Coffee Express Port Clinton

Popular Items

Med. 16oz Cold Brew
20 oz large Specialty/Board Specials
Lrg. 20oz Latte

Breakfast Specialties

Early Riser

$6.95

A light and fluffy egg sandwich served with slices of honey cured ham, sausage or bacon and melted cheese served on your choice of bagel, toast, or croissant.

Chicken Piggy Thru The Garden

$7.95

The same as an Early Riser but topped with tomato and onion

A.M.P.C.A.S.A.P.

$5.50

An open faced toasted bagel with cream cheese, tomato, and sliced onion

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

A toasted bagel with fresh cream cheese, butter, or jelly

Quiche Slice

$8.95

Whole Quiche

$23.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Lunch Sandwiches

West Sister Roast Beef

$10.75

Thiny sliced roast beef topped with swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato and spicy horseradish sauce. Served on rye bread.

Chicken Salad Crossaint

$10.75

A light and tasty blend of 100% white meat chicken and special seasonings served on croissant with fresh lettuce.

California Club

$11.00

Toasted whole wheat bagel with turkey, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, and bacon.

B.L.T.

$11.00

Thick and Crispy slices of bacon with fresh lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted croissant with mayo.

Cuban

$12.00

Toasted Ciabatta, warm chicken, parmesan, apple and pesto.

Turkey Bacon Bagel

$11.00

Toasted Everything bagel with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch-cucumber dressing.

Redskin Club

$12.00

Toasted Baguette piled high with loads of ham, salami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Topped with Italian dressing and banana peppers.

Tuna Salad

$10.75

Coffee Express Tuna mixed up with our special spices, served on a whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Veg E Pita

$10.50

A pita filled with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives and cucumber dressing.

Helen's Hummus

$10.75

Pita, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, banana peppers.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Our creamy egg salad served on wheat bread with crisp lettuce.

The Hipster

$11.00

Smoked pork shoulder, nappa cabbage, fig spread, pepper jack cheese on a baguette.

Egg Salad BLT

$11.00

Toasted wheat topped with egg salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat.

Reuben

$11.00

Rye toast topped with warm corn beef, saurkraut, and swiss, with a side of russian dressing.

Roast Beef Gyro

$10.75

Warmed Pita topped with warm roast beef, onion, tomato and tzatziki.

Coffee Express Club

$12.00

3 pieces of wheat toast, ham, cheddar cheese, turkey, pepper jack, tomato and lettuce on each layer. Topped with mayo.

Mrs. Crunchy

$10.75

Toasted ciabatta, warm chicken, parmesan, apple, and pesto.

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.75

Toasted Ciabatta, warm chicken, pineapple, pepper jack and teriyaki.

Lindsay

$11.00

Rye toast, heated corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, with a side of russian dressing.

Chicken Club

$11.00

Toasted Ciabatta, heated chicken, bacon, cheddar, swiss, tomato and ranch.

Coffee Express Club

$12.00

3 Pieces of wheat toast, ham, cheddar, turkey, pepper jack, with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on both layers.

Mr. Crunchy

$10.75

Toasted Ciabatta, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and pesto.

Painted Lady

$10.75

Toasted Ciabatta, heated chicken, pineapple, pepper jack, with teriyaki sauce.

Soup

$7.75

1/2 sandwich and soup

$13.00

Maui Wowi

$11.50

Cry Baby

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Pita

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

French Dip

$12.50

Salads

Sm. Apple Almond Crunch Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Apple Almond Crunch Salad

$12.75

Sm. Classic Greek Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Classic Greek Salad

$12.75

Sm. Turkey Cranberry Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Turkey Cranberry Salad

$12.75

Sm. Chicken Salad Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Chicken Salad Salad

$12.75

Sm. Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Oriental Chicken Salad

$12.75

Sm. Chicken BLT Salad

$10.75

Lrg. Chicken BLT Salad

$12.75

Warm Ups

Sm. 12oz Latte

$4.00

Med. 16oz Latte

$4.50

Lrg. 20oz Latte

$5.00

Sm. 12oz Cappuccino

$4.00

Med. 16oz Cappuccino

$4.50

Lrg. 20oz Cappuccino

$5.00

Sm. 12oz Mocha

$4.50

Med. 16oz Mocha

$5.00

Lrg. 20oz Mocha

$5.50

Sm. 12oz White Mocha

$5.35

Med. 16oz White Mocha

$5.85

Lrg. 20oz White Mocha

$6.35

Chai

$5.70

Chaider

$6.70

Pumpkin Pie Chai W/ Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cold Foam

$7.95

Hot Tea

$3.20

Sm. 12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Med. 16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Lrg. 20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.45

Small Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.45

Medium Drip Coffee 16 oz

$2.70

Large Drip Coffee 20 oz

$2.95

12 oz small Americano

$3.45

16 oz medium Americano

$3.95

20 oz large Americano

$4.45

12 oz small Specialty/Board Specials

$5.35

16 oz medium Specialty/Board Specials

$5.85

20 oz large Specialty/Board Specials

$6.35

Small Cider 12oz

$2.45

Medium Cider 16oz

$2.70

Large Cider 20oz

$2.95

Cider Gallon

$7.00

Savory Sippers

Smoothie

$6.00

Ice Rage Flavors

$6.00

Italian Soda

$3.80

French Soda

$4.30

Med. 16oz Iced Tea

$3.00

Lrg. 20oz Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Med. 16oz Cold Brew

$4.80

Lrg. 20oz Cold Brew

$5.80

Coke

$2.15

Diet Coke

$2.15

Sunkist

$2.15

AW Rootbeer

$2.15

Sprite

$2.15

Muffin

Blueberry

$3.95

Chocolate

$3.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.95

Lemon Blueberry

$3.95

Cranberry

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Chocolate Banana

$3.95

Lemon

$3.95

Cinnamon

$3.95

Banana Nut

$3.95

Lemon Blueberry Cream Cheese

$3.95

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$3.95

Chocolate Cream Cheese

$3.95

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.95

Morning Glory

$3.95

Morning Glory Cream Cheese

$3.95

Granola

Granola

$5.15

Turnover

Strawberry Turnover

$4.35

Cherry Turnover

$4.35

Apple Turnover

$4.35

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.60

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.60

Sugar Cookie

$2.60

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.60

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.85

Scone

chocolate scone

$3.65

raspberry white chocolate scone

$3.65

brown sugar cinnamon scone

$3.65

blueberry scone

$3.65

apple cinnamon scone

$3.65

Cinnamon Roll

Mini-Rolls

$1.70

Cinnamon Roll

$3.35

Raspberry Danish

raspberry danish

$3.65

Cookie day

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.30

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.30

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.30

Sugar Cookie

$1.30

special cookie

$1.30

Day Old box

Muffin/granola/cookies

$5.75

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 W 2nd St, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

