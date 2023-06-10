Coffee Prose Highland Village Coffee Prose Highland Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee Prose and Rooted Café at Highland Village
Location
4500 Interstate 55 N Frontage Rd, Suite 173, Jackson, MS 39211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant
Tuk Tuk Boom
No Reviews
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Jackson
No Reviews
1220 E Northside Dr #355 Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant