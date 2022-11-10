Main picView gallery

Coffee on 3rd 1524 3rd Ave, Duncansville PA 16635

No reviews yet

1524 3rd Avenue

Duncansville, PA 16635

Popular Items

Organic Chai Tea 20oz hot
Bowl of soup Only WED & FRI
Cold Brew 16oz

Coffee

Drip 12oz

$2.00

Drip 16oz

$2.75

Drip 20oz

$3.25

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha Momma

$5.00

Americano 12oz

$3.25

Americano 16oz

$4.00

Extra shot

$1.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate 16oz

$6.00

Frozen Matcha 16oz

$6.00

Frozen Latte 16oz

$6.00

Organic Matcha 12oz

$4.25

Organic Matcha 16oz

$5.00

Organic Matcha 20oz

$5.75

Organic Chai Tea 12oz hot

$4.00

Organic Chai Tea 16oz iced

$4.50

Organic Chai Tea 20oz hot

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 16 oz

$6.00

Cold Foam

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Drizzles

$0.50

Liams Chocolate milk

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50

Organe Juice

$2.50

Flavoring

$0.50

Lavender Hibiscus Fruit Tea 16oz

$4.50

Lavender Hibiscus Fruit Tea 24oz

$5.50

Iced latte 16oz

$4.50

Iced latte 24oz

$6.50

Hot latte 12oz

$4.00

Hot latte 20oz

$5.25

Refill own cup

$1.00

Organic Chai 24oz iced

$6.50

Hot Latte 16oz

$4.50

Food

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Banana Toast

$6.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Muffin of the day

$2.50

Cinn. Roll Cupcake

$3.50

Bagel

$3.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Butter/Cream cheese

$0.50

Bowl of soup Only WED & FRI

$5.50

Kate's bar

$2.00

Bags of retail coffee

$15.00

Chocolate Pretzels, Marci's

$12.00

Peanut Butter Fudge , Marci's

$6.00

Dark Chocolate, Marci's

$12.00

Peanut Butter Meltaway's, Marci's

$14.00

Fruit Bars, Marci's

$12.00

Coffee on 3rd Tshirt

$20.00

Coffee Cup with Logo

$12.00

Lollipops Dark Choc

$1.50

Lollipops Milk Choc.

$1.50

Pretzel Rods

$2.00

Apples Caramel

$9.00

Apple Milk Chocolate

$11.00

Monkey bread

$4.00

Cookies

$2.50

Events

Sip and paint

$20.00

Deposit

$75.00

Rest of payment

$75.00

Full payment

$150.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a nice cup of coffee!

Location

1524 3rd Avenue, Duncansville, PA 16635

Directions

