  • Coffee Jerks - Deer Creek - 17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A
Coffee Jerks - Deer Creek 17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A

No reviews yet

17784 North Macarthur Boulevard STE A

Edmond, OK 73012

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato Breakfast Burrito

Most Popular

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
PB Fit

$6.40+

Blended coffee and cream with PB Fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Fall Flavors

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.05+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.05+
Pumpkin-Doodle Cold Brew

$4.99+

Brown Sugar and Cinnamon with Pumpkin Cold Foam

Iced Ghosted' Chai

$4.99+

Iced Chai Latte with Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam

Iced Nutty Pumkin Latte

$4.99+
Pumpkin Butter Frappe

$5.15+
Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.70+
Iced Americano

$2.99+

Espresso mixed with water over ice

Iced Antlers Mocha

$3.99+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Sauce

Iced Candy Bar Latte

$4.65+

Choose your candy bar for iced deliciousness

Iced Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Iced Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+

Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and White Chocolate

Iced Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha with Caramel Sauce Drizzle

Iced Latte

$4.05+

Iced latte with your choice of flavor(s)

Iced Mocha

$4.35+

Dark Chocolate Mocha over Ice

Iced White Mocha

$4.35+
Nitro Brew

$3.90+

Hot Coffee

Americano

$2.99+
Antlers Mocha

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate with Caramel Drizzle

Caffe Latte

$4.05+
Caffe Mocha

$4.35+
Candy Bar Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

$3.40+
Caramel Creek

$4.20+

Vanilla Latte with Caramel Drizzle

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Mocha

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Espresso

$2.40+
White Mocha

$4.35+

Coffee Frappes

Antlers Mocha Frappe

$4.05+

Dark Chocolate Mocha with Caramel Drizzle

Candy Bar Frappe

$4.75+
Caramel Creek Frappe

$4.20+
Cinnamon Toast Frappe

$4.35+
Coffee Jerks Frappe

$4.35+
Latte Frappe

$4.05+
Mocha Frappe

$4.35+
White Mocha Frappe

$4.35+

Energizers

Berry Mango

$4.99+

Mixed Berry, Mango with coconut milk

Coconut Dragon

$4.99+

Dragon Fruit, Coconut with coconut milk

O Peachy

$4.99+

Peach, Raspberry with coconut milk

Strawberry Ice

$4.99+

Strawberry and cream with coconut milk

Tropical Lemonade

$4.99+

Tropical Flavors, Lemonade with coconut milk

Coffee Protein Shakes

Caramel Crunches

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free caramel and your choice of whey or vegan protein

Guiltless Snickers

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with all the flavors of a Snickers without the sugar. Your choice of whey or vegan protein.

Mocha O Mania

$6.45+

Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate and pb fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Muscle Up Mocha

$6.45+

Blended coffee with sugar free chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

PB Fit

$6.40+

Blended coffee and cream with PB Fit powder. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Protein Frappe

$5.75+

Blended coffee and cream with your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

The White Goodman

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder.

Top Guns

$6.45+

Blended coffee and cream with sugar free white chocolate with caramel drizzle. Your choice of whey or vegan protein powder

Creme Frappes

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+
Hot Chocolate Freeze

$4.05+

Sweet Dark Chocolate blended with cream

Strawberry Freeze

$4.05+

Strawberry blended with cream

Vanilla Creme Regular

$3.95+

Vanilla blended with creme

Kids

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.65
Kids Flavored Creme

$2.65