Coffee House 909 - Taylorsville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
71 Chevy Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Granny's Country Kitchen - Claremont
4.4 • 984
3165 West North Carolina 10 Claremont, NC 28610
View restaurant
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
No Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurant
WOOD: Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches & Bootleggers' Whiskey Bar
3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurant
More near Taylorsville