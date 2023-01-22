Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Haven Holliston 76 Railroad Street

review star

No reviews yet

76 Railroad Street

Holliston, MA 01746

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
Large Iced Coffee

Iced Drinks

Small Iced Coffee

$2.55

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.78

Large Iced Coffee

$3.19

XL Iced Coffee

$3.49

Cold Brew

$2.92+

Iced Tea

$2.44+

Iced Chai

$3.39+

Iced Milky Way

$3.99+

Iced Latte

$2.99+

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Hot Drinks

Small Hot Coffee

$2.21

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.44

Large Hot Coffee

$2.68

Hot Tea

$2.12+

Small Hot Latte

$2.99

Medium Hot Latte

$3.99

Large Hot Latte

$4.99

Espresso

$1.50+

Americano

$2.35+

Mocchachino

$3.59+

Milky Way Latte

$3.99+

London Fog

$3.12+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.99+

Box Of Joe

$19.99

Hot Mocha

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

All Day Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Egg & cheese on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.25

Bacon, egg & cheese on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$5.25

Sausage, egg & cheese on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Pleasant St. Pesto

$5.65

Egg, cheese, tomato, and pesto on your choice of bagel, toast ,or english muffin

Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$5.25

Ham, egg, and cheese on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Healthy Start

$5.25

Ham, egg, and cheese on whole wheat english muffin

Luna

$5.99

Egg white, mozzarella, tomato, and spinach on whole wheat english

Get Up & Go

$5.65Out of stock

Egg, cheese, and avocado on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Here Comes the Boom!

$5.99

Bacon, egg, and cheddar with spinach and boom boom sauce on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

B.L.T.C.E.

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, and cheese on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Hemming

$5.99

Bacon, veggie cream cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, and hot sauce on your choice of bagel, toast, or english muffin

Bagel

$1.88

Bakers Dozen Bagels

$16.99

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.99

English Muffin / Toast

$1.59

Oatmeal

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Drinks

Poland Springs 16.9oz

$1.60

Polar Seltzer

$2.10

Tru Energy & Focus Drinks

$2.99

Flow Alkaline Spring Water

$2.34

Fruit2o 16oz

$1.87

Hatchland Farms Whole Milk Pint

$2.30

Hatchland Farms Chocolate Milk Pint

$2.30

Orange Juice

$2.44

Apple Juice

$1.87

Can Soda

$1.25

Nantucket Nectars

$2.35

Polar Soda

$2.12

Snapple Iced Tea

$2.12

Gatorade

$2.35

Vitamin Water

$2.35

Arnold Palmer Half & Half Iced Tea Lite

$2.12

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00+

Banana Smoothie

$4.00+

Mango Smoothie

$4.00+

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.00+

Lemonade Smoothie

$4.00+

Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

$4.00+

Berry Blast Smoothie

$4.00+

Tropical Getaway Smoothie

$4.00+

Mint Cookie Smoothie

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.00+

Frozen Mocha

$4.00+

Frozen Cappuccino

$4.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Coconut Creme Smoothie

$4.00+

Extreme Toffee Coffee

$4.00+

Spiced Chai Frozen

$4.00+

Strawberry Banana

$4.00+

Sandwiches, Salads, & Soups

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, and pesto on a ciabatta roll

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

$10.99

Chicken, power veggie blend, and boom boom sauce

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Your choice of our chicken salads, with lettuce and tomato on white or wheat wrap

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

California Club

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo served on a ciabatta roll

BLT

$9.99

Mediterranean Veggie

$9.99

Red pepper hummus, feta, lettuce, tomato, and onion on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Hearty Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, carrots, cucumbers, and red pepper hummus on white or wheat wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing on white or wheat wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, and greek dressing on white or wheat wrap

Power Lunch Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and red pepper hummus

Greek Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, and greek dressing

Garden Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.25Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$5.25

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Power Booster Cookie

$3.99

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.81

Chocolate Chip Blue Moon Loaf Cake

$10.99

Cranberry Orange Blue Moon Loaf Cake

$10.99

Blueberry Blue Moon Loaf Cake

$10.99

Large Blue Moon Coffee Cake

$17.99

Medium Blue Moon Coffee Cake

$10.99

Other Goodies

Deep River/Cape Cod Chips

$2.50

Vegan Cookies

$2.78

88 Acres Bar

$2.59

3Bee's

$8.50

Dibbs

$2.81

Gum

$1.29

Crackers

$1.29

Fruit Snacks

$1.49

Kind Bar

$2.59

Extras

Add Ciabatta Roll

$0.50

Add Gluten Free Bagel

$1.00

Add Nutella

$0.75

Avocado

$1.79Out of stock

Cheese

$0.50

Egg Whites

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Meat

$1.50

Extra Tea Bag

$0.50

Extra Vegetable

$1.00

Flavor Shot

$1.00

Tomato

$0.75

12oz Bag Of Coffee

$11.99

$1 add-on

$1.00

$0.50 add-on

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Freshly brewed coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch, in our locally owned cafe!

Location

76 Railroad Street, Holliston, MA 01746

Directions

