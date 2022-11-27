COFFEE HIGH CO 2240 BLAKE ST

A map showing the location of COFFEE HIGH CO 2240 BLAKE STView gallery

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Acai Bowl

$6.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Cereal

$4.00

Lunch

Classic BLT

$9.00

Turkey Club

$9.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

The Truth

$12.00

Toasted PB & J

$6.00

Albacore Tuna

$10.00

Veggie

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Veggie Salad

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Snacks

Morning Bread

$3.00

Morning Bread w/ Nuts

$3.50

George's Pound Cake

$3.25

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Parfait

$3.00

Uncrustable

$3.50

Cookies

$2.85

Chips

$1.25

Small Cup Ice Cream

$4.50

Large Cup Ice Cream

$6.00

Small Ice Cream Cone

$5.25

Large Ice Cream cone

$6.75

Small Coffees

Small Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Small Latte

$4.25

Small Flat White

$4.50

Small Cappuccino

$4.25

Small Machiato

$4.00

Small Mocha

$5.50

Cortado

$3.00

Small Americano

$3.00

Small Espresso

$1.00

Small Con Panna

$3.00

Small Dulce de Leche

$5.25

Small Chagacino

$3.00

Small French Toast Latte

$4.75

Medium Coffees

Medium Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Medium Latte

$5.25

Medium Flat White

$5.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.25

Medium Macchiato

$4.50

Medium Mocha

$6.50

Medium Americano

$4.00

Medium Espresso

$1.50

Medium Con Panna

$4.00

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Affogato

$5.50

Medium Dulce de Leche

$6.25

Medium Chagacino

$4.00

Medium French Toast Latte

$5.75

Large Coffees

Large Brewed Coffee

$4.50

Large Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Large Flat White

$6.00

Large Cappuccino

$6.00

Large Macchiato

$5.00

Large Mocha

$8.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Large Espresso

$2.00

Large Con Panna

$4.50

Large Nitro Cold Brew

$7.50

Large Dulce de Leche

$7.00

Large Chagacino

$5.00

Large French Toast Latte

$6.50

Small Drinks

Small Matcha

$5.50

Small Chai Tea

$5.50

Small Hot Tea

$4.50

Small London Fog

$4.50

Small Horchata

$5.50

Small Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Medium Drinks

Medium Matcha

$6.50

Medium Chai Tea

$6.50

Medium Hot Tea

$5.00

Medium London Fog

$5.50

Medium Horchata

$6.50

Medium Hot Cocoa

$5.50

Medium Smoothie

$6.50

Medium Mangonada

$7.25

Medium Blended Malt

$7.25

Medium Frappuccino

$6.50

Medium Iced Refreshers

$6.00

Large Drinks

Large Matcha

$7.00

Large Chai Tea

$7.00

Large Hot Tea

$5.50

Large London Fog

$7.00

Large Horchata

$7.00

Large Hot Cocoa

$6.50

Large Smoothie

$9.00

Large Mangonada

$9.25

Large Blended Malt

$9.25

Large Frappuccino

$7.00

Large Iced Refreshers

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2240 BLAKE ST, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

