Coffee Factory
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15582 Brookhurst St, Westminster, CA 92683
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Essence Drinks and Dining - 15560 Brookhurst Street
No Reviews
15560 Brookhurst Street Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
No Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westminster
Ham 'n Scram - Ham ‘n Scram
4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Jamba - 000761 - Westminster Center
4.6 • 202
6777 Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant