala - Chajul - American Roast

Guatemala - Chajul - American Roast

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Lemon, Red Fruit, Vanilla

Guatemala - Chajul - French Roast

Guatemala - Chajul - French Roast

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Brown Sugar

Honduras - Comsa - Full City

Honduras - Comsa - Full City

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Milk Chocolate, Malt, Hint of Citrus

Honduras - Comsa - French Roast

Honduras - Comsa - French Roast

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper, Round Body

Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast

Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper

Laos - Bolaven Plateau - Vienna Roast

Laos - Bolaven Plateau - Vienna Roast

$19.00

Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Nuts, Tabacco

Peru - Pangoa - French Roast

Peru - Pangoa - French Roast

$18.00

Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth

Sumatra - Gayo Mountain - Full City Roast

Sumatra - Gayo Mountain - Full City Roast

$19.00

Flavor Notes: Berry, Chocolate, Earthy

Sumatra - Gayo Mountain - French Roast

Sumatra - Gayo Mountain - French Roast

$19.00

Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Black Cherry, Red Zinfandel, Earthy

Blackstone River Blend

Blackstone River Blend

$18.50

Dark Blend

Breakfast Blend

Breakfast Blend

$18.50

Medium Blend

Coffee Exchange Cold Brew Blend

Coffee Exchange Cold Brew Blend

$18.50

Light Blend

Coffee Exchange Espresso Blend

Coffee Exchange Espresso Blend

$19.00

Dark Blend

Full House Blend

Full House Blend

$19.00

Dark Blend

Kid from Brooklyn Blend

Kid from Brooklyn Blend

$19.00

Light Blend

Kind of Blue Blend

Kind of Blue Blend

$19.00

Light Blend

Mel's Private Stock Decaffeinated Blend

Mel's Private Stock Decaffeinated Blend

$19.50

Light Blend

Mocha Java Blend

Mocha Java Blend

$18.50

Light Blend

Narragansett Blend

Narragansett Blend

$18.50

Medium Blend

San Francisco Bay Blend

San Francisco Bay Blend

$19.00

Dark Blend

Santa Fe Blend

Santa Fe Blend

$18.50

Dark Blend

Tikal Blend

Tikal Blend

$18.50

Medium Blend

Wickenden Street Blend

Wickenden Street Blend

$18.00

Medium Blend

Honduras - Comsa - DECAFFEINATED - American Roast

$20.00

Honduras - Comsa - DECAFFEINATED - French Roast

$20.00
Sumatra - DECAFFEINATED - Full City Roast

Sumatra - DECAFFEINATED - Full City Roast

$22.00

Flavor Notes: Round Full Body, Bright, Fruity

Sumatra - DECAFFEINATED - French Roast

Sumatra - DECAFFEINATED - French Roast

$22.00

Flavor Notes: Earthy, Full-Bodied, Syrupy, Fruity

Ethiopia - Sidamo - Natural Process - American Roast - LIMITED OFFERING

Ethiopia - Sidamo - Natural Process - American Roast - LIMITED OFFERING

$20.00

Flavor Notes: Blueberry, Chocolate, Creamy Body

Honduras - Oscar Omar Alonzo - Washed Microlot - American Roast - LIMITED OFFERING

Honduras - Oscar Omar Alonzo - Washed Microlot - American Roast - LIMITED OFFERING

$20.00

Dried Thyme, Candied Lemon, Chocolate

Nicaragua - Las Diosas - American Roast - LIMTED OFFERING

Nicaragua - Las Diosas - American Roast - LIMTED OFFERING

$20.00

Flavor Notes: ﻿﻿Peach, Cocoa, Winey

Merchandise

CX Classic Tee

CX Classic Tee

$20.00+
CX Classic Mug, Black

CX Classic Mug, Black

$5.95

CX 12oz Mug, B&W

$5.95
CX Nissan Thermos

CX Nissan Thermos

$35.00Out of stock
CX Shot Cup

CX Shot Cup

$3.00Out of stock
CX Growler 1/2 gallon

CX Growler 1/2 gallon

$10.00Out of stock
I Heart Coffee Farmers Mug, Green

I Heart Coffee Farmers Mug, Green

$15.00
I Heart Coffee Farmers Mug, Black

I Heart Coffee Farmers Mug, Black

$12.00
I Heart Coffee Farmers T-Shirt

I Heart Coffee Farmers T-Shirt

$20.00+
I Heart Coffee Farmers Hoodie

I Heart Coffee Farmers Hoodie

$45.00+
Handwoven Guatemalan Mask

Handwoven Guatemalan Mask

$10.00

100% Cotton Face Mask Asociacion Chajulense De Mujeres Handwoven products made by Ixil women in the coffee growing region of San Gasbar Chajul, Guatemala

Chemex Classic 3 Cup

Chemex Classic 3 Cup

$36.00
Chemex Glass Handle 3 Cup

Chemex Glass Handle 3 Cup

$36.00Out of stock

Chemex HANDBLOWN 3 Cup

$72.00Out of stock
Chemex Classic 6 Cup

Chemex Classic 6 Cup

$42.00
Chemex Classic 8 Cup

Chemex Classic 8 Cup

$44.00
Chemex Classic 10 Cup

Chemex Classic 10 Cup

$45.00
Espro Bloom

Espro Bloom

$34.00
Hario V60 Plastic 01

Hario V60 Plastic 01

$6.00Out of stock
Hario V60 Ceramic white

Hario V60 Ceramic white

$25.00
Hario V60 Ceramic red

Hario V60 Ceramic red

$32.00
Melitta Porcelain w/Carafe

Melitta Porcelain w/Carafe

$44.00
AeroPress

AeroPress

$30.00
AeroPress Go

AeroPress Go

$32.00
Espro Cold Brew

Espro Cold Brew

$90.00
Espro P5

Espro P5

$65.00
Espro P6

Espro P6

$95.00
Espro P7 32oz

Espro P7 32oz

$125.00
Espro Travel Press

Espro Travel Press

$40.00
Hario Cold Water

Hario Cold Water

$260.00Out of stock
Hario Syphon

Hario Syphon

$95.00
Toddy Cold Brew

Toddy Cold Brew

$37.00
Bellman Capuccino

Bellman Capuccino

$120.00
Ilsa Espresso 3 cup

Ilsa Espresso 3 cup

$60.00Out of stock
Ilsa Espresso 6 cup

Ilsa Espresso 6 cup

$80.00Out of stock
Ilsa Espresso 10 cup

Ilsa Espresso 10 cup

$100.00
Primula Espresso 3 cup

Primula Espresso 3 cup

$16.00
Primula Espresso 6 cup

Primula Espresso 6 cup

$20.00Out of stock
Primula Espresso 9 cup

Primula Espresso 9 cup

$27.00
Primula Espresso 12 cup

Primula Espresso 12 cup

$35.00Out of stock
Capresso MG900

Capresso MG900

$110.00
Capresso SG300

Capresso SG300

$100.00Out of stock
Capresso ST300

Capresso ST300

$120.00Out of stock
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG, Polished Silver

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG, Polished Silver

$325.00

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select, Polished Silver

$349.00
Technivorm Moccamaster KBT, Polished Silver

Technivorm Moccamaster KBT, Polished Silver

$300.00
Technivorm Moccamaster Cup One, Polished Silver

Technivorm Moccamaster Cup One, Polished Silver

$250.00
AeroPress Filters

AeroPress Filters

$3.50
Chemex Pre-Folded Square - Natural Filters

Chemex Pre-Folded Square - Natural Filters

$9.50

FSU-100

Chemex Pre-Folded Square Filters

Chemex Pre-Folded Square Filters

$9.50

FS-100

Chemex Pre-Folded Circle Filters

Chemex Pre-Folded Circle Filters

$9.50

FC-100

Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Natural Filters

Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Natural Filters

$9.50

FP-2N

Espro Bloom Filters

Espro Bloom Filters

$11.00
Espro Cold Brew Filters

Espro Cold Brew Filters

$19.95
Hario V60 Bleached Filters #2

Hario V60 Bleached Filters #2

$7.50
Hario V60 Unbleached Filters #2

Hario V60 Unbleached Filters #2

$7.50
Melitta #1 Natural Brown Filters

Melitta #1 Natural Brown Filters

$1.95
Melitta #2 Bamboo Filters

Melitta #2 Bamboo Filters

$4.95
Melitta #4 Bamboo Filters

Melitta #4 Bamboo Filters

$4.95
Toddy Filters

Toddy Filters

$3.75
Capresso Grind Select

Capresso Grind Select

$70.00Out of stock
Capresso Infinity Electric Burr Grinder

Capresso Infinity Electric Burr Grinder

$100.00Out of stock
Capresso Infinity Plus Electric Burr Grinder

Capresso Infinity Plus Electric Burr Grinder

$160.00Out of stock
Hario Canister Hand Grinder

Hario Canister Hand Grinder

$65.00
Hario Mini Slim Hand Grinder

Hario Mini Slim Hand Grinder

$40.00
Hario Skerton Hand Grinder

Hario Skerton Hand Grinder

$50.00
La Pavoni Electric Mill Grinder

La Pavoni Electric Mill Grinder

$26.00
Airscape Storage

Airscape Storage

$27.50

Airtight Coffee Bean Canister

Chemex Cleaning Solution

Chemex Cleaning Solution

$4.00
Chemex Glass Top

Chemex Glass Top

$7.50
Hario Kettle electric

Hario Kettle electric

$90.00
Hario Kettle stove top

Hario Kettle stove top

$67.00
Hario Coffee Scale

Hario Coffee Scale

$67.00
Tea Infuser Spoon

Tea Infuser Spoon

$2.50
Versi Coffee Scale

Versi Coffee Scale

$67.00
