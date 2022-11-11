Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Coffee Exchange
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please allow 30 minutes for the preparation of your order.
Location
207 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
No Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Providence
More near Providence